GAME OF THE WEEK: (3A-2)Reed-Custer at (4A-RV)Coal City

<strong>(3A-2)Reed-Custer (7-0) at (4A-RV)Coal City (5-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Comets</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>OL/DL Kody Marschner, QB/DB Jake McPherson

<strong>Comets on offense: </strong>The Comets are the state's top-scoring team, with McPherson and receiver Lucas Foote doing damage on the ground and through the air. Marschner, a three-year starter and two-time state wrestling placer, is perhaps the most talented lineman in program history and has a bunch of big boys alongside him who allow this offense to work its magic. More than a handful of other weapons at McPherson's disposal form a solid supporting cast, such as Brandon Moorman and Payton Bradley out wide and a bevy of backfield members led by Jace Christian give this offense a lot to account for.

<strong>Comets on defense: </strong>Speaking of Christian, there aren't many area linebackers who are able to navigate the field both vertically and horizontally the way he can. The Coalers had more aerial success than normal against Peotone last week, but in Friday's matchup the Comets know Coal City will look to keep possession exchanges at a minimum and will have the box loaded with strong, speedy defenders looking to pounce on the run and force the Coalers into obvious passing situations to eliminate the added threat of quarterback Braden Reilly's ability to not just pick up yards scrambling, but also lengthen plays by evading pressure.

<strong>Coalers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/LB Braden Reilly, DB Creide Skubic

<strong>Coalers on offense: </strong>Reilly had one of his best outings of his Coaler career when he threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 38 more yards and additional score in last week's 28-14 win at Peotone. Sophomore Landin Benson has shouldered the load for a deep backfield that has seen contributions from several players, with roughly a handful of backs joining him to give the Coalers plenty of options in a game they'll look to methodically move the chains and keep the ball away from the state's most explosive offense. But should this one turn into a shootout, Reilly has shown he can do what's needed to keep this offense up to speed.

<strong>Coalers on defense: </strong>Since the Coalers' 49-10 loss to Morris to open the season, their defense has not allowed any team to find the endzone more than twice and have pitched shutouts in two of their last three contests. Michael Gonzalez is a force to be reckoned with on the interior of a physical line that will have battle after battle with the Comets in the trenches. In the secondary, Skubic has made strides week by week and will have a busy day as one of the defensive backs responsible for keeping the big-play opportunities for Reed-Custer to a minimum.

<strong>Pick: </strong>The Comets can wrap up at least a tie at the top of the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win Friday and also own a head-to-head tiebreaker with Wilmington. The Coalers will look to make it a three-way affair at the top in a flipping of the script that sees them as an underdog in this long-standing affair. The boys in Braidwood have already shown this year that they can answer in big moments. <strong>Reed-Custer 35, Coal City 17</strong>

Kankakee kept its top spot in the IHSA Class 5A AP Poll for the second straight week and third time this season. Reed-Custer remained second in Class 3A, and Wilmington remained in fifth in Class 2A. Coal City (Class 4A) and Iroquois West (Class 1A) each received votes.

