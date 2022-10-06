FOOTBALL: Week 7 capsules

<strong>(5A-1)Kankakee (5-1) at Bloom (2-4)</strong>

Game time: 12 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Jyaire Hill, OL Steven Young

Preview: The Kays were given some initial resistance from Rich Township last week, who briefly gave the Kays an 8-7 deficit that was their first time trailing since their opening night 2-0 loss at Nazareth. Hill wasn’t needed much on offense last week, but is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and his interception against the Raptors is a good reminder that he’s one of the best defensive backs in the region. As junior quarterback Larenz Walters continues to settle in and expand his game, blocking from an experienced line led by Young will be a key in his continued development.

Pick: Kankakee 51, Bloom 6

<strong>Bishop McNamara (3-3) at (4A-3)St. Francis (6-0)</strong>

Game time: 7:15 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Wright, OL/DL Zach Hansen

Preview: Wright made school history with an outburst that included 447 yards and eight touchdowns against Aurora Central Catholic last week, but he and the Irish will face a much stiffer test Friday when they visit the Spartans. University of Illinois commit TJ McMillan has been dominant at defensive tackle this season and will be a key matchup for Hansen and the rest of the McNamara line. The Fightin’ Irish’s key to victory has been letting Wright and quarterback Deuce Allaway control things with the run to soften up the passing game to Jaxson Provost, but with Allaway out due to injury and Provost limited to the defensive side of the ball, new quarterback Parker Wolf will look to fill some of the playmaking void.

Pick: St. Francis 35, Bishop McNamara 13

<strong>Streator (2-4) at (3A-2)Reed-Custer (6-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DL Gavin Bruciak, OL/Kody Marschner

Preview: There’s not a town in Illinois riding a football high like Braidwood this week, where the emotions of Friday night’s 50-5 win over Wilmington are still in the air as thickly as the smoke and aroma that comes from Jerry Curl’s pork chop and hamburger-filled grill at Comet Field every home game. Coach Gavin Johnston credited his defensive line for setting the tone in last week’s game against the Wildcats, with Bruciak and Marchscner joining Wesley Shats Gunnar Berg as the fearful foursome up front. The offense knows it should have a night of fireworks against a reeling Bulldogs defense, and the dogs up front on the Reed-Custer defense could enjoy pressuring Streator’s passing attack once the Bulldogs hit catch-up mode.

Pick: Reed-Custer 56, Streator 6

<strong>(2A-1)Wilmington (5-1) at Lisle (3-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DL Brody Benson, OL/DL Kade Hopwood

Preview: The Wildcats are in an unfamiliar position of bouncing back from a double-digit loss, which is quite unfortunate for the Lions as these two ICE foes meet for the second time this season. Wilmington earned a 29-0 in Wilmington in a Week 2 nonconference matchup, and although the Lions are traditionally tougher on their turf, expect coach Reents and the Wildcats to make a statement when they hit the field Friday. Benson and Hopwood are the two biggest immovable objects up front, and after being held to less than three yards a carry at Reed-Custer last week, offensive coordinator Barry Southall is surely eager to let his big fellas carve up running room for Colin James and Kyle Farrell, who will look to lead the ‘Cats back to their winning ways and start a new winning streak to build upon.

Pick: Wilmington 28, Lisle 10

<strong>(4A-RV)Coal City (4-2) at Peotone (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Coal City — RB/LB Austin Davy, RB/DL Joey Brenneman; Peotone — RB/LB Dylan Sroka, DB Estaban Anaya

Preview: The Coalers seem to really be finding their groove, as they’re now winners of three in a row in which they’ve combined to outscore their opponents 142-14, including shutouts in each of the past two weeks. Both teams are coming off of prolific Fridays on the ground, with the Coalers amassing 248 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Manteno and Sroka alone going for 241 yards and four scores in the Blue Devils’ 53-42 win over Streator. The amount of points is likely to dip down on both sides, but the desire to win the battle in the trenches and control the game through their deep stables of running backs will be on each team’s mind. Whoever can sustain that more efficiently and for a longer period of time will likely emerge Friday.

Pick: Coal City 24, Peotone 14

<strong>Herscher (1-5) at Manteno (1-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Herscher — QB Brock Wenzelman, LB Cody Flynn; Manteno — WR/LB Aidan Dotson, LB Kade Kasiewicz

Preview: Both ICE foes saw their postseason dreams officially dashed last week and will begin their pride points of their respective seasons with one of Kankakee County’s fiercest rivalries. The Tigers have shown a knack for finding chunks of big plays via Wenzelman and the passing game, as the senior signal-caller has found more and more weapons to use at his disposal every week. Dotson is one of several young weapons Niko Akiyama has been looking for offensively and joins Kasiewicz as pieces to the Panthers’ defensive puzzle their piecing together. There may not be postseason implications in Friday’s matchup, but these two teams are always good for one of the most intriguing games on the area radar when they cross each other’s paths.

Pick: Herscher 31, Manteno 28

<strong>Iroquois West (4-2) at (2A-RV)Central 5-1</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Iroquois West — RB/LB Trystyn Schacht, OL/DL/RB/K Damian Melgoza; Central — QB/S Luke Shoven, OL/LB Xavier McCorkle

Preview: A game with serious Vermilion Valley North implications, the Comets can keep pace with Seneca atop the division while the Raiders can stay within a game of the top spot in one of the conference’s most exciting matchups this season. The Raiders are looking to get their mojo back after a pair of losses the last two weeks and there aren’t many places they could have to go to get it back than Bill Burrell Field. Shoven trails only his cousin, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Kohl, in terms of area passing leaders in a matchup that contrasts the Raiders’ run-first approach and the wide-open offense Shoven and the Comets employ. Melgoza is a huge piece of the Raider offense, whether as a blocker, third runner behind Schacht and John Ahlden, or adding points in the kicking game. McCorkle is a load on the line in a matchup against the Raiders’ star Cannon Leonard.

Pick: Central 35, Iroquois West 31

<strong>Momence (2-4) at (3A-9)Seneca (6-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Brogan Halpin, OL/DL Brendan Willard

Preview: Momence got the big win it desperately needed last week when freshman sensation Erick Castillo found Marchello Draine for a late touchdown that lifted the squad over Iroquois West. Halpin also popped with a big touchdown catch of his own last week as part of a revamped Momence offense centered around Castillo and his ability to find his sophomore receivers down the field. That will be a striking contrast to Seneca’s desire to get things moving on the ground, but as Momence showed last week by holding the Raiders’ run game to just 17 points, that’s easier said than done against a young-but-improving defense, where Willard, another talented sophomore, and company have started surging the past few weeks. Fighting for its playoff life, Momence will certainly give the Fightin’ Irish all they can handle, but this Seneca ground game has consistently shown it can tire teams down, especially on its home turf.

Pick: Seneca 28, Momence 21

<strong>Dwight (1-5) at Watseka (1-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Dwight — TE/DE Joey Starks, TE/DE Thomas Dochterman; Watseka — RB/DB DaVincci Lane, OL/LB Michael Barwegan

Preview: Last week, the Trojans had their most prominent offensive outing in years when they found the endzone five times in a 48-36 loss to Central. Austin Burkhardt scored three of those five touchdowns, with Doctherman adding a receiving score and proving himself a worthy red zone target for junior quarterback Conner Telford. Starks had one of his strongest outings on the defensive line last week and will find himself matched up against Barwegan and a Warriors offensive line feeling fresh and rested after an impromptu bye week and forfeit to Seneca last week. In Watseka’s last game against Central two weeks ago, Lane led the backfield in rushing attempts, and will see plenty of run on Friday.

Pick: Dwight 34, Watseka 28

<strong>St. Thomas More (4-2) at Milford-Cissna Park (6-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DL Justin Tillman, OL/DL Ryan King

Preview: The Bearcats are now joined by Reed-Custer with their six-game winning streaks to open the season now standing as the longest such streak in the area. A bevy of balanced offense both in the run and pass has joined the best defensive unit the program has had during its Illinois 8-Man Football Association tenure to create arguably the number-one 8-man team in the state at the moment. Tillman has been the leading beneficiary of the passing side of the offense, joined by just Central’s Matthew Luhrsen, as the only area receivers with 10 touchdown catches this season. King is usually blocking for quarterback Sawyer Laffoon and the offense, but don’t be surprised if an extra blocker is brought in and allows King the chance to sneak in a score of his own for a Bearcats team facing one of its toughest tests the rest of the way this week.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 35, St. Thomas More 20