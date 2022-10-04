2-Minute Drill: Making history

The beauty of high school sports, particularly prep football, is that at any given moment, in any given game, the unthinkable can happen. It’s where names are cemented in school lure forever and the most unforgettable moments of one’s high school days are created.

Our area saw those moments made at both the team and individual levels last weekend, where one another area team won its biggest game in school history and one of the area’s most storied programs saw its most storied position’s record books hit the reset button.

Parking was at a premium in Braidwood, where thousands of fans flocked to watch Reed-Custer host Wilmington in a battle of 5-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference powers, the Comets in the midst of their best two-year stretch in school history and the Wildcats coming to town with a 24-game winning streak.

That Wildcats win streak is no more, as the Comets answered their biggest test of the fall with their biggest statement of the season, clobbering an unclobberable Wilmington program to the tune of a 50-5 win behind continuations of both one of the state’s top offenses and defenses.

When trying to contextualize the Comets’ gigantic victory, one game in particular stuck out to me — Bishop McNmara’s 1997 victory against Providence.

Back a quarter-century ago, the Celtics strolled into McNamara for their regular season winners of 50-straight games and three-straight IHSA state titles and undefeated seasons — the Class 5A title in 1994 followed by a pair of 4A titles — and while they went on to win a fourth-straight championship in 1997, they did so with a loss on their resumes.

The Fightin’ Irish controlled the battle at the line of scrimmage, even against future NCAA All-American and nine-year NFL veteran guard Eric Steinbach on their way to a decisive 30-8 victory, something the Comets also did when they outgained the Wildcats 357-101 on the ground.

That was a win that’s still heralded to this day by McNamara fans, a legacy-building victory that’s remembered just as fondly 25 years later as it was the night that it happened, and that’s the exact same victory Comets coach Gavin Johnston and his team accomplished by earning a running clock victory on a Wildcats team that hadn’t lost a game since 2019.

Speaking of McNamara, the Fightin’ Irish saw a new name cement himself as one of the best running backs in school history with his historic performance in Friday’s 58-19 win at Aurora Central Catholic.

Junior Jaydon Wright broke the school’s single-game rushing yard (447) and single-game rushing touchdown (eight) records in the action, passing some of the area’s most notable running back names on the list in former Michigan standout Tyrone Noble (yards) and current Arizona Cardinal Jonathan Ward (touchdowns).

Wright and the Irish have had an up-and-down season, dropping their first two contests decisively before catching fire to win three out of their last four and find themselves back in playoff contention.

The final third of the season will be tricky, with contests against St. Francis, Immaculate Conception and Riverside-Brookfield looming ahead, but last weekend’s game has guaranteed some memorable moments for McNamara.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 5:

<ul><li>(5A-2)Kankakee 34, Rich Township 8</li><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln-Way Central 25</li><li>Bishop McNamara 58, Aurora Central Catholic 19</li><li>(3A-3)Reed-Custer 50, (2A-1)Wilmington 5</li><li>Coal City 48, Manteno 0</li><li>Peotone 52, Streator 43</li><li>Lisle 36, Herscher 26</li><li>Momence 22, (1A-RV)Iroquois West 17</li><li>Central 48, Dwight 36</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8</li><li>Seneca def. Watseka via forfeit</li></ul>

<strong>Top of the class</strong>

The Comets’ resounding victory didn’t just create a magical moment, it also keeps them atop of the Class 3A playoff chase and in the running for the top spot in this week’s AP Poll, where the team has remained stagnant at third the past few weeks.

But after putting up a near-perfect outing that put an end to one of the most impressive runs in recent state history from the Wildcats, this Comets team has answered several questions on both sides of the ball. Yes, Lucas Foote is the best kept secret in Illinois. Yes, that defense is arguably more impressive than the offense, despite the fact the Jake McPherson-led offense leading the state in scoring.

There are tons of great teams in 3A, especially in the northern half, such as defending state champion Byron, Immaculate Conception, potentially a move down in class from 4A powerhouse Richmond-Burton and an outside chance of a dangerous Montini squad navigating its behemoth schedule to a 5-4 record.

After Friday, the state now knows something the folks in Braidwood already knew — the Comets can compete with any of them.

<strong>Boiling point</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ football team entered the fall eager to make a statement that the Boilermakers were back to their form of five or so years ago, when the program had perhaps its best two-year stretch in 2015 and 2016, and also the last two years they made the postseason.

Despite a trio of heartbreaking losses by a combined eight points, the Boilermakers are still in prime position for a return to the Class 7A field after holding off Lincoln-Way Central by a field goal last week. Junior quarterback Ethan Kohl is finding his playmakers in positions to make plays, in turn allowing the team to find success.

A pivotal matchup with nemesis Andrew looms large this week, a game that could determine both the SouthWest Suburban Red Division, and ultimately the Boilers’ postseason fate.

<strong>Variance in the VVC North</strong>

When the Sangamon Valley Conference gave way to north and south divisions of the Vermilion Valley Conference, the northern division saw mostly similar faces, with area foes Central, Dwight, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka all sticking together along with Seneca to form the north division.

Central spent most of the past couple decades running through the SVC, but with the name change has come parity on the gridiron. Momence won the division last fall, but appeared ready to hand the torch over to Iroquois West, Seneca or Central after a 1-4 start.

But a late touchdown pass from Erick Castillo to Marchello Draine gave Momence a five-point win over the Raiders, a team that had expectations on winning the division when the season began. But after the late-game heroics in Momence, the Raiders have now dropped two in a row to divisional foes.

Seneca currently stands atop the division, but with three games to go and improvement coming in Momence and Central, two teams that still have to face Seneca this season, the division is anything but decided.

Here are the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver performances from Week 6. For a full breakdown of the area's top stat leaders this season, see page B2.

<p dir="ltr"><span>PASSING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Kohl, BB: 21-28, 284 yards, 3 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Castillo, Mom: 18-23, 277 yards, 3 TDs; 41 rushing yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Wenzelman, Her: 13-31, 239 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Shoven, Cen: 15-17, 212 yards, 4 TDs; 88 rushing yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>McPherson, RC: 7-10, 117 yards, 2 TDs; 58 rushing yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>RUSHING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Wright, BM: 447 yards, 8 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Sroka, Peo: 241 yards, 4 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Neukomm, M-CP: 138 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Laffoon, M-CP: 109 yards, 3 TDs; 73 passing yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Foote, RC: 92 yards, 2 TDs; 72 receiving yards, TD; 45 passing yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>RECEIVING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>May, BB: 177 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Halpin, Mom: 136 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Schultz, Her: 122 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Schmidt, Cen: 93 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Massie-Devore, Her: 84 yards, TD</span>

