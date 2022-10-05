BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee drops tight game to Bloom in overtime

KANKAKEE — After losing to Bloom 6-1 less than a month ago, Kankakee’s boys soccer team entered Tuesday determined to get a better result the second time around. The Kays succeeded at that and kept the high powered Bloom offense scoreless for nearly 60 minutes thanks to relentless play from the back line and a twenty save night from goalie Kevin Quinones. But despite the valiant effort, the Kays ultimately lost 3-2 in extra time.

“Bloom is a really good team and we knew we had to step it up,” Quinones said. “They are really disciplined and slide around everywhere as a team.

“Some of those saves, there was some luck involved but most of them were from competing and being in the right spots,” he added. “We felt prepared going into this game because we work on tactics everyday and grind it out in practice and have been getting better. I thought we gave our best effort tonight.”

Twenty minutes into the game, Ricardo Cruz buried a goal to give Kankakee a 1-0 lead, a lead the Kays would hold onto heading into halftime.

“I received the ball at half field and I saw my brother [Patto] making the run diagonally to the corner and laid it off to him,” Ricardo Cruz said. “Then I continued my run down the middle to support him and he happened to play it back.

“I got a touch and put in the goal. After losing 6-1 to them last game, it was a huge confidence builder to get the momentum on our side early.”

The Kankakee lead held until Bloom’s Omar Ortiz found the back of the net seventeen minutes into the second half to knot the game at 1-1.

The tie didn’t last long, as Bloom seized momentum and took its first lead of the night three minutes later on a goal from Jonathon Magana.

Despite the tough three-minute stretch, the Kays kept their composure and made the most of their scoring opportunities, scoring a goal four minutes later on a goal from Patto Cruz to tie the game back up.

“I saw the goalie running out of the net to kick the ball out and I ran at him to try to stop it.” Patto Cruz said. “He made first contact and the ball bounced back to me and I was able to extend my leg and slip it past him for the goal.”

The game stayed deadlocked at two after the end of the second half, and both teams entered sudden death overtime, where Miguel Vilchis buried the game-winning goal for Bloom less than five minutes in.

“I asked the boys to step up. Over the last couple of games, we’ve been working on redefining our character,” said Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi. “And they stepped up tonight. I’m really proud of the boys because I thought they gave 110%.

“The difference between the last time we played Bloom and this time was just the mindset,” he added. “We had the same players and same talent as last time, but we played for each other this time and played as a team. I told the players not to hang their heads and to keep trusting the process and they will see the results.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee returns home to host Andrew at 6 p.m. Thursday to celebrate senior night.