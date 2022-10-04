BASEBALL: Bishop McNamara wins second-straight undefeated IESA title

The quest for perfection by capping off an undefeated season with a state title is a rare feat that only a handful of teams are able to accomplish, let alone being able to do so for two-straight years.

For Bishop McNamara’s eighth grade baseball team, they managed to do just that when they capped off its second-straight undefeated season (18-0) with a 5-0 shutout victory over Brown County in the IESA Class 2A State championship game at Eastside Centre in East Peoria last Saturday.

The championship victory helped mark the Fightin’ Irish’s second-straight IESA Class 2A state title after going 17-0 with a one-run win over Maroa-Forsyth in the 2021 state title game last season.

“It’s hard to do in baseball [going undefeated for two-straight years],” McNamara head coach Kurt Quick said. “You’re always going to run into one of those days where guys aren’t hitting or you run in a really good pitcher who shuts you down.

“I think the main thing over the last two years is our consistency,” he added. “We are really good one-through-nine and someone always stepped up when someone else was struggling.”

Heading into the state tournament with a 14-0 record this season the Fightin’ Irish went on to dominate their three state tournament games by outscoring their opponents 25-2 during their final three games, including a 15-0 win over Tremont in the first round and a 5-2 win over Teutopolis in the semifinals.

“It was a really fun postseason ride,” McNamara pitcher Preston Payne said. “We played pretty well and I think we only had one error throughout the entire state tournament, which I think was a really big part in our success.”

McNamara capped off its monumental season by staying mentally tough down the stretch as it went on to outscore Brown County 5-0 in the final three innings after having seen itself in a 0-0 tie through the four innings of the championship game.

“I think we were in the moment of being in the state championship game and so we were a little nervous and aggressive, but we were able to calm down after a couple of innings,” Quick said. “…I think in the middle to late part of the game we started to calm down and we were able to take advantage of the opportunity the third time around our lineup.”

Gavin Wren was nothing short of dominant on the mound as the Irish’s starting pitcher, giving up zero hits with eight strikeouts over six innings of work in the title game. His excellent performance on the bump afforded the Irish to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Ayden Collom came up to the plate with the bases loaded with zero outs and barreled an RBI single to left field to score Nick Pignatiello and put his squad up 1-0.

“We were really fortunate to have Collom up at that time,” Quick said. “He did what he’s done all year — put the ball in play — and that kind of opened the game up and got things rolling for us.”

Two hitters later Gwen drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded and one out to help McNamara tack on another insurance run heading into the sixth inning. The ensuing half inning in the top of the sixth Wren quickly retired the Hornets first three hitters before the Irish added three more runs in the ensuing half inning, one of which came off a solo home run by Collom.

“When Brown County’s pitcher threw the ball it was right down the middle of the plate and so I swung as hard as I possibly could because I always do that when I get a pitch right down the middle,” Collom said. “I made contact with it and off the bat I knew it was gone.

“It was crazy and my heart dropped when I hit it because it felt like a dream.”

Michael Clark then delivered in relief action by tossing a scoreless seventh inning that ended by forcing a third out groundout to shortstop Payne to effectively end the game and help the Irish extend their winning streak to 35-games.

“The final out was hit to me and so once I fielded it and threw it to our second basemen I was super excited and I threw my glove and ran to the mound to hug my catcher,” Payne said. “We all started jumping in on the mound to celebrate going undefeated with a state championship.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Collom went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to help lead McNamara offensively. Wren tossed a six-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. Clark added one inning of scoreless relief duty. Mick Smith had an RBI triple and a single. Kyler Gagnon and Payne had one single each.