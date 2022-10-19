ROUNDUP: Herscher, Peotone end boys soccer seasons in sectionals; Manteno bests Herscher in volleyball rivalry

BOYS SOCCER IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinals

Chicago Christian 2, Herscher 1

Jaden Jaime scored on an assist from Conner Thorsten while Tucker White had six saves in net, but the Tigers saw their season end in the sectional semifinals with a 13-9-1 record.

Soto 6, Peotone 2

The Blue Devils saw their season come to an end with a 14-7-2 record. No individual stats were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Herscher 1

Manteno improved to 10-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 14-25, 25-19, 25-13, three-set win to help clinch second place in conference. Ava Pequette led the Panthers with 10 assists, 10 digs, four kills and three aces. Makayla Myrick added 11 digs, two aces and one assist. Drew Hosselton had 10 kills and seven digs. Brynn Nikonchuk chipped in a team-high three blocks to go along with four kills and one dig.

Kennedi Huston had seven assists and six kills to help pace the Tigers. Isabella Mendell finished with nine assists and five kills. Ella Gessner contributed four kills and Emery Robinson had five digs.

Coal City 2, Lisle 0

The Illinois Central Eight Conference champions toppled the Lions 25-3, 25-16, to improve to 23-7 overall and 13-1 in the ICE. Addyson Waliczek led the Coalers with 12 setting assists, three digs, one kill and an ace. Kayla Henline had five setting assists, three digs and two service aces. Emma Rodriguez added a team-high eight kills. Bella Verveic contributed three kills and one dig.

Wilmington 2, Peotone 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-20, 25-21, two-set win on its senior night. Jaylee Mills led the Wildcats with nine kills and six blocks. Hayley Dempsay had three digs and Breanna Horton had five digs. Grace Burkey totaled eight assists and five digs. Olivia Hansen finished with two blocks, two kills, one dig and an ace.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Grant Park 2, Momence 0

Grant Park claimed a 25-11, 25-23, straight-set win over the Redskins. Brooke Veldhuizen shelled out nine kills, seven digs and nine points to help lead the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo added a team-high 11 kills. Alejandra Maldonado totaled nine points and six digs. Elizabeth Voigt and Paige Tavoletti collected eight digs apiece.

Kaylee VanSwol totaled 12 serves and 20 digs to help lead the Redskins. Lexi Hamann and Haylie Smart each collected six kills.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

G-SW picked up a 25-16, 25-21 win over Illinois Lutheran. Hannah Frescura finished with 11 assists, six digs and one kill to lead the Panthers. Eva Henderson had four kills, four digs and one assist. Addison Fair had eight digs, four kills and one assist. Maddie Olsen chipped three kills and two aces.

Milford 2, Chrisman 0

Milford improved to 23-5 overall with a 25-4, 25-15, two-set victory. Anna McEwen recorded nine digs, seven kills and two aces to help lead the Bearcats. Emma McEwen added eight digs and four aces. Brynlee Wright had seven kills and Jahni Lavicka had 24 assists.

Cissna Park 2, Watseka 0

Cissna Park edged Watseka 25-17, 25-21, in two sets. Brooklyn Stadeli poured in nine digs, eight kills and two aces to help lead the Dragons. Mikayla Knake added a team-high 22 assists. Sophie Luis had two blocks and five kills. Morgan Sinn chipped in seven digs.

Ella Smith contributed nine digs and one ace to help pace the Warriors. Haylie Peck and Lauren Tegtmeyer had four kills apiece. Elizabeth Wittenborn had eight assists, which was two more assists than teammate Christa Holohan. Megan Martin and Becca Benoit chipped in two blocks each.

Beecher 2, Tri-Point 0

Beecher claimed a 25-16, 25-11, win over the Chargers to improve to 19-13 overall. Bri Schrimsher led the Bobcats with nine assists, five digs, two blocks and two aces. Abby Sippel had eight digs and two assists. Emily Avelar totaled six kills and six digs. Lola Eckhardt had three blocks to go along with three kills and one dig.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.