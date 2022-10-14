ROUNDUP: Peotone, Watseka advance to soccer regional finals; BBCHS tops Beecher volleyball

Wednesday

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional semifinals: (4)Peotone 4, (6)Manteno 1

Peotone advanced to the regional championship against Grant Park at 11 a.m. Saturday in Coal City. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Manteno concluded the season 8-11-1 overall after the three-goal loss to the Blue Devils. Joe Mallaney scored the lone goal to pace the Panthers. Grant Smith had the assist.

IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional semifinals: (8)Watseka 1, (4)Hoopeston 0

Watseka advanced to the regional title game against Central Catholic at 4 p.m. Friday at Hoopeston. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Beecher 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais earned a 25-15, 25-13 two-set victory against Beecher to improve to 18-9 overall. Finley Westover totaled seven kills, three digs, one block and an ace to help lead the Boilermakers. Alyssa Russow added 13 assists, which was two more assists than teammate Sydney Brooks. Emmerson Longtin recorded a team-high eight kills to go along with four digs, two aces and a block. Kiersten Martin chipped in a team-high nine digs.

Beecher dropped to 15-11 overall with the two-set nonconference loss to the Boilermakers. Lily Avelar led the Bobcats with five digs, two blocks, two kills and an ace. Bri Schrimsher totaled seven assists and a dig. Abby Schrimsher finished with three blocks and two kills. Lola Eckhardt chipped in four blocks and two kills.

Milford 2, Cissna Park 0

Milford improved to 22-5 with a 25-23, 25-23 straight-set win against Cissna Park. Hunter Mowrey recorded 13 digs, 10 kills and two blocks to help lead the Bearcats to victory. Anna McEwen added 12 digs, eight kills and three aces. Jahni Lavicka had 22 assists and Emma McEwen chipped in 10 digs.

Cissna Park dropped to 24-6 overall with a two-set loss to the Bearcats. Brooklyn Stadeli totaled 15 digs and eight kills to help pace the Timberwolves. Morgan Sinn added a team-high 16 digs, and Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis contributed five kills apiece. Mikayla Knake finished with 25 assists.

Thursday

High school VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Manteno 0

Peotone claimed a 25-12, 27-25 two-set victory against the Panthers by a combined 15 points. Mackenzie Strough accounted for 10 assists, two digs and one kill to help pace the Blue Devils. Brooke Gwiazda added eight kills, six blocks and two aces. Marissa Velasco finished with three kills and two aces. Mady Kibelkis had five digs and one kill.

Manteno dropped to 13-10 overall and 9-4 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with seven kills and four digs. Ava Pequtte had eight digs, six assists, six kills and one ace. Mackenzie Hespen totaled six kills, three digs and one ace.

Wilmington 2, Lisle 0

Wilmington spiked past the Lions, winning 25-15, 25-23. Bella Reyes recorded 10 digs, eight kills and two aces to help lead the Wildcats. Jaylee Mills added five kills and three blocks. Lexi Liaromatis had a team-high 14 digs. Clara Smith chipped in 14 assists and three aces.

Herscher 2, Streator 0

Herscher earned a 25-15, 25-21 two-set win against Streator on its senior night. Kennedi Huston contributed six kills, five digs and four assists to help lead the Tigers to their 12th victory of the season. Emery Robinson had seven digs, and Haylie King had five kills and three aces. Ella Gessner chipped in four blocks and two kills.

Watseka 2, Hoopeston 0

Watseka improved to 20-10 overall with a 25-21, 25-21 straight-set win. Ella Smith led the Warriors with 11 digs and two aces. Brianna Denault added a team-high 21 digs. Noelle Schroeder had two aces, and Haylie Peck had a team-high six kills. Elizabeth Wittenborn and Christa Holohan collected seven assists apiece.

Cissna Park 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Cissna Park earned its 25th win of the season with a 25-12, 25-23 two-set win against P-B-L. Sophie Duis finished with six kills and four aces to help lead the Timberwolves. Morgan Sinn had eight digs, and Brooklyn Stadeli had two blocks. Mikayla Knake poured in 19 assists and six digs.

Beecher 2, St. Anne 0

Beecher picked up a dominant 25-4, 25-9 two-set win against the Cardinals to help improve to 16-11 overall. Lola Eckhardt led the Bobcats with four kills, two digs and one block. Bri Schrimsher added five assist, five aces and two digs. Abby Sippel tacked on eight digs and two assists. Emily Avelar had six kills and six digs.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0

Coal City improved to 22-7 overall with a 25-18, 25-12 two-set victory against the Comets. Addyson Waliczek recorded 15 setting assists, four digs, three kills and two service aces to help lead the Coalers. Kayla Henline added 10 setting assists, three aces, two kills, two digs and one block. Emma Rodriguez had eight kills and three digs.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Grant Park edged Illinois Lutheran by a combined 19 points with a 25-22, 25-9 straight-set victory. Brooke Veldhuizen finished with 11 kills and four blocks to help lead the the Dragons. Paige Tavoletti contributed 15 points, seven assists and five digs. Delaney Panozzo had four kills, and Elizabeth Voigt put down three kills, two blocks and seven assists. Grace Fick chipped in eight points from the service line.

Tri-Point 2, Grace Christian 0

Tri-Point defeated Grace Christian 25-15, 25-11. Emma Creek led the Charger with 13 digs. Zoey Honeycutt had 11 assists and seven aces. Maddie Stites contributed two blocks, and Kyra Cathcart had six kills.