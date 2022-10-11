ROUNDUP: Grant wins Amboy Invitational; Irish hockey earns win

Monday

CROSS COUNTRY

Amboy Columbus Day Invitational

Iroquois West’s girls team finished 19th out of 22 teams, and the boys team placed 18th out of 19 teams.

Bryson Grant won the boys race to win his 11th individual race of the season by setting a new personal record and new school record with a time of 15 minutes and 22.30 seconds, which bested his old school record by about five seconds.

Samantha Hartke led the Raiders with a time of 20 minutes and 38.90 seconds, which was good enough to finish 27th overall.

No other stats were reported.

High school VOLLEYBALL

St. Anne 2, Iroquois West 1

St. Anne earned a 25-22, 21-25, 25-19 third-set tiebreaker win against the Raiders. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Kynnedi Kanosky recorded five digs, five kills and four assists to pace the Raiders. Shea Small added four aces, three kills, two solo blocks and one dig. Aubrey Wagner totaled three digs, two aces and one kill.

Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1

Watseka improved to 18-10 with a 20-25, 25-22, 24-23 three-set win against GC-M-S. Christa Holohan led the Warriors with 11 assists and one block. Lauren Tegtmeyer added seven kills, and Becca Benoit contributed five kills and one block. Megan Martin finished with seven kills and one ace. Elizabeth Wittenborn chipped in eight assists.

Herscher 2, Pontiac 0

Herscher won its 10th game by besting Pontiac 25-12, 25-17. Ella Gessner totaled four kills and two blocks to lead the Tigers. Izzie Mendell recorded nine assists, four kills and two aces. Laney Rogers had seven digs and three assists.

Sunday

BOYS HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 7, McLean Co. Sharks 5

Jace LaCost recorded a hat trick with three scores to pace the Irish to victory. Kenneth Royal added one score and two assists. Tyler Johnson and Dylan Lattz had one score apiece. Scotty Workman finished with one score and one assist. Tyler Adams, Tyler Bayston and Carter Gonzalez each had one assist.

Saturday

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Regional quarterfinals

No. 9 Momence 3, No. 8 Illinois Lutheran 2

Momence advanced to the regional semifinals against Beecher at 4:30 p.m. today at Reed-Custer. Jaime Garcia led the victors with two goals and one assist. Tom Rounds finished with one score, and Aaron Lopez had an assist. Gavin Phelan totaled 12 saves in the net.

No. 5 Reed-Custer 9, No. 11 Grace Christian 1

Reed-Custer advanced to the regional semifinals against Herscher at 6:30 p.m. today at home. Danny Kuban poured in four goals and two assists to lead the Comets. Brady Schultz added three scores, and Josh Sprinkles and Logan Leckrone had one goal apiece. Stephen Condreay hauled in two saves.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

No. 7 Iroquois West 4, No. 6 Stanford-Olympia 0

Iroquois West advanced to the regional semifinals against Normal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Christian. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

No. 10 St. Anne 4, No. 9 Bismarck-Henning 3

St. Anne advanced to the regional semifinals against Bloomington Central Catholic at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hoopeston. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Tournament

Milford finished the tournament with a 4-0 record with three straight wins against Rantoul (25-11, 25-6), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (25-18, 26-28, 15-8) and Monticello (28-26, 25-16) to advance to play Beecher in the championship round, where the Bearcats claimed a 26-24, 25-23 two-set victory. Hunter Mowrey led Milford with a combined 46 kills, 40 digs and four blocks. Anna McEwen had 43 digs, 38 kills and four aces. Jahni Lavicka totaled 90 assists and 22 digs. Emma McEwen chipped in 38 digs.

Cissna Park finished the tournament with a 1-2 overall record, including a 25-16, 25-12 straight-set win against P-B-L. Brooklyn Stadeli combined for 28 kills and 31 digs during the tournament to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake added 83 assists, and Sophie Duis had five aces. Morgan Sinn chipped in a team-high 37 digs.

Friday

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Regional quarterfinals

No. 7 Bishop McNamara 6, No. 10 Coal City 1

Bishop McNamara advanced to the regional semifinals against Grant Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Carter Heinrich recorded a hat trick with a team-high three scores to pace the Fightin’ Irish. Kolton Hunt, Carter Levesque and Rafael Medina each had one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Michael Brieske had six saves in the net.

Coal City’s season ended with a 3-14-1 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

No. 8 Watseka 2, No. 11 Central 1

Watseka outscored Central 1-0 in the second half to earn its first postseason win of the season to advance to the regional semifinals against Hoopeston at 4 p.m. today on the road. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Central’s season ended with a 3-19-1 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Illiana Christian 2, Beecher 0

Beecher suffered a 25-27, 15-25 straight-set loss to drop to 13-8 overall. Lily Avelar led the Bobcats with 10 digs, two kills and one block. Lola Eckhardt had five blocks, three kills, three digs and two aces. Kayla Eickmann added nine assists and two digs. Bri Schrimsher totaled eight assist and two digs.

Iroquois West 2, Schlarman 0

Iroquois West picked up a 25-20, 25-21 straight-set win to improve to 3-20 overall. Shea Small led the Raiders with seven assists, three kills and one dig. Ella Rhodes contributed three aces, two assists and one dig. Madi Scheurich had a team-high eight aces.