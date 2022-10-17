ROUNDUP: Irish hockey takes two; Watseka soccer season ends in regional finals

(Saturday) HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 8, Suburban Northstars 4

Jace LaCost led the Irish with two goals and one assist. Carter Gonzalez, Tyler Johnson, Jackson Pierson, Jaxon Ruder, Tyler Adams and Ethan Rose each contributed one score. Scotty Workman chipped in a team-high two assists. Theo Nystrom grabbed 10 saves in net.

Kankakee Irish 6, Decatur Flames 2

Zacary Yoakum recorded two goals and an assist to help pace the Irish. Jace LaCost had one goal and two assists. Ruder, Kenneth Royal and Workman added one goal apiece. Logan Smith hauled in 17 saves in net.

(Friday) SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional championship: (1)Central Catholic 8, (8)Watseka 0

Watseka concluded the season 10-16 overall. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

