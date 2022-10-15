FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais wins SWSC Red, earns first playoff appearance since 2016 in win at Stagg

Bradley-Bourbonnais entered the 2022 season with the area’s longest playoff drought after last reaching the postseason in 2016, finishing a game shy of navigating the mighty SouthWest Suburban conference to a postseason berth with 4-5 records in three seasons since.

But the Boilermakers snapped that skid Friday and much more, as they won their first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title in program history and first SWSC title of any kind since that 2016 season, clinching a playoff berth in the process, with a 34-0 win at Stagg Friday.

“I think the biggest thing is, we haven’t been to the playoffs in six years because of our conference who we play make it really hard to get in,” BBCHS coach Mike Kohl said. “It’s really rewarding for the kids and I told them after the game it’s a huge accomplishment to play the games we play and be in the Class 7A playoffs.”

Quarterback Ethan Kohl threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, all in a first half in which the visitors scored all 34 of their points. Neal May was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns.

May, a three-year starter for the Boilers, is one of 25 seniors on this year’s team that’s helped bring the team back to late fall football for the first time since before any of them were in high school.

“They’re all great kids; we were led by them tonight and it was awesome that everyone got in,” coach Kohl said. “It was an awesome way to finish the red [division season] and now our eyes are on Lincoln-Way East.”

The Boilers will wrap up the regular season when they host the Griffins, the second-ranked team in Class 8A, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.