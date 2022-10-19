2-Minute Drill: Finish strong

I can tell I’m getting old by how much faster each year seems to go by (and the changing dynamics of my hairline, which seems to shed similarly to the autumn trees, and hair color, although the color changes aren’t as breathtaking), with the final week of the prep football regular season approaching out of nowhere.

The fall began as one of, if not the single most intriguing seasons in area prep football history, certainly in the past few decades. We had a defending undefeated state champion in Wilmington, another state finalist in Kankakee, who entered the season fresh off of its first title game appearance of any kind in school history and several other intriguing storylines throughout town and the surrounding area.

It’s safe to say the first eight weeks haven’t disappointed. The Wildcats (Class 2A) and Kays (Class 5A) entered the season ranked atop their respective classes, and while both were dealt a loss through eight games — Kankakee in a 2-0 tilt with then-second in Class 5A Nazareth in Week 1 and Wilmington at Reed-Custer (more on the Comets later) in Week 6 — both are right in the thick of the state title chase again, with the Kays boasting the best scoring defense in all of Illinois (2.8 points per game) and both teams showing off dazzling dominance in the rushing game.

The Comets are also one of the biggest names to look for in the title hunt, one of several teams in a loaded northern side of Class 3A. But no team has a resume like Reed-Custer, who not only leads the state in scoring (59.5 points per game) but has been equally impressive defensively (5.5 points per game), leading to 40-plus point wins in all eight games.

Bradley-Bourbonnais did something its football program had never done when it won the red division of the SouthWest Suburban Conference since the conference was split into red and blue divisions in 2019, clinching the program’s first playoff berth since 2016, the last time they won the SWSC in its entirety.

Those four programs aren’t even half of the area teams that will see the postseason this year. Additionally, Coal City has already punched its 11th-straight postseason ticket, joining Wilmington, Reed-Custer and Peotone out of the Illinois Central Eight Conference, with the Blue Devils qualifying for the field last week.

In the Vermilion Valley Conference, Seneca might be the north division champion, but local VVC North teams Central and Iroquois West are both back to the playoffs, as is Milford-Cissna Park, who has made every Illinois 8-Man Football Association since its 2018 inception.

But before we get to the postseason, there’s still an absolutely loaded slate of Week 9 games, a couple of which are worth some extra attention. But first, let’s put a bow on Week 8.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 8:

<ul><li>(5A-1)Kankakee 42, Thornton 0</li><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Stagg 0</li><li>(3A-1)Immaculate Conception 47, Bishop McNamara 0</li><li>(3A-2)Reed-Custer 57, (4A-RV)Coal City 14</li><li>(2A-5)Wilmington 57, Streator 6</li><li>Peotone 54, Herscher 19</li><li>Lisle 40, Manteno 6</li><li>(1A-RV)Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8</li><li>(3A-8)Seneca 28, Central 0</li><li>Momence 27, Watseka 0</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 81, Schlarman 26</li></ul>

<strong>Kankakee, Crete-Monee prepare for third-straight SAC-deciding season-ender</strong>

Since Derek Hart became the head football coach at Kankakee in 2019, the Kays’ matchup with Crete-Monee has been the Southland Athletic Conference’s premier football rivalry. The Warriors won the 2019 iteration 27-26 and then ended the Spring 2021 season with a 37-20 win.

But the Kays turned the tide last year, wrapping up the program’s first-ever Southland title and first undefeated regular season since 1990 with a 28-20 win that precluded the magical postseason ride.

The last two of those matchups were regular season finales that were de facto conference title games, and the 2022 version is for all the marbles as well. Both rosters are littered with high-level recruits with years of starting experience and successful statlines to their resumes, and both will enter play red hot, with the Kays on a seven-game winning streak and the Warriors on a six-game streak of their own.

Last week’s shutout win for the Kays and their “Donut Boys” defense was impressive on the scoreboard, and while Hart was overall pleased with how his team handled some late Thornton unsportsmanlike conduct calls that led to the game being called one play into the fourth quarter, the Kays know that their discipline needs to be just as on-point as their execution if they want to go into a hostile environment and leave with a second-straight win against their staunch rivals.

<strong>Boilers looking for Lincoln-Way three-peat</strong>

I was stunned when Bradley-Bourbonnais football coach Mike Kohl did my job for me and revealed to me that the Boilermakers had never defeated Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West in the same season until this year.

Sure, West has only been around for 13 years, but there have been some pretty good Boilermaker teams over that timeframe, including the last Boilers team that made the playoffs, 2016’s team that had a 9-0 regular season.

But that 2016 Boilers team didn’t have the fortune of playing West. They did, however, hand Lincoln-Way East, perhaps the most prestigious program in the state over the last decade or two, a 38-21 loss in that 2016 season.

That’s the last time the Boilers bested the Griffins, their Week 9 opponent on Friday, pitting the SWSC’s two divisional champions against one another in the ultimate clash Friday. They almost pulled off a monumental upset in Frankfort that would have ended their postseason drought last fall, before ultimately falling 21-18.

The mighty Griffins have sat second in Class 8A for the duration of the season and are perhaps the most talented team in Illinois. But the Boilermakers know they’re a combined eight points away from their 5-3 record being 8-0, and don’t mind flying slightly under the radar in a rare crossover meeting between two divisional champions.

<p dir="ltr">Here are the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver performances from Week 8. For a full breakdown of the area's top stat leaders this season, see page C2.

<p dir="ltr">PASSING

<p dir="ltr">Kohl, BB: 16-28, 201 yards, 3 TDs; rushing TD

<p dir="ltr">Akiyama, Man: 12-12, 193 yards, INT

<p dir="ltr">Reilly, CC: 9-19, 151 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

<p dir="ltr">Walters, Kan: 6-8, 124 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Castillo, Mom: 9-13, 112 yards, TD, INT; 58 rushing yards

<p dir="ltr">RUSHING

<p dir="ltr">James, Wil: 302 yards, 4 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Schacht, IW: 130 yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">McPherson, RC: 121 yards, TD; 60 passing yards, TD, INT

<p dir="ltr">Laffoon, M-CP: 108 yards, 3 TDs; 31 passing yards

<p dir="ltr">Christian, RC: 104 yards, 3 TDs

<p dir="ltr">RECEIVING

<p dir="ltr">May, BB: 121 yards, 2 TDs

<p dir="ltr">Carlson, CC: 121 yards

<p dir="ltr">Porter, Man: 71 yards

<p dir="ltr">Bertram, Mom: 70 yards; 68 rushing yards, TD

<p dir="ltr">Brazeau, Man: 54 yards