FOOTBALL: Momence bounces back with shutout win at Watseka

Coming off a 54-0 road loss to Seneca last week Momence wanted nothing more than to bounce back in its final road game of the regular season against Watseka on Friday evening. And given it was nothing but rain showers all throughout the game the visitors knew they’d have to do most of their damage on the ground rather than through the air.

As a result of the wet and rainy conditions, Momence made its mission to pound the rock and did just that by outrushing Watseka 271-2 in its first shutout win since the Fall 2021 regular season opener to Oakwood, blanking Watseka for a 27-0 win.

“It was a great win for us tonight, especially for being able to come back after we got our butts handed to us last week,” Momence head coach Wayne Walker said. “We had multiple guys score, including an offensive lineman and we spread the ball around nicely tonight in the first half.

“I was just really happy with how our guys played tonight.”

Kud’de Bertram did most of the heavy lifting on offense by totaling a team-high 138 scrimmage yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run that helped put Momence up 7-0 midway through the opening quarter. Just over a minute later senior offensive lineman Trystan Hampton joined the scoring furry with a 6-yard touchdown rush.

Clinging onto a 13-0 lead following a missed extra-point attempt, Momence managed to extend its lead by two more touchdowns in the second quarter thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Erick Castillo to sophomore wideout Brogan Halpin and a 4-yard touchdown run by junior fullback Dominick Brucato.

Brucato’s score with just over eight minutes left before halftime helped the team eventually take a 27-point lead into the half, which was all they needed as their defense held the Warriors to just two yards of total offense before going on to earn a running clock victory due to the weather late in the fourth quarter.

“What impressed me most about tonight was that we shutout Watseka,” Walker said. “We haven’t done that in quite a while.

“Our defense picked it up at the end when Watseka almost scored on its last drive, but our defense held their ground and got the ball back, and so that was good to see from the defense after giving up 54 points last week.”

The loss dropped Watseka to 1-7 overall after opening its season with a win over Georgetown in its road opener.

“Obviously we definitely never like to lose, but we saw a bunch of positives out of our young guys, which is good,” Watseka head coach Max Fransen said. “It’s so important for these younger kids that are playing to get good experience and can learn from it even in a loss.

“So I think that’s the most important thing, and then to also watch the film and see what we can do better.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Castillo completed 9–of-13 pass attempts for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 58 yards on the ground off 13 carries.

“To me, Castillo is a mature freshman,” Walker said. “He makes the right reads and he’s very coachable and so we are proud of the progression he’s made.”

Terence Autman totaled 103 rushing yards on nine attempts. Brucato and Hampton each had rushing touchdowns. Bertram carried the rock eight times for 68 rushing yards and a score while also adding four receptions for a team-high 70 receiving yards. Michael Draine grabbed three receptions for 38 yards and Halpin chipped in a 6-yard touchdown reception. Aidan Morris led the Redskins defense with seven tackles and an interception.

Anthony Shervino led the Warriors with 19 rushing yards on six carries.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence (3-5) will host Central for its regular season finale and Watseka (1-7) will travel to Iroquois West (6-2) for its regular season finale, both at 7 p.m. Friday.