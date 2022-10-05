ROUNDUP: Grant Parks wins RVC boys soccer; several sweeps in area volleyball

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 0

Grant Park’s shutout win over Illinois Lutheran helped the Dragons concluded their regular season with a 12-0 River Valley Conference record to help earn the RVC title. Owen Reynolds led the Dragons with three goals. Tyler Hudson added one score and two assists. Rylan Heldt had two goals, which was one more score than teammate Ethan Rice. Emilio Sandoval chipped in three assists and Luke Horn grabbed three saves.

Beecher 9, Central 0

Beecher improved to 19-4-1 with a shutout win over the Comets. Logan Wilkins and Nate Diachenko had two goals apiece to help lead the Bobcats. Gavin Smith had one goal and two assists. Tyler Kramer and Wences Baumgartner had one goal and one assist apiece. Gavin Graham and Jake Farrar chipped in one goal each. Jimmy Kypuros totaled one save behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Herscher 4, Reed-Custer 2

Jaden Jaime recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three goals to help pace the Tigers past the Comets. Luis Parra added one goal while James Holohan had a team-high two assists. Tucker White hauled in three saves.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

St. Anne 9, Grace Christian 2

Reece Curtis recorded a hat-trick with three scores and two assists to help lead the Cardinals. Sebastian Martinez had two goals and one assist. Logan Tolly and Ryan Sirois each had one goal and an assist. Fred Burton and Brigham Hays had one goal apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Riverside 7, Bishop McNamara 0

Carter Levesque totaled 19 saves to help pace the Fightin’ Irish.

Watseka 4, Schlarman 3

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

Coal City 2, Manteno 0

Coal City improved to 19-7 overall and 9-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 25-18, 25-20, two-set win over the Panthers. Makayla Henline did most of the damage for the Coalers, totaling 13 setting assists, three digs and one kill. Addyson Waliczek added nine setting assists, four digs, three kills and one service ace. Bella Veraveic had seven kills, three blocks, two digs and one service aces.

Ava Pequette contributed seven kills, four digs and one ace to help pace the Panthers offensively. Drew Hosselton had four digs and three kills. Mikayla Myrick had six digs and one kill.

Watseka 2, Westville 0

Watseka claimed a 25-20, 25-12 two-set victory. Ella Smith led the Warriors with 11 digs, five kills and two blocks. Megan Martin had five kills and an ace. Brianna Denault and Natalie Petersen each had nine digs. Elizabeth Wittenborn tallied 15 assists.

Milford 2, Schlarman 0

Milford earned a 25-13, 25-7, straight-set win over Schlarman to improve to 16-5 overall. Emma McEwen led the Bearcats with six aces and five digs. Anna McEwen added eight kills and three aces. Jahni Lavicka had 16 assists and four digs. Hunter Mowrey chipped in five digs and four kills.

Cissna Park 2, Oakwood 0

Cissna Park spiked past Oakwood 25-19, 25-10, to win by a combined 21 points. Addison Lucht totaled four aces and five kills to help pace the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and Mikayla Knake had 25 assists. Morgan Sinn recorded a team-high nine digs.

Herscher 2, Peotone 0

Herscher bested the Blue Devils by a combined 16 points, winning 25-22, 25-12. Kennedi Huston recorded 10 digs, five kills and three aces to help lead the Tigers. Izzie Mendell had seven kills and seven assists. Laney Rogers finished with seven digs and Allie Kohl had 11 assists.

Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with eight kills and one block. Mady Kibelkis added eight digs, one kill and a block. Ella Stupegia had nine digs, which was two more than Allie Werner. Marissa Velasco contributed seven kills and six digs.

Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0

Iroquois West suffered a 25-17, 25-13, straight-set loss to Salt Fork. Kynnedi Kanosky led the Raiders with three aces, three assists, three digs and two kills. Shea Small tallied two aces, two digs and one kill. Ella Rhodes chipped in three digs, one ace and an assist.

Wilmington 2, Streator 1

Wilmington claimed a third-set tiebreaker victory over Streator with a 25-11, 19-25, 25-14, victory. Clara Smith led the Wildcats with nine assists, eight digs, six aces and two kills. Jaylee Mills had seven kills, four blocks, four digs, two aces and two assists. Lexi Liaromatis led the defense with 12 digs, three assists and two aces.