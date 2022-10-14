FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer wins first ICE crown, fourth conference title in program history

COAL CITY — The Reed-Custer football team captured its fourth conference championship in school history, and first since 2008, defeating Coal City 58-14 on Friday night in Coaler Country.

The 2022 Comets join the 1986, 2006, and 2008 teams as the only teams in school history to be crowned conference champions, with the previous three coming in the Interstate Eight Conference, making Friday’s ICE title the first the program has won since the conference’s inception in 2019.

The win also keeps the Comets’ perfect record intact at 8-0 while the loss drops the Coalers’ record to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the ICE conference.

“Goal number one is accomplished — it’s never an easy task in our conference,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston of the conference title. “I thought Coal City punched us in the mouth early and let us know we were not taking this easy, but then we settled down and got some stops on defense and then let our offense do its thing from there.”

Coal City scored on the opening drive of the game on an 8-yard pass from Braden Reilly to Landin Benson to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Comets would go on to score the next 30 points of the half to take a 30-7 lead going into intermission. Quarterback Jake McPherson scored the first on the ground from 40 yards out to take a 8-7 lead a few plays after Coal City’s touchdown. Jace Christian scored the next two on the ground to make the score 22-7.

A few moments later Lucas Foote took an interception for a touchdown right before halftime ended to help give the Comets a commanding 30-7 lead going into halftime.

Christian opened up the second half with his third touchdown run of the game just 26 seconds into the third quarter on a 40-yard run, making the score 38-7.

“There was a lot of ground and pound tonight,” said Christian. “Once again, our offensive line had another big night, those guys did a fantastic job blocking all night.

“Coal City is a big rival of ours, and this win is a big check mark for us.”

The Comets added to their lead halfway through the third quarter when Foote caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from McPherson.

“It feels great to be the first team in a long time to win and to be crowned conference champs,” McPherson said. “We’re pumped about it and our town is pumped about it. But it’s not our final goal, so we’re going to keep pushing and carry things over into next week.”

Coal City responded with a 18-yard touchdown pass from Reilly to Braiden Young to cut the lead to 44-14 before the Comets’ second unit offense scored the final two touchdowns of the game, both by Nick Cieslak to give them a 58-14 win.

“Our second unit hasn’t been stopped yet this year, only to take a knee at the end of games” Johnston said. “Those guys practice hard all week on the scout team and wait their turn all game.

“It’s great to see them step in and have success when they get the opportunity — they’re the reason we’ve put up some huge numbers this year.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson finished 4-of-5 passing for 60 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 121 yards and one touchdown. Christian scored three rushing touchdowns on nine attempts for 104 yards. Cieslak ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Foote rushed for 57 yards and had 20 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Reilly finished 9-of-19 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Benson and Young each caught touchdowns for the Coalers. Derek Carlson caught six passes for 121 yards. Chase Cora led the team with 21 rushing yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets end the regular season next Friday at home against Herscher and the Coalers will travel to Streator, both games start at 7 p.m.