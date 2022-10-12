2-Minute Drill: Building with the best

The son of a special education teacher and the brother of someone who had her life changed as a mentor in the Best Buddies program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, I admittedly have a soft spot in my heart for all the great stuff our area schools provide for the area’s youth who are faced with intellectual and developmental disabilities, something that was shown in full force at Bradley-Bourbonnais last week.

The Boilermaker Games were held Oct. 4, a yearly event that saw more than 200 area students from a dozen area schools congregate at the Boilermakers’ athletic facilities for a day of various games, activities and competitions through Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization geared toward bridging the gap between students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their peers.

One day later, the Best Buddies at BBCHS joined the Boilers’ football team for practice Wednesday evening, a moment I stumbled upon by happy accident when I arrived to record pregame radio interviews. (Catch Game Night on 105.5 the Ticket and XCountry 106.5 at Kankakee’s 7 p.m. home tilt with Thornton on Friday.)

The Boilers were preparing for their biggest game of the season, a fight for sole possession of first place in their conference and a game that eventually could decide their playoff fate in Friday’s 38-14 win against Andrew, but it wasn’t gameplanning or scheming that was most on their minds during the week; it was providing the Best Buddies, their best buddies in the hallways every day, the same opportunity they’re afforded every day when they hit the practice field.

The Best Buddies also led the Boilers out of the giant, blowup helmet before Friday’s kickoff, setting the stage for a magical night in Bradley that saw the Boilers get the big win they craved.

I’d like to think the week of inspiration that came from their peers helped them accomplish that goal.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 7:

• (5A-1)Kankakee 34, Bloom 6

• Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Andrew 14

• (4A-3)St. Francis 83, Bishop McNamara 0

• (3A-2)Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14

• (2A-5)Wilmington 39, Lisle 6

• (4A-RV)Coal City 28, Peotone 14

• Manteno 26, Herscher 20 (OT)

• Iroquois West 39, (2A-RV)Central 32

• (3A-9)Seneca 54, Momence 0

• Dwight 41, Watseka 9

• St. Thomas More 34, Milford-Cissna Park 26 (2OT)

<strong>Red Surge surges towards red division title</strong>

That 38-14 Boilermaker victory improved the team to 4-3 on the year and a 3-0 record in the Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division, a title the team is seeking for the first time since it was implemented in 2019.

They can secure that championship at Stagg on Friday, securing an automatic playoff bid that comes with the conference championship. The Chargers are 2-5 and have lost five in a row since SWSC play began, but coach Mike Kohl and the Boilers know they can’t get complacent yet, and they have full intentions on shocking the state the week after with their regular season finale against Lincoln-Way East.

Wins earlier in the year against Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West already have given the program two wins against Lincoln-Way schools in the same season for the first time ever. Their 4-3 record might not scream elite team, but anyone who has seen this year’s Bradley-Bourbonnais team in person this fall knows just how dangerous this team is, with athleticism and sound technique littered throughout the depth chart on both sides of the ball.

<strong>Getting an idea</strong>

With two regular-season weeks remaining, six area 11-man schools have joined Milford-Cissna Park in 8-man football to give us a total of seven football programs that have qualified for the postseason.

Reed-Custer is the area’s last unbeaten team at 7-0, and the Comets will turn their attention to a fierce rivalry matchup with Coal City (5-2) in a game that will both have a hand in determining the Illinois Central Eight Conference and also the playoff positioning both teams will find themselves in.

M-CP was the area’s other unbeaten team entering Week 7, but the Bearcats finally were bested by St. Thomas More in a game that took not one but two extra sessions to determine. The Bearcats (6-1) have had their eyes set on their second Illinois 8-Man Football Association title in school history, a goal that hasn’t changed in the slightest after the first defeat of the year.

Kankakee (6-1) won its first-ever game while ranked No. 1 in the state when the Kays handled Bloom on the road. Three different players ran for touchdowns, and the defense dominated once again. As the IHSA playoff outlook continues to suggest Morris, one of the biggest 5A contenders outside of Kankakee, will slide down to Class 4A this fall, the Kays might end up seeing one less powerhouse program stand in the way of a second straight title game appearance.

Wilmington (6-1) looks as though it will find itself in Class 2A once again, a class in which the Wildcats will look to defend their state championship. They found some flaws two weeks ago against Reed-Custer but appeared to have cleaned several of those up, as they were able to dispose of Lisle for the second time this season despite the absence of leading running back Colin James.

Elsewhere in the ICE, Peotone (4-3) is a win away from securing a playoff bid of its own, which would give the conference four playoff qualifiers this season in classes 2A-4A.

The Vermilion Valley Conference North Division still is up for grabs, but Seneca is in the driver’s seat over local programs such as Central (5-2) and Iroquois West (5-2). The Comets were dealt their first divisional loss in a matchup with the Raiders last week, but a Central win against Seneca this week would muddy up the top of the division.

Keep an eye on the playoff-eligible Comets, who are just five students over the Class 1A/2A playoff cutoff line. A spot in the 1A field potentially could yield a rematch of their 39-32 shootout loss to Iroquois West on Oct. 7.

And, as mentioned previously, Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-3) is now a win away from its first postseason appearance since 2017. With the resume the Boilers are starting to build, there aren’t many Class 7A contenders who want to be hosting BBCHS in the first round of the postseason.

<strong>Playing for pride</strong>

Milford-Cissna Park wasn’t the only local game to see extra time last weekend, as Manteno and Herscher also saw their battle need overtime to decide a winner, a game the Panthers eventually won on Niko Akiyama’s fourth total touchdown of the game.

Both the Panthers and Tigers entered Week 7 already eliminated from the playoffs, but don’t tell that to anyone who saw the two ICE rivals battle it out in Manteno. With bragging rights to one of the longest-running rivalries around town, neither team gave an inch and took the gridiron with the same tenacity — perhaps even more in such a heated-but-respected rivalry — than some of the area programs fighting for their postseason lives.

Here are the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver performances from Week 7. For a full breakdown of the area's top stat leaders this season, see page C2.

PASSING

Shoven, Cen: 22-38, 320 yards, 5 TDs; 25 rushing yards

Kohl, BB: 20-25, 230 yards, 3 TDs, INT; Rushing TD

McPherson, RC: 14-19, 224 yards, 4 TDs; 51 rushing yards

Akiyama, Man: 10-23, 157 yards, 2 TDs; 68 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Wenzelman, Her: 9-24, 107 yards, TD, INT; 65 rushing yards

RUSHING

Neukomm, M-CP: 261 yards, 3 TDs; 14 receiving yards

Burkhardt, Dwi: 201 yards, 4 TDs; 25 receiving yards

Schacht, IW: 200 yards, 2 TDs

Schultz, Her: 144 yards, TD

Ahlden, IW: 138 yards, TD

RECEIVING

Luhrsen, Cen: 146 yards, 3 TDs

Chandler, Man: 108 yards, TD

Juster, Wil: 89 yards, TD

Barclay, BB: 85 yards, TD

Schmidt, Cen: 80 yards, TD