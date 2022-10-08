FOOTBALL: Iroquois West bounces back at Central

CLIFTON — The Iroquois West football team became playoff eligible for the second-straight year Friday night after holding off Central 39-32 in a back and forth game between conference foes in Clifton. The Raiders ran for 352 yards in the road win.

“It feels great to get back in the win column,” said Iroquois West head coach Jason Thiele after breaking a two-game losing streak to improve to 5-2 on the year and 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division. “It’s great to be playoff eligible now. Obviously I’ll be more comfortable once we get the sixth to make it automatic.”

The Raiders utilized their jumbo formation to open the game, using Trystyn Schacht under center to run the ball for 43 yards on the first three plays before Damian Melgoza capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to go up 7-0.

The ground and pound running attack ate up six and half minutes of clock before finding the endzone.

“Last year, we put the jumbo formation in during the playoffs; it’s just our lineman and two running backs in there,” Thiele said. “It’s fun to watch, it’s fun for the kids to play in and it’s really hard to defend.”

Iowa football commit Cannon Leonard intercepted a screen pass on Central’s next drive, setting up a 37-yard field goal from Melgoza to give the Raiders a quick 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Late in the first quarter, Luke Shoven hit Matthew Luhrsen on a 26-yard touchdown to put the Comets on the board and cut the lead to 10-6.

The Raiders continued churning out yards and melting clock on their next drive before Schacht found paydirt on a three-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 17-6 with 7:46 left in the first half.

Four plays later, Shoven tossed a 54-yard touchdown to Tristan Schmidt, bringing the Comets within three points.

Iroquois West ran the ball down to the Comets’ five-yard line before settling for a 27-yard field goal attempt that was blocked and gave Central the ball back late in the half with a chance to take the lead.

In the final minute of the half, Shoven led the Comets down field and seized the lead when Luhrsen caught his second touchdown of the night to make the score 20-17.

Melgoza hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to knot the game at 20-20 heading into halftime.

The Raiders ran for 193 yards in the first half while the Comets threw for 219 yards as the two styles of play clashed.

After recovering an onside kick to open the second half, the Shoven-to-Luhrsen connection scored their third touchdown of the night to take the 26-20 lead.

“Central’s passing game is legit. They can score in a hurry,” Thiele said. “Our coverage was tight all game. We were right there and credit to them, they made some tough catches.”

On the Raiders’ next drive, Melgoza hit a 37-yard field goal, his third of the game, to make the score 26-23.

After turning over the Comets on downs, Schacht ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 31-26 lead early in the fourth quarter that was followed by a Central punt before fullback John Ahlden broke away for a long touchdown run to make the score 39-26 in favor of the Raiders with 6:34 left to play.

“Our running backs ran ultra hard tonight,” Thiele said. “We’ve been asking them to just go.

“Pick a spot, six and half yards deep from where you’re at, and get there as quick as you can and go through whoever is in your way,” he added. “They did that tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”

With five minutes left, the Comets’ Maddex Miner caught Shoven’s fifth touchdown pass of the night to cut the score to 39-32.

Then Central’s offense got the ball back with a few minutes left and a chance to tie or win the game, but it was the Iroquois West defense that came up with the big stop, turning the Comets over and downs and sealing the victory.

“I really didn’t like the way we started the game ... but I’m really proud of the way the kids came back and fought,” Central coach Brian Spooner said. “At halftime, we were tied and I thought we had some things together in the second half, but we got too tired and made too many mental mistakes tonight.

“That’s what cost us in the long run.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For the Raiders, Schacht ran for 200 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns. Ahlden ran for 138 and one touchdown. Melgoza rushed for one touchdown, had one catch for 36 yards and booted three field goals and four extra points.

For Central, Shoven finished 22-of-38 for 320 yards and five touchdowns. Luhrsen caught seven passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Schmidt had five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. Miner had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Raiders (5-2) travel to Dwight next Friday, while the Comets (5-2) host undefeated Seneca, both games start at 7 p.m.