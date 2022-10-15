BOYS SOCCER: Herscher, Peotone win regional championships

The River Valley Conference saw a pair of its teams last fall — Beecher and Grant Park — win regional championships, with the Bobcats besting the Dragons for a sectional crown as well.

Both teams returned to the field Saturday with their eyes set on winning their respective regional crowns, but the RVC squads both saw their seasons end to area foes in the Illinois Central Eight Conference — Herscher and Peotone.

<strong>Jaime’s second hat trick of the week secures regional for Herscher</strong>

In the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship, Jaden Jaime scored his second hat trick of the regional round to lead the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over Beecher to give the Tigers their 12th regional championship in program history.

The Tigers improved to 13-8-1 on the year and earned a spot in Tuesday’s Manteno Sectional semifinals. Beecher’s season ended with a 20-5-2 record.

Jaime’s three goals all came in the first half, as did the Bobcats’ lone goal on the late morning. That’s also when the Bobcats went a man down when a player was given a red card, leaving Beecher shorthanded for more than half the game in its comeback bid.

Herscher coach Alan High credited his junior forward’s ability to get the Tigers going early once again, matching his three-goal output against Reed-Custer in the regional semifinals, and also credited the Bobcats for buckling down and not allowing another goal after going shorthanded.

“We played well early, but didn’t adjust offensively well when they switched formations when they went a man down,” High said. “Our defense and goalkeeper (Tucker White) were great today, because Beecher’s offense is exceptional.”

That Beecher offense did muster up a goal off the foot of Ethan Rydberg, thanks to an Ethan Graham assist, but nothing more against a stingy Tiger defense.

“Obviously today did not bring us the outcome we wanted, but I could not be more proud of the effort these players gave when faced with such adversity — they displayed discipline, grit and teamwork,” Beecher coach Dawn Compton said. “We have struggled with those things this season, so to put them all together with our backs against the wall, that is a win in my book.”

James Holohan and Conner Buckley each had an assist amongst Jaime’s goals. White had 11 saves in net.

Jimmy Kypuros had three saves for the Bobcats and Jake Farrar added six saves.

<strong>Blue Devils show improvement with title-earning win over Grant Park</strong>

In Saturday’s Class 1A Coal City Regional title, Peotone was matched up with a very familiar nonconference opponent in Grant Park, with the two teams meeting at last month’s Rivals Cup to the tune of a 1-1 tie.

There were two goals scored again in Saturday’s meeting, but both were by the Blue Devils this time, earning their 11th regional title in program history, with five of those coming in the last seven seasons.

The 2-0 final gave the Blue Devils a spot in the second game of Tuesday’s Manteno Sectional semifinals and improved them to 14-6-2. Grant Park’s season ended with a 20-4-1 record.

The two teams were deadlocked for more than half of the opening half until junior Geno Petrizzi found the twine to give the visitors on the scoreboard. Senior Wil Grafeo, one of 11 seniors on the Peotone roster, provided the team’s insurance in the second half.

First-year Blue Devils coach Caley Michalak credited that deep senior class with easing the transitional period in the program this season as she came in to replace former coach Justin Meyers without skipping a beat.

“Luckily I came in and there was a really solid group here that was already established,” Michalak said. “We just wanted to continue on what our seniors built the last four years.”

Luke Horn had eight saves in net for the Dragons.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams will play in the Manteno Sectional semifinals Tuesday. The Blue Devils face Chicago Acero-Soto at 4:30 p.m. and the Tigers will follow at 6:30 p.m. against Chicago Christian.