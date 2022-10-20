FOOTBALL: Week 9 capsules

(8A-2)Lincoln-Way East (8-0) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-3)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: DB Micah Swilley, WR/DB Neal May

Preview: The blue (Lincoln-Way East) and red (BBCHS) division champions of the SouthWest Suburban Conference will line up for a Week 9 thriller. Last year’s game was close, as the Boilers were heartbroken with a 21-18 road loss, one the two-dozen-plus seniors on this year’s team haven’t forgotten. May has been on an absolute tear at receiver and will draw attention away from all the other high-caliber weapons quarterback Ethan Kohl has at his disposal. Stopping the run will be a defensive key for the Boilers, something Swilley can do as effectively from the defensive backfield as any safety in the area. The Boilers just missed on a couple big upsets earlier this year, but on senior night will look to cap off the regular season with one of the biggest wins in school history.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24

Riverside-Brookfield (5-3) at Bishop McNamara (3-5)

Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Wright, DE/TE Michael O’Connor

Preview: It’s been a tough two weeks to say the least for the Fightin’ Irish, as back-to-back shutout losses to St. Francis and Immaculate Conception have evaporated their hopes of making the Class 2A playoff field. With a deep list of injury woes, several underclassmen will get the chance to get some extra experience Friday, but stalwart seniors like O’Connor will see all the snaps they can handle in their hopes to go out victorious. Wright is one of the top recruits in the state and one of the top running back recruits in the country for the Class of 2024, and like the senior class above him, will look to end 2022 strong as he continues to field interest from some of the biggest football programs in the country.

Pick: Riverside-Brookfield 28, Bishop McNamara 14

Herscher (1-7) at (3A-2)Reed-Custer (8-0)

Game time: 7:00 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Herscher — QB Brock Wenzelman, OL/DL Carter Purrachio; Reed-Custer — OL/DL Gunnar Berg, RB/LB Jace Christian

Preview: The Tigers have had their share of heartbreak ever since opening the era of new coach Mike Mosier with a 41-30 season-opening win, stumbling in seven straight, while the Comets have ridden their high-powered offense and stifling defense to one of the best regular seasons in IHSA history and an Illinois Central Eight Conference title. The Comets have won by a running clock margin through each of their first eight games, and if their last drive at Coal City, one that resulted in a touchdown with four seconds on the clock, is any indication, expect the Comets to look keep setting the record books ablaze this week as they attempt to round out a perfect regular season and move their vision towards a Class 3A state title.

Pick: Reed-Custer 49, Herscher 7

Manteno (2-6) at (2A-3)Wilmington (7-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Manteno — OL/DL Jesse Lozano, WR/DB Sevin Keigher; Wilmington — OL/LB Joey Allgood, RB/DL Hunter Hayes

Preview: The Panthers were hoping to keep building momentum after entering last week’s tilt at Lisle as winners of two of their last three, but a dominant Lisle showing kept that momentum in Lisle as the Panthers now look to stun the Wildcats to end the season. The Wildcats have been on a mission since their Week 6 loss at Reed-Custer, outscoring their opponents 89-13 over the last two weeks. That’s largely due to the push Allgood and the offensive line have gotten for the backfield, with Colin James returning from injury last week with 300 yards and four scores. He and Kyle Farrell give great energy at wingback, but if Wilmington can also get Moran going as a runner in short-yard situations as well, this offense can find even another gear ahead of the playoffs.

Pick: Wilmington 35, Manteno 13

Coal City (5-3) at Streator (2-6)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Braden Reilly, WR/DB Derek Carlson

Preview: The Coalers saw their four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt to Reed-Custer last week, but they were one of the hottest teams in Class 4A prior to last week and have the chance to pick that steam back up before the playoffs. Reilly has been better and better each week and adds more of a passing threat with every game. Carlson was his top target a week ago, a lengthy playmaker who has been someone coach Francis Loughran has been able to count on in the secondary as well. They know their identity of nasty defense and a physical ground game, but if this passing game can stay consistent like they have lately, the Coalers could have a nice November ahead of them.

Pick: Coal City 35, Streator 13

Lisle (4-4) at Peotone (5-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: TE/DE David Reidy, OL/DL Andrew Scrivens

Preview: In terms of what’s at stake beyond the regular season, this is unquestionably the biggest game in the Illinois Central Eight Conference this week. The Blue Devils are solidly in the field with their five wins, but a sixth win would vastly improve their seeding and help them avoid Class 3A standout squads like Reed-Custer or Immaculate Conception in the first round. Meanwhile, the Lions are going to be scratching and clawing to get their own fifth win and solidify their spot in the same Class 3A field. Both teams will look to get their much-needed victory through their own double-wing attacks. Chase Rivera, Dawson Piper and Dylan Sroka will handle that load on the ground behind blockers such as Reidy and Scrivens.

Pick: Peotone 35, Lisle 28

Central (5-3) at Momence (3-5)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Central — OL/DL Logan Fritz, RB/LB Jayce Meier; Momence — RB/WR/DB Kud’de Bertram, RB/LB Terence Autman

Preview: One of the oldest area rivalries, the Comets and Momence always find themselves in fun battles, whether it be in the Sangamon Valley Conference, River Valley Conference or the current football conference, the Vermilion Valley. The Comets are headed to the Class 2A playoffs (or perhaps Class 1A) and will look to improve their seeding while handing their rivals a defeat in the process. Luke Shoven and the passing game are where Central butters its bread, but Meier has a chance to get the ground game going ahead of postseason action. Momence is playing for pride to round out the regular season, and will likely allow Bertram’s senior star to shine bright in his final game of a solid football career.

Pick: Central 42, Momence 28

Watseka (1-7) at (1A-RV)Iroquois West (6-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Watseka — QB/DB Brady Walwer, RB/DB Aidan Morris; Iroquois West — OL/DL Mason Miller, LB/OL/RB/K Damian Melgoza

Preview: Much like Herscher, where first-year Warriors head coach Max Fransen came from as an assistant prior to the year, the Warriors saw a new football era begin with an exciting win before finding struggles quickly after that. The opportunity to bookend the year with another win will be quite the challenge against a Raiders team that’s piled on 78 points over the last two games. Miller is one of five offensive linemen that can move bodies with authority and also led the team with 13 tackles against Dwight last week. Melgoza is often the third back of choice between standouts Trystyn Schacht and John Ahlden, but he could have the chance to put some points on the board as the Raiders will look to keep all of their mouths fed.

Pick: Iroquois West 38, Watseka 8

Dwight (2-6) at (3A-8)Seneca (8-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Austin Burkhardt, OL/DL Wyatt Statler

Preview: The Trojans will end their regular season with the hopes of becoming the first team to upend the Vermilion Valley Conference North champions, looking to Burkhardt, putting together a season for the Dwight record books, to put his Superman cape on one more Friday this fall. He’s paced the Trojans’ backfield all season long, tallying 718 rushing yards through eight games (seventh in the area). His young offensive line has helped him get those yards, a group that has come along nicely as the season has gone on. Statler, a sophomore, has entrenched himself at right tackle for years to come and will look to move around the big bodies of a Seneca defensive front that has made life miserable for opposing offenses all fall.

Pick: Seneca 28, Dwight 14

Milford-Cissna Park (7-1) at Decatur Lutheran-Mt. Pulaski (8-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon, RB/LB Mason Blanck

Preview: For the second time this regular season, the Bearcats find themselves matched up in a potential Illinois 8-Man Football Association State championship game, the first coming on Sept. 16 when the Bearcats earned a 40-30 win at Amboy. They enter this weekend coming off of their best offensive performance of the autumn, an 81-point outing against Schlarman, but know the defense they’re seeing this week will be much stingier. Not many players in the area, or in the I8FA, are as important to their team’s success as Laffoon, who helps get things going both in the pass and run game from the quarterback position. What makes this Bearcats team special is the play and dedication of their deep senior class, with players like Blanck, part of the defense’s heart and soul, seemingly always ready in big matchups like this one.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 36, Decatur Lutheran-Mt. Pulaski 28