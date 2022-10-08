FOOTBALL: Manteno holds off Herscher in overtime

Despite giving up a game-tying touchdown to Herscher as time expired in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers force overtime, Manteno remained mentally tough enough to come away with a six-point overtime victory on its homecoming week with a 26-20 win to improve to 2-5 overall this season.

After having just given up two-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Jarrett Wakey from Herscher backup quarterback Luke Richmond to end regulation, the Panthers won the toss and opted to get right back on defense, where they eventually held strong to force the Tigers to miss an attempted red-zone field goal before Niko Akiyama went on to score his fifth and final touchdown of the evening on a two-yard power run.

“The overtime victory just shows the character of our kids,” Manteno head football coach RJ Haines said. “They’ve played hard all year and so just to hang in there and be resilient — we have a young group of kids and they are all fighters — so they were pretty confident in themselves and I felt pretty confident going into overtime.

“Our defense made plays all night and so we won the toss and started overtime on defense first and we stopped them…and then our kids executed within the 10-yard line on offense.”

Herscher head coach Mike Mozier credited Manteno’s strong defensive front for his teams’ offensive struggles in the overtime loss that helped drop the Tigers to 1-5 overall this season.

“We ran a power play that we actually scored on earlier and Manteno stuffed it up the middle, and then we came back with two pass plays and both plays were catchable and we just dropped them in the endzone,” Mozier said.. “So we went for the field goal and came up a bit short on it.”

Akiyama got Manteno on the scoreboard first with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Porter Chandler in the opening quarter to go up 6-0 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. The Panthers then extended their lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter when Akiyama barreled into the endzone on an 18-yard touchdown rush followed by his first successful two-point conversion rush attempt of the night.

Not even a full three minutes later Herscher responded with its first touchdown drive of the night with 2:59 remaining in the first half when Clay Schultz found paydirt on a 13-yard rush to help the Tigers trim their deficit to 14-6 heading into halftime following a missed extra point attempt.

“Clay is one of the hardest runners in the Illinois Central Eight Conference,” Mosier said. “...He just puts down his head and goes.”

A few minutes into the second half the Tigers defense stalled a Manteno drive by forcing a fumble on a completed pass to Panther wideout Sevin Keigher, which allowed Herscher’s Brock Wenzelman to pick it up for a scoop-and-score that helped cut his teams’ deficit to one point following another missed extra point.

Both teams then traded scores in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter before Akiyama notched his second touchdown run of the night to win it in overtime.

“Akiyama hung in there and when we needed it he stepped up and made some big throws,” Haines said. “He ran it well when we needed it as well by having some big third down conversions and obviously the touchdown rush to win it.”

Despite the tough loss in overtime Mozier credited his backup quarterback for being ready for the moment when Richmond’s opportunity came with the clock expiring in regulation after his starting quarterback Wenzelman was forced out for the game-tying touchdown play due to not having his mouthpiece in at the time.

“Richmond is a gamer when he needs to be and I didn’t have a choice since the referees made my quarterback sit out a play and the clock was getting ready to run again, and so I just started yelling, ‘Luke, get in there,’” Mozier said. “He knew the play and threw a perfect ball to Wakey right on the outside shoulder where nobody could get it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Akiyama paced the Panthers with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns and another 68 rushing yards with two more touchdowns on 18 carries. Keigher added 47 rushing yards and three receptions for 22 yards. Chandler had 108 receiving yards on three catches, including a 58-yard touchdown reception. Kade Kasiewicz had seven tackles and an interception.

Schultz totaled 27 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Tigers. Wenzelman completed 9-of-24 pass attempts for 107 yards with one touchdown and an interception to go along with 65 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Wakey had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Ruder grabbed four receptions for a team-high 61 receiving yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno (2-5) will travel to Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday while Herscher (1-6) will host Peotone at the same time and day.