GAME OF THE WEEK: Andrew at Bradley-Bourbonnais

<strong>Andrew (4-2) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-3)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Thunderbolts</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB Mike Barberi, QB Andrew Skarzysnki

<strong>Thunderbolts on offense:</strong> Skarzynski runs the show for this offense, both slinging the rock and also serving as the 1B to Barberi’s 1A in the backfield. This is a backfield with depth, though, with talents like Nick Smith, who both ran for and threw a touchdown during last week’s 48-6 win over Stagg, poised to help the Thunderbolts keep their offense on the field and the Boilermakers’ pass-heavy attack off of it. This is one of the best and most balanced defensive units in recent Boilermakers memory, a defense that makes up for a lack of size up front with lion-hearted pride at all three layers, and a brick wall unit the ‘Bolts will have to bulldozer through Friday,

<strong>Thunderbolts on defense</strong>

Not many defensive units in the SouthWest Suburban Conference have put together two-week defensive performances like Andrew has the last two games, holding its opponents — Stagg and Lincoln-Way Central — to a combined 13 points. That’s a strident improvement from the Thunderbolts’ first four games, all of which saw them surrender between 27 and 52 points. The truth on the team’s defense likely lies somewhere in the middle, with an enhanced key on rushing the passer looking imminent in a matchup against a Boilers team that’s passing the ball with more and more efficiency each week.

<strong>Boilermakers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WR/DB Tyran Bender, LB AJ Mancilla

<strong>Boilermakers on offense:</strong> Junior quarterback Ethan Kohl has found immediate success as the Bradley-Bourbonnais quarterback, leading the area with 1,264 passing yards through the first two-thirds of the season. He’s also thrown 11 touchdown passes, including three in the last two weeks to Bender. Bender and Neal May, the area’s leading receiver with 477 yards, made up half of last year’s state-qualifying 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter track and field teams and have brought that speed to the perimeter alongside Luke Allen and Caleb Barclay.

<strong>Boilermakers on defense:</strong> Boilermakers head coach Mike Kohl has boasted about the talents Mancilla possesses in the middle of the defense, and with all-conference caliber play from his junior middle linebacker, Mancilla has been backing up that confidence. He helps lead a defensive unit ripe with senior leadership around him. Victor Rogers is a key cog in the middle of a small-but-mighty defensive line that does the dirty work at the line to free Mancilla up for his playmaking abilities. Micah Swilley has moved to safety this season after serving as a linebacker in prior years, and his experience in the box will pay dividends Friday night, as he’ll spend plenty of time aiding the run defense.

<strong>Pick:</strong> The Boilers have been on the wrong side of four of the past five meetings between these two SWSC Red opponents, all four of them by single digits. This year’s team has also seen its fair share of heartbreak, with their three losses by a combined eight points, and know this week is close to a must-win matchup for their playoff hopes. <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Andrew 17</strong>

Kankakee reclaimed the number-one spot in this week's IHSA Class 5A AP Poll for the second time this season. Reed-Custer moved up to second in Class 3A and Wilmington dropped to fifth in Class 2A after last Friday's 50-5 Comets victory. Coal City received votes in Class 4A and Central received votes in Class 2A.

For the rest of this week's polls, see page C2.

For a breakdown of the rest of this week's games, see page C3.