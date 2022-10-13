FOOTBALL: Week 8 capsules

<strong>Thornton (1-6) at (5A-1)Kankakee (6-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Demere Turner, LB Kennyan Chandler

Preview: The Kays did something they never had done before last week when they won a game while being ranked as the top team in the state with a 34-6 win against Bloom. The matchup with the Wildcats, a Southland Athletic Conference foe, hasn’t been much of one recently, with the Kays winning the last two games by a combined 126-0 tally. Expect a heavy dose of all three Kankakee running backs — Turner, the red-hot Tony Phillips and sophomore James “Dink” Stampley — to grease the wheels early on and let the defense with the lowest scoring total (22 points) do its job. A matchup that likely will decide the Southland with Crete-Monee looms large in the regular season finale, but don’t expect a hungry Kays group to sleepwalk through this matchup first.

Pick: Kankakee 56, Thornton 0

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-3) at Stagg (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m.

Players to watch: RB Marquise Aaron, OL Donnie Byrne

Preview: The Boilermakers are flying into Palos Hills on the highest of highs after last week’s 38-14 win against Andrew has put them in position to win their first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division championship and earn their first postseason appearance in six years. Aaron has been an unsung hero of the offense, drawing defenders into the box to allow the passing game advantageous situations on the outside and down the field, but this seems like a perfect week for him to be rewarded with some paydirt of his own. Whether it be through the ground or in the air, Byrne and Anthony Smiley are the bookend senior tackles that allow the offense to operate.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Stagg 7

<strong>(3A-1)Immaculate Conception (6-1) at Bishop McNamara (3-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/OLB Landon Provost, LB/TE Ian Irps

Preview: McNamara has its back up against the postseason wall, needing to win its last two games to qualify for a fourth straight playoff appearance. The first half of that two-game stretch comes against an Immaculate Conception team a one-point loss to defending Class 4A champion Joliet Catholic from an unblemished resume. Quarterback Dennis Mandela has as deep of a skill player crop in Class 3A to choose from and will be facing a McNamara defense that looks to start six freshmen. One of those freshmen, Irps, has led the team in tackles in each of the past two weeks and will be busy all over the field once again Friday night as he and the Fightin’ Irish attempt to pull off the upset of the week on their home field Friday.

Pick: Immaculate Conception 49, Bishop McNamara 10

<strong>(2A-5)Wilmington (6-1) at Streator (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: TE/DB/K Reid Juster, RB/DB Kyle Farrell

Preview: The Wildcats showed no signs of letting their first loss in three seasons get to them, recovering nicely with a dominant 39-6 win against Lisle. They did so without leading running back Colin James, spreading the running action to nine different backs. Farrell has been the starting wingback opposite James this season and has continued to grow into that role as a sophomore and likely will see a fair share of carries again. Quarterback Ryder Meents and the passing game got going again last week as well, with Juster catching a touchdown and all 89 of the team’s passing yards a week ago.

Pick: Wilmington 35, Streator 7

<strong>Peotone (4-3) at Herscher (1-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Peotone — RB/LB Chase Rivera, OL/DL Alex Cardenas; Herscher — RB/LB Clay Schultz, WR/LB Jaxon Ruder

Preview: The Blue Devils can qualify for their third straight postseason with a win in Herscher on Friday, something the Tigers hope to spoil in their final home game of the season. Rivera, a third of the three-headed monster in the backfield with Dylan Sroke and Dawson Piper, led Peotone in rushing and receiving in last week’s 28-14 loss to Coal City and has shouldered more and more responsibility as the year has gone on. The Tigers have continued getting every ounce out of Schultz, one of the conference’s top all-around talents, and younger players such as Ruder are coming into form as the season comes to a close.

Pick: Peotone 28, Herscher 14

<strong>Manteno (2-5) at Lisle (3-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/LB Porter Chandler, OL/DL Damian Alsup

Preview: Don’t look now, but a Manteno team that started the season with a wealth of inexperience has gained that experience as the year has gone on and enters Friday’s tilt with the Lions as winners of two of its past three games. Sophomore quarterback Niko Akiyama has done it with his arm and legs, and when he’s done it with the former, Chandler has been one of his favorite weapons as of late. Alsup is one of just a handful of seniors, but as a three-year piece of this line, he will look to keep his younger teammates fired up in a hostile road environment as the Panthers look to spoil Lisle’s playoff hopes.

Pick: Manteno 35, Lisle 28

<strong>(3A-8)Seneca (7-0) at Central (5-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/S Matthew Luhrsen, OL/LB Evan Redwing

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish come into play with a one-game lead on the Comets in the northern division of the Vermilion Valley Conference and can wrap up the conference crown with a win in Clifton. It will be a heavy contrast of offensive styles when Seneca’s ground-and-pound attack that averages 381 rushing yards per game meets the area’s leading passer in Luke Shoven and the Comets’ aerial attack. Central’s defense has struggled against run-heavy offenses this season, but they’ve had the snaps and time needed to fine-tune their defense for Friday’s pivotal matchup. While the Fightin’ Irish defense hasn’t allowed a point in more than a month, they also have yet to see an offense as lethal as what they’ll see Friday.

Pick: Central 49, Seneca 42

<strong>(1A-RV)Iroquois West (5-2) at Dwight (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Iroquois West — RB/LB John Ahlden, OL/DL Garron Perzee; Dwight — QB/LB Evan Cox, RB/LB Austin Burkhardt

Preview: The Raiders know they’ll need some good fortunes to keep their hopes of somehow sharing the VVC North afloat, but they’ll get a test of their own against a Trojans team that has won two of their past three games. It will be a battle of talented running backs in the Raiders’ Trystyn Schacht and Dwight’s Burkhardt, but the Raiders offer a second option out of the backfield in Ahlden, who gives opposing defenses twice as much to account for. Meanwhile for Dwight, Cox made his first start in relief of Conner Telford last week, and even if Telford is back to reclaim his role this week, Cox played well enough that there still might be opportunities for him to have his name called in some form or fashion.

Pick: Iroquois West 28, Dwight 14

<strong>Momence (2-5) at Watseka (1-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Momence — WR/DB Marchello Draine, LB Easton Newberry; Watseka — RB/LB Zander Stano, OL/DL Nathan Richmond

Preview: Friday’s meeting in Watseka will pit a pair of programs looking to build up some late-season momentum against one another. Momence has an absolute star in the making in freshman quarterback Erick Castillo, which has allowed Kud’de Bertram to line up all over the field and get the ball in his hands in space. As the team continues to make Bertram a focal point in a myriad of ways, that could open things up for Draine, who has spent most of the season as the team’s leading receiver. Watseka is finishing up the first year of a rebuild under coach Max Fransen, who is giving several players opportunities to step up for the Warriors. Stano did so offensively last week, and Richmond did on the defensive end as the team looks to solidify its identity.

Pick: Momence 28, Watseka 14

<strong>Schlarman (3-4) at Milford-Cissna Park (6-1)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/DB Tyler Neukomm, RB/LB Caleb Clutteur

Preview: An old rivalry that transcends 8-Man football, the Bearcats always seem to get up for their old Vermilion Valley Conference rivals, something that will remain the same this year. Milford-Cissna Park entered the season leaning on a hearty senior class, something they’ll continue to do in their push for a state title, but it’s the development of the younger players through the course of the year, such as Neukomm, the area’s leading rusher (1,127 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Clutteur, a pivotal piece of the defense, that add both depth and legitimacy to their title hopes. The Bearcats were dealt their first loss in double overtime to St. Thomas More a week ago, making their longtime rivals an unfortunate target for revenge this Friday.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 48, Schlarman 14