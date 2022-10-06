Momence’s Habeeb takes soccer coaching skills across Atlantic

MOMENCE — Ever since Alex Habeeb took over the reins and helped establish Momence’s boys soccer program in 2017, the team quickly made its mark in the River Valley Conference.

Totaling three straight RVC titles [2018-2020] and a 70-28-1 overall record between 2017-2021 under Habeeb, Momence was well on its way to continue building off a 2021-22 season where the program won its first playoff game since 2017 with a 12-0 victory against Grace Christian in the IHSA Class 1A Regional semifinals.

“I was fortunate, honored and blessed to have the opportunity to dedicate myself to the Redskins’ soccer program, the school and community,” Habeeb said.

However, as much fun as Habeeb had turning Momence soccer into one of the area’s powerhouse programs during the past half decade, the veteran coach eventually had to walk away in order to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports/momences-habeeb-has-turned-coaching-soccer-into-a-lifestyle/article_d31f9ade-9e49-11eb-8922-e761ba13ab64.html" target="_blank">fulfill his dream</a> of obtaining a Union of European Fútbol Association B license.

This coaching license is mandated by UEFA, the official governing body of European soccer which allows holders to be head coaches of men’s amateur clubs and youths up to age 16 and assistant coaches for professional clubs in Europe.

“I could not have asked for a more supportive group,” Habeeb said. “… It was a very difficult decision to leave Momence, but I needed to do that in order to prepare for the next chapter of my coaching journey.”

After originally applying for the UEFA B license in November 2019, Habeeb had to spend countless hours in the United States doing various coaching lessons online as well as having to go on a mandatory in-person trip to Scotland in November 2021 to be evaluated by Scottish Football Association Instructors.

Habeeb spent nine days being analyzed for his coaching techniques during live practices at the Oriam Scotland Sports Performance Centre in Edinburgh in order to help himself officially be able to obtain his UEFA B license in February. This was almost two years after he started the application process.

“It felt very good to obtain my UEFA B license because it wasn’t easy,” Habeeb said. “It’s a unique license that not many people have in the United States. … It makes you feel good when it’s not that common, and it’s something that’s hard to achieve given you’re doing other things at the same time.”

Some of those other things included having to still operate his local fast food chains — Taco John’s and Subway — which have locations in Bradley and Bourbonnais.

“I never left the businesses,” Habeeb said of his fast food restaurants during the time he spent trying to obtain his UEFA B license. “I was still involved in the businesses everyday. It’s just that I did the other stuff [like obtaining my UEFA B license] as an extra.”

<strong>BUILDING OFF HABEEB’S MOMENTUM</strong>

With Habeeb out exploring new coaching opportunities in Scotland, Momence did its best to replace the veteran head coach and hired Luis Butron, who has his own fair share of professional knowledge when it comes to soccer.

Butron, a 42-year-old retired law enforcement officer, grew up watching his uncle, Gerardo Esquivel Butron, play professionally for Club Necaxa back in the 1990s. Butron went on to win three championships as well as obtaining a total of four caps for the Mexican national team between 1988 and 1995.

In addition to growing up in a family with a background in professional soccer, Butron had his own soccer experiences serving as a volunteer soccer coach at St. Christopher in Midlothian. It was there he helped coach his son, Dorian Perez, as he won two middle school championships.

Butron would then go on to join his son at Oak Forest High School, where he helped Perez claim two regional titles during his four-year career as an assistant coach.

Butron’s efforts coaching his son helped Perez further his soccer career by being able to play collegiately at Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, Ind.

“Unlike the average high school coach, I’ve walked the professional soccer life with my own family and have experience firsthand of its lifestyle,” Butron said. “At the high school level, the road to professional soccer isn’t easy, but it’s obtainable with the right coach and family support.”

Although the team weren’t able to regain control in the RVC by finishing the regular season fourth in conference with a 6-10 overall record this fall [Grant Park won the RVC], Butron has been pleased with his team’s play as of late, especially given his squad is made up of mostly inexperienced freshmen and sophomores.

After opening the season just 3-7 overall, Momence dug itself out of a five-game skid by finishing the final six regular season games with a 3-3 record to help give itself some much-needed momentum heading into its IHSA Class 1A Regional semifinal road game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Illinois Lutheran.

“I respect every team that we play against and I think that I have a strong team that’s ready to win this Saturday,” Butron said. “Nothing would make me happier than winning that first game. I’m going to take it one game at a time. … it’s my first year as a head coach, but I still think we can win.”