FOOTBALL: Lincoln-Way East forces overtime late, prevails to overcome potential BBCHS stunner

BRADLEY — They forced the necessary turnovers. They got the special teams touchdown. They made opportunistic third-down stands and converted even more opportunistic offensive opportunities on the other end, all with the backing of a fervent home crowd.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais football team had all the ingredients required to cook up an upset when the Boilermakers had Lincoln-Way East by the ropes Friday night, but James Kwiecinski and the Griffins found just enough to force overtime, where Kwiecinski’s second rushing touchdown of the night was just enough to give Class 8A’s second-ranked team a 28-21 victory in a showdown of the SouthWest Suburban Conference’s two divisional champions in Bradley.

The Griffins capped off a 9-0 regular season in their biggest test of the season, as the Boilermakers gave them their tightest margin of victory (seven points), lowest offensive output and second-most the SWSC Blue champs have surrendered all season, while their five turnovers were a season-high.

Bradley-Bourbonnais fell to 5-4 on the year, and while Friday was one of the closest the Griffins have had all year, it’s the biggest margin of victory the Red division champions have suffered in those four losses that have come by a combined 15 points.

“I can tell by looking at kids in the eyes now after coaching for 25 years if they believe, and no question every kid on this team believed we could win this game,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Kohl said. “That’s 99% of it and I was so proud of the way our kids competed the entire night.”

The Griffins took advantage of a steady wind at their backs in the first quarter by putting the first score on the board through the air via an 11-yard strike from Braden Tischer to Cade Serauskis 2:55 into the game for an early 7-0 lead.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ stingy defense forced a pair of turnovers on the next two Griffins drives, a fumble recovery by Alan Rogers and an AJ Mancilla interception, but an equally aggressive Lincoln-Way defense kept the Boilers from taking advantage of the opportunities.

After three punts and a turnover on downs on their first four possessions, the Boilers got the first of several sparks from Neal May on an electrifying 48-yard punt return touchdown just before the midway point of the second quarter to pull the hosts to within a point at 7-6.

Those sparks turned into May catching fire on the last drive of the half as the Boilers sought a response to Tischer turning a near-sack into a back-breaking 41-yard touchdown run that gave the Griffins a 14-6 lead with 1:20 left in the half.

With no timeouts left on the Lincoln-Way East 48-yard line and under 20 seconds on the clock, Ethan Kohl flung a deep pass down the left sideline, where May leapt over a Griffins defender and hauled in a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch while keeping his feet in-bounds at the 9-yard line.

The Boilers took their time getting to the line initially, believing May was ruled out of bounds, but after the clock began running when the chains were reset, Ethan Kohl and the offense were forced to quickly get set and snap the ball as time expired on the half, with the junior signal-caller finding May in the endzone for both a 9-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion that tied the game at 14 at the half.

“He’s just a special athlete; he’s different...,” coach Kohl said of May. “He’s great to be around for our kids, he coaches our kids up in practice and is just all about this team.”

The Boilers got another huge interception after the halftime break, with senior safety Micah Swilley reading Tischer for an interception deep inside Lincoln-Way East territory, allowing Ethan Kohl to find Caleb Barclay on a 4-yard touchdown strike that put the Boilers ahead 21-14 with 6:14 on the third-quarter clock.

Both defenses took turns making stand upon stand, including Teagan Shear recovering his own forced fumble and Mancilla recovering a fumble as well, but as the teams switched sides and the Griffins got the wind at their backs — and perhaps more importantly, the Boilers and their pass-heavy offense went into the wind — the Griffins slowly played the field position game until they took over for one final drive in regulation at the Bradley-Bourbonnais 35-yard line with 4:31 remaining.

A 23-yard hookup from Tischer to Jimmy Curtin put the Griffins down at the Bradley-Bourbonnais 3-yard line with under three minutes to play. After a pair of stops at the line of scrimmage and a 2-yard pickup from Kwiecinski on third down set up 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the star senior took a toss right and plunged in on a second effort to tie the game at 21 with 1:08 to play and eventually send it to overtime.

With the first crack at it from 10 yards out and four downs in overtime, it took Kwiecinski two plays to find the endzone on a 6-yard scoring scamper to give Lincoln-Way East its first lead since late in the first half.

“He’s been our All-Stater all year,” Griffins coach Rob Zvonar said. “And tonight was no different.”

The Boilers took over and saw Ethan Kohl do everything in his power to lose just two yards on a first-down scramble. After the junior quarterback gained three yards on a designed run on second down, the Boilers tried some trickery on 3rd-and-goal from the 9-yard line with a quick backwards pass to May, a former quarterback, whose heave to Luke Allen went in and out of his hands as he, the ball and the Lincoln-Way East defender went to the ground in unison.

On fourth down, Ethan Kohl navigated the pocket until he looked in the direction of a pair of Boilers on the left side of the endzone, but was unable to connect as the Griffins sealed the deal on their late-game magic.

After a three-point loss to Kenwood, a one-point loss to Lockport and a four-point loss to Homewood-Flossmoor earlier this season, Friday’s heartbreaker was the latest in a season in which all of their losses have come by one possession or less.

But even in defeat, after giving one of the best teams in the Midwest its scariest result of the season, coach Kohl is optimistic the Boilers’ first playoff appearance since 2016 can be one to remember.

“Our kids, they’re hurting right now and I like that, I want it to hurt,” coach Kohl said. “They don’t think oh it was a close game at 28-21, they wanted to win that game and believed they could win that game.

“It hurts to fight and prepare since the summer for games like this and lose it like this, but I’m so proud of those guys,” he added. “The Sun’s gonna come up in the morning, and we’ll prepare for 7A playoffs and whoever gets us won’t want to play us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl went 10-for-27 passing for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns. May had four catches for 60 yards and a score. Luke Allen caught three passes for 28 yards and Barclay had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown to go along with a team-high 8 rushing yards on a pair of carries.

Mancilla had a sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. Shear forced and recovered a fumble. Victor Rogers had a sack and additional tackle for loss and Alan Rogers recovered a fumble. Jaxson Fanning and Cayden Ghere each had a pair of tackles for loss and Ayden Plumley had a tackle for loss.

Kwiecinski had 177 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Tischer went 14-for-19 for 97 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and added 80 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are headed to the IHSA Playoffs that begin next week. Bradley-Bourbonnais will compete in Class 7A and Lincoln-Way East will compete in Class 8A. Playoff pairings will be announced Saturday night.