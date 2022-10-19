Mason's musings: My experience as a Pork and Pigskins judge

Over the last two years, the IHSA has let no parts of the pig go to waste with its Pork and Pigskins creation, a statewide competition in conjunction with the Illinois Pork Producers Association to find the high school football concession stand with the best pork chop sandwich.

Normal Community High School won the inaugural golden spatula a year ago, and the defending champions are hungry to reclaim the top spot, as the school’s A-Train concession group found itself as one of the sandwiches that made it to this year’s Savory 16, which was derived from a fan vote amongst 59 participants this fall that were once again broken up into four regions.

A fan vote decided the top four sandwiches from each of the four regions — Berkshire, Duroc, Hampshire and Yorkshire — to create that Savory 16. Out of those 16, one winner will be unveiled Saturday during the IHSA Playoff pairing show and eventually honored during the IHSA State Football Championships at Memorial Field in Champaign Nov. 26.

While the Savory 16 was created via online fan vote, final round will be determined by in-person judging. Earlier this football season, the IHSA sent an email out to prep sports media across the state in search of judges.

Now, I’m no Guy Fieri or Bobby Flay, but I know my way around a pork chop sandwich. My colleague and dear friend, Tiffany Blanchette, and I often fancy ourselves a sandwich when time permits at games we cover, informally keeping our own rankings of the area’s best sammies (sorry folks, those opinions must be kept between the two of us).

With the experience Tiffany and I had, I didn’t have a choice but to apply for the honorary gig. And after submitting my two-sentence application, I patiently waited.

And then it came.

I was standing in the kitchen with my brother when a phone call from an unrecognized number came through. I curiously answered with a questioning, “Hello?” before I was greeted by the happiest of messages from Jeff Ziegenhorn, asking if I was still interested in serving as a judge this fall.

Jeff was maybe halfway through his message when the goose bumps came. I’ve gotten some experience covering IHSA sports under my belt, now in my sixth school year, but I figured that I am still pretty low on the experience totem pole and several of my more seasoned colleagues would have a taste for a seasoned chop on a bun. But alas, the opportunity was mine.

Locally, Iroquois West, one of the betting favorites to take the title this fall, is the only school from the Daily Journal coverage area to advance to this round, taking one of four available spots that was up for grabs in the Yorkshire division (I will swear by the fact that Reed-Custer’s pork on a stick was completely robbed).

That was the most logical school for me to judge at, but due to my work on the Game Night radio team (catch us at Bradley-Bourbonnais as the Boilermakers host Lincoln-Way East Friday with a 7 p.m. Court Street Ford pregame show on 105.5 the Ticket and XCountry 106.5), there wasn’t a Friday in which I could abandon my broadcast partner Bill Hazen, no matter how tasty the chops in Gilman are.

But I couldn’t not be a part of this. I told Jeff I would trek wherever I needed to trek on a Saturday to make it work, and he thankfully assigned me to Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, where the Falcons had a contest on Oct. 1 that permitted me a chance to take a Saturday road trip and make a stop at Wally’s in Pontiac on the way down (and back, because anyone who has been to Wally’s knows how revolutionary it is).

With my score sheet and golden ticket for entry and a complimentary chop in hand, I finally arrived to the home of the Falcons just in time for kickoff, and just in time for a fresh chop that had my name on it.

Judges were asked to grade on five categories — aroma, color, flavor, texture and aftertaste. The slightly thin-cut, perfectly-seasoned chop provided perfect scores in three of those categories. The color was pretty unusual, with the seasoning combination leaving the meat with an orange tint, that while initially seemed a little scary to put in my mouth, quickly became the coolest part when I realized it matched the Falcons’ orange jerseys. The flavor and aftertaste got perfect scores as well, a taste that lingered on my taste buds until around the time I got back off Interstate 55 at the Dwight exit.

Aroma was only dinged for the lengthy walk from the concession stand to the football field itself, a trip that the smell didn’t quite make over and the texture was a tad dry, although some of that is my own fault for waiting half a quarter to dig in.

I wouldn’t begin to have an idea how the Falcons’ offering stacks up to its competition in the Duroc region — El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest and Princeville. I also have no clue how well Iroquois West will end up faring in the Yorkshire region with Kaneland, Lemont and Lincoln-Way Central, although the ringing endorsement of former Daily Journal sports editor Steve Soucie tells me the Raiders have a legitimate chance.

What I do know is that the second-year competition is a fantastic idea that gives the IHSA and state another way to bring people together. Schools who entered the contest this year come from every nook and cranny of the state, representing schools and communities of all shapes and sizes.

We may all be different, but we can all agree on two things — good football and good eats.