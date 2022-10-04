ROUNDUP: Four individuals headed to state golf; Busy Monday of volleyball action

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional

Immaculate Conception claimed this year’s Bismarck-Henning Sectional title with a meet-best 308 team score. Beecher finished just outside qualifying for state as a team by finishing in fourth with 330. Dwight claimed eighth with 362 and Bishop McNamara rounded out the area teams with a 12th-place finish (382).

Beecher’s Vinny Messana (75, third overall) and Jack Hayhurst (81, 18th) both claimed top-20 finishes to help themselves advance to state as individuals. Andrew Hering and Brandon Moffitt each shot 87s.

William Trainor led the Trojans with an 83, followed by teammates Jack Groves (85), Dawson Carr (96) and Andrew Gartke (98).

Eamon O’Brien carded a team-low 84 to help pace McNamara. Drake Smith and Nikolas Acevedo each shot 99’s and Johannes Peddinghaus finished with a 100.

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker fired off a 75 to earned the seventh-best overall score and advance to state as an individual.

Peotone’s Joe Hasse concluded his season with an 85 at sectionals. Iroquois West’s Kyler Meents and Tyler Read each carded 88s and Kamden Kimmel shot a 92. Watseka’s Austin Marcier led the Warriors with a 91. St. Anne was led by Max Wendt’s 102 and Reed-Custer was led by Eli Nagel’s 107.

IHSA Class 2A St. Viator Sectional

St. Ignatius claimed the sectional crown with a first-place team score of 332 points. Manteno tied with St. Laurence with 371 to earn a share of 10th.

Carter McCormick totaled a team-best 90 to pace the Panthers. Brody Shepard added a 91 and Jayson Singleton shot a 93. Jace Nikonchuk rounded out Manteno’s top golfers with a 97.

IHSA Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional

Kankakee junior Paul Azzarelli shot an 85 as an individual to help claim the 39th-best overall score. Azzarelli did not qualify for the state finals.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Sandwich Sectional

St. Viator claimed the sectional crown with a first-place team score of 352 points. Dwight totaled 525 team points to claim 12th overall.

Isabella Dinelli led the Trojans with a 118. Sophie Anderson carded a 121, which was 15 strokes better than teammate Ava Meister. MaryClare Phillips chipped in a 150.

Manteno senior Katherine Gaffney fired the 15th-best overall score with a 93 to help advance herself to the state finals as an individual.

Coal City sophomore Kylee Kennell shot a 121. Reed-Custer senior Makayla Wilkins shot a 124 and Beecher’s Samantha Kain and Watseka’s junior Jasmine Essington each shot a 128.

IHSA Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais had two individuals (juniors Gabby Hubbs and Kate Cailteux) compete in sectionals. Hubbs led the Boilermakers with an 87, which was good enough for a share of the 37th best overall score. Cailteux shot a 101.

VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, St. Anne 0

Watseka improved to 16-9 overall with a two-set (25-5, 25-14) win over the Cardinals. Elizabeth Wittenborn led the Warriors with 15 assists, three digs and three aces. Brianna Denault added 13 digs and three aces. Lauren Tegtmeyer had a team-high five kills to go along with three blocks.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Peotone 2, Beecher 1

Peotone earned a 12-25, 25-16, 25-23, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Bobcats in comeback fashion. Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 16 kills and three blocks. Marissa Velasco had six kills, two aces and one block. Mady Kibelkis totaled two kills and an ace. Mackenzie Strough finished with 19 assists.

Bri Schrimsher recorded 24 assists, five digs and an ace to help pace the Bobcats.

Lola Eckhardt tallied 11 kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace. Abby Sippel had 10 digs and two aces. Lily Avelar chipped in 11 digs, nine kills and two blocks.

Iroquois West 2, Ridgeview 1

Iroquois West earned its second win of the season with a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, three-set win over Ridgeview. Shea Small contributed seven kills, three solo blocks, one dig and an ace to help lead the Raiders. Kynnedi Kanosky had 10 assists, four digs, three kills and an ace. Aubrey Wagner tallied six digs, two aces and one kill.

Grant Park 2, Central 0

Grant Park bested the Comets 25-22, 25-20. Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with seven kills and five blocks. Brooke Veldhuizen totaled five kills, three blocks and five points. Paige Tavoletti and Shelby McKinstry each had five points from the service line.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Herscher 1

Herscher suffered a 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, three-set loss to drop to 8-15 overall. Izzie Mendell led the Tigers with 12 assists and eight kills. Kennedi Huston added eight kills and two aces. Allie Kohl had nine assists.

Wilmington 2, Seneca 0

Wilmington claimed a 27-25, 25-18, straight-set win over Seneca. Grace Burkely led the Wildcats with 14 digs, 10 assists and two aces. Clara Smith had 12 assists and six digs. Bella Reyes chipped in 10 kills, four aces and two blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Herscher 2

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who picked up a nonconference victory Monday.

Jaden Jaime scored both Herscher goals, one off of a Keegan Elliott assist. Tucker White had eight saves.

Manteno 6, Momence 4

Maddox Toepper recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three scores to help lead the Panthers to victory. Ben Froeschle and Joe Mallaney each had two assists and a score. Mason Swanson scored one goal and Logan Smith grabbed four saves.

Jaime Garcia had two assists and one goal to help pace the Redskins. Aaron Lopez scored two goals, which was one more score than teammate Junie Kim. Miguel Fonseca had one assist. Caleb Ford hauled in nine saves, which was six more saves than teammate Manny Duran.

St. Jospeh-Ogden 4, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.