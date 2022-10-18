VOLLEYBALL: Mac holds off late push by Manteno to win in three sets

MANTENO — Monday’s nonconference matchup between Bishop McNamara and Manteno could very likely given a glimpse of perhaps what’s to come next Thursday in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship if both teams were to take care of business in their respective opening round regional semifinal games next Tuesday.

With the potential to meet again next week, the two teams did everything they could in a playoff-type atmosphere in Manteno to gain an extra dose of confidence heading into next week, which ultimately resulted in a nail-biter third-set tiebreaker for McNamara after coming out on top with a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, three-set road win.

“It gives us a little extra confidence if we do end playing in the regional championship game against Manteno,” McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said. “It gives us a little bit of an edge, but that just means they [Manteno] are going to come back and fight harder.

The Irish opened the first set trailing 10-7 in front of a lively Manteno student section, but they never wavered. After trimming its deficit to 14-12 midway through the opening set McNamara senior libero/defensive specialist Grace Edwards helped spark a 8-1 run primarily led from the service line where she totaled three of her team-high eight aces during that stretch alone.

“I think aces and good serving is a really good momentum swing for our team or any team in general,” Edwards said.

McNamara wound up riding the momentum swing created by Edwards that helped push the Irish out front 20-15 to help close out the first set with a six-point first-set victory following a set-ending kill by sophomore outside hitter Kenna Brosseau.

The second set looked similar to the first with Manteno jumping out to another 10-7 lead before the Irish went on to force ties at 10 and 11 apiece right before taking a 14-12 lead after a kill by their junior middle hitter Ana Darr.

With the Irish eyeing another come-from-behind victory Manteno managed to then capitalize on multiple miscues by the road squad that helped spark a 6-0 Panther run to put the home team up 18-14 and force McNamara to call a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout Brosseau recorded back-to-back kills to help cut the Irish’s deficit to 18-16. Not deterred by the quick 2-0 run Manteno buckled down thanks to its junior middle hitter McKenna Borkenhagen, senior right side hitter Reese Eldridge and sophomore outside hitter Brynn Nikonchuk, who combined for four kills, one block and an ace during the Panthers’ final seven points that helped secure a 25-18 second-set victory.

“I kept telling the girls when we are swinging we are in control and when we are serving we are in control and so we always need to make sure we are going up hard, no matter if we are hitting or not, in order to fake out the defense and keep them on their toes,” Manteno head coach Alexis Hosselton said. “We were starting to do a better job of that and obviously our hitters can put the ball down for us and it comes in clutch situations.”

Despite giving up the second set McNamara never let it get to them as they went on to break out of a 5-5 tie in the final set following another ace by Edwards that helped afford her squad to take a 6-5 lead that they would never relinquish to help aid them to a 25-22 third-set victory that held off a near-comeback by Manteno.

“We could have got real down after that second set just due to those errors adding up,” Thomas said. “The timeout between the second and third set we just regrouped, knew what we needed to do and took care of the ball and we were good from there.”

Although the Panthers weren’t able to get the win against a potential postseason opponent in McNamara, coach Hosselton noted she was pleased with her teams’ effort to keep pushing until the final whistle.

“I told the girls, obviously it sucks to lose because it’s McNamara and it’s a rivalry for us, but the bottom line is we battled until the end and we didn’t just roll over and die and I think that is key,” Hosselton said. “There’s potential for us to see them again in regionals and so I think now we got a taste of what we have to work on and prepare for the future.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Edwards recorded a team-high eight aces to go along with four digs to help lead McNamara. Ana Darr added five blocks and four kills. Lillee Nugent contributed 12 digs and six kills. Kenna Brosseau totaled eight digs and eight kills while Ava Brosseau chipped in 15 digs and two aces. Mackenzie McCammon finished with 20 assists and three digs.

Ava Pequette totaled 13 assists, nine kills and eight digs to help pace Manteno. Eldridge had 11 digs, seven assists, six kills and two aces. Drew Hosselton added eight kills, three digs and two aces. Borkenhagen finished with three blocks, two kills and one assist. Nikonchuk chipped in eight kills.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (13-11) will head to St. Edward at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while Manteno (15-14) will head to Herscher at 6 p.m. on the same day.