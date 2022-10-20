GAME OF THE WEEK: (5A-1)Kankakee at (6A-5)Crete-Monee

<strong>(5A-1)Kankakee (7-1) at (6A-5)Crete-Monee (6-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 6 p.m. Friday

<strong>Kays</strong>

Players to watch: WR Karson King, DL Josiha Mason

Kays on offense: The Kays have made their living on the ground the past few weeks, highlighted by last week’s backfield performance that saw their running backs total five touchdowns. But in a matchup of Friday’s magnitude, the Kays will need their offense firing on all cylinders, with quarterback Larenz Walters facing his biggest varsity test since Week 1 at Nazareth. For years now, King has been the ultimate safety valve who can move the chains, but also has gamebreaking athleticism to change a five-yard out route to a 50-yard touchdown in the blink of an eye.

Kays on defense: The donut boys got their fourth shutout of the season (five including the 2-0 loss to Nazareth that came on a safety) and are bringing an exuberating confidence into Crete. Mason has been a force to be reckoned with in the trenches and will spend Friday night attempting to slow down a fast, high-powered Warriors offense on their home turf. With Jyaire Hill, Naz Hill, Ca’Ron Johnson and others patrolling the deep thirds of the field, it’s all but impossible to make a big play on this defense, especially with the likes of Mason, Jaydon Villagomez and Michael Bannerman getting pressure up front.

Warriors

Players to watch: QB Cory Stennis, WR/RB Joshua Franklin

Warriors on offense: Stennis, a Rich Township transfer, was thrust into the quarterback position by necessity after Franklin went down with an injury earlier this season and hasn’t looked back since. He kept the job after Franklin’s return and has been dynamite in his new role at his new school, as evidenced by a seven-touchdown half in last week’s 61-6 win at Bloom. Stennis has one of the best receiving tandems in the state to throw to in Franklin, a Western Michigan commit, and Lynel Billups-Williams, a Miami (Ohio) commit.

Warriors on defense: The Crete-Monee defense has had some Jekyll and Hide to it this fall, allowing at least 26 points in four games but allowing no more than six points in its other four games, including three shutouts. Defensive back Edward Clark joined Franklin and Billups-Williams on last year’s IHSA Class 3A 4x200-meter relay state championship team, speed that will be needed with fellow track champions Jyaire Hill and Tony Phillips leading a high-flying Kankakee offense. Logen Malmgren and Kendall Taggart will look to get pressure from up front.

Pick: This is the third-straight year these two teams will meet in the regular season finale to decide the Southland Athletic Conference, with the Kays emerging as the victors last year for their first-ever Southland title. Last fall’s game saw the Kays invite themselves into state championship discussion, and this fall’s game will better the championship resume for whoever pulls it off. Kankakee 24, Crete-Monee 22

Kankakee kept its spot atop the Class 5A AP Poll for the third-straight week and fourth week overall this season. Reed-Custer remained second in Class 3A and Wilmington climbed back up to third in Class 3A. Iroquois West received votes in Class 1A.

For the rest of this week's polls, see page C2.

For a breakdown of the rest of this week's games, see page C3.