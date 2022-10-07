ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys soccer wins on senior night; Beecher edges Wilmington in nonconference volleyball

(Thursday) BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 3, Andrew 1

Kankakee claimed a two-goal victory over Andrew on its senior night. Ricardo Cruz totaled two scores to help lead the Kays. Patto Cruz added one goal and an assist. Humberto Baez chipped in one assist and goalkeeper Kevin Quinones grabbed four saves.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

Brayden McKuras totaled a team-high 15 saves in the second half to help lead the Boilermakers. Grant Bahr added seven saves of his own in the first half.

Central 2, Reed-Custer 1

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Brady Schultz scored the Comets only goal to help pace Reed-Custer. Goalkeeper Stephen Condreay totaled four saves.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm-Westville 5, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Wilmington 1

Beecher earned a 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, third-set tiebreaker victory over Wilmington to improve to 13-7 overall. Abby Sippel led the Bobcats with 36 digs, one kill and an assist. Lily Avelar had 20 digs, three kills, one block, one assist and an ace. Bri Schrimsher totaled nine assists, two digs and one ace. Abby Schrimsher contributed eight blocks, two kills and one dig.

Jaylee Mills recorded six kills, five blocks, five digs and an ace to help pace the Wildcats offensively. Bella Reyes has 14 digs, which was one more dig than teammate Lexi Liaromatis. Olivia Hansen had nine digs, three aces and two kills.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

Coal City secured a 25-16, 25-20, straight-set win over Streator to improve to 20-7 and 10-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Addyson Waliczek led the Coalers with 10 setting assists and 10 digs. Kayla Henline added 12 digs, 10 setting assists, and one kill. Gwen Wharrie had six kills, one dig and one block. Jadyn Shaw had a team-high 22 digs.

Armstrong 2, Watseka 1

Watseka suffered a 25-12, 23-25, 16-25, third-set tiebreaker loss. Elizabeth Wittenborn led the Warriors with 22 assists and one ace. Ella Smith tallied 11 digs, seven kills and an ace. Brianna Denault had a team-high 17 digs.

Grant Park 2, Rich Township 0

Grant Park picked up a 25-4, 25-17, straight-set win over the Raptors. Grace Fick and Brooke Veldhuizen each led the Dragons with nine serving points. Delaney Panozzo added seven points, which was one more point than teammate Shelby McKinstry. Veldhuizen also added a team-high seven kills.

Peotone 2, Reed-Custer 1

Peotone bested the Comets 25-18, 18-25, 25-9, in three-sets to improve to 12-10 overall. Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 16 kills and two blocks. Marissa Velasco had six kills and Mady Kibelkis had four kills and three digs. Mackenzie Strough totaled 23 assists and four digs. Allie Werner chipped in nine digs.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Manteno 2, Lisle 0

Manteno defeated the Lions 25-15, 25-9, on its senior night to improve to 12-9 overall. Reese Eldridge led the Panthers with 11 assists, eight kills, two digs and two aces. Ava Pequette added eight assists, five digs, five kills and two aces. Drew Hosselton had seven kills. Miranda Myers chipped in three kills and a dig.

(Wednesday)

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 6, St. Anne 1

Herscher earned a five-goal victory over the Cardinals on its senior night to help conclude the regular season 8-11-1 overall. James Holohan led the Tigers with two goals. Jace Holt, Hunter Haubner, Luis Parra and Ethan Cox each contributed one goal apiece. Tucker White snagged eight saves behind the net.

Ryan Sirois scored the lone goal to help pace the Cardinals.

Beecher 1, Peotone 1

Beecher outscored the Blue Devils 1-0 in the second half to help force a tie. Ethan Rydberg scored off an assist by Logan Wilkins to help pace the Bobcats. Jimmy Kypuros totaled five saves.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Coal City 6, Sandwich 1

Gavin Togliatti, Mataeo Wilson, Caleb Figueroa, Luke Hawkins, Jackson Wilcock and Luke Munsterman each scored a goal in the Coalers regular season finale. Nathan Elberts had a team-high three assists.

Grant Park 1, Crete-Monee 0

Grant Park ended its regular season with a nonconference victory over Crete-Monee. Brock Brown scored the long goal to lead the Dragons to their 19th win of the season. Rylan Heldt had an assist and Luke Horn grabbed seven saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Dwight 0

G-SW claimed a 25-22, 25-18, straight-set win over the Trojans. Addison Fair led the Panthers with six kills, seven digs and six aces. Eva Henderson totaled 11 digs and six kills. Maddie Olsen added three kills, three aces and three digs. Hannah Frescura chipped in 14 assists, six digs, three kills and one ace.

No individual stats were available for the Trojans.

MEN’S SOCCER

Olivet Nazarene 2, St. Francis 1

Fabio Hasler and Konstantin Papanikol each scored one goal to help pace the Tigers to victory. Mike Giannotta hauled in two saves behind the net.