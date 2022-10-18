ROUNDUP: Herscher volleyball tops Watseka in instant classic; Trinity takes second at ACSI Mid-America Tournament

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Watseka 1

Herscher recorded its 13th win of the season by claiming a come-from-behind 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Warriors. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with12 kills, 11 assists and 10 digs. Emery Robinson had 24 digs and two aces. Isabella Mendell added 17 assists and four kills. Kayla Scanlon had team-high five blocks. Ella Gessner chipped in six kills, four blocks and two aces.

Elizabeth Wittenborn totaled eight digs, four assists and four aces to help pace Watseka. Lauren Tegtmeyer added six kills and two aces. Ella Smith finished with eight digs, five blocks and four kills. Brianna Denault contributed a team-high 14 digs.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0

Iroquois West suffered a 25-16, 25-13, straight-set loss to PBL. Kynnedi Kanosky led the Raiders with four digs, two aces and one block assist. Ella Rhodes had two digs and an ace. Ilyana Nambo and Aubrey Wagner each contributed three digs.

ACSI Mid-America Tournament (Saturday)

Kankakee Trinity earned second overall out of the 10-team tournament by earning two victories over Westlake (25-9, 25-16) and Victory (25-23, 25-20) before dropping to Arthur (25-19,15-25, 19-25) in the championship game in three-sets. Marissa Hathaway led the Eagles with a combined 61 set points, 23 serve points and eight aces throughout all three matches. Janice Jackson had 30 kills, 26 blocks, 11 service points and four aces. Chloe Brands had 12 digs and 10 service points.

— Daily Journal staff report