ROUNDUP: Soccer action picks up locally; Irish hockey falls to Bishop Noll

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 7, Illinois Lutheran 0

Herscher improved to 9-7-1 overall. Jaden Jaime led the Tigers with three goals and two assists. Luis Parra deed two scores and two assists. Keegan Elliot had one goal and an assist. Carter Hubert chipped in a goal. Tucker White recorded two saves to claim the clean sheet behind the net.

Beecher 6, St. Anne 2

Beecher improved to 18-4-1 overall this season with a win over the Cardinals. Wences Baumgartner recorded two goals and an assist to help lead the Bobcats. Ethan Graham and Tyler Kramer had two goal apiece. Gavin Smith chipped in three assists. Logan Wilkins had a score and Jimmy Kypuros totaled nine saves.

Bishop McNamara 7, Watseka 1

Kolton Hunt, Carter Heinrich and Carter Levesque each had two goals apiece to help pace the Irish offensively. Conner Wilson added one score. Michael Brieske had five saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Momence 10, Grace Christian 3

Jaime Garcia led the Redskins with four total scores and three assists. Aaron Lopez added three goals and two assists. Roman Ojeda had two assists and a score. Leonardo Ortiz and Thomas Rounds each had one goal apiece. D’Angelo Hundley had two assists, which was one more than teammate Ulices Ortiz.

BOYS HOCKEY

Bishop Noll 5, Kankakee Irish 2

Jace La Cost and Chase Kuntz each scored one goal to help pace the Irish. Ethan Rose and Jaxon Ruder had one assist apiece.

(Friday)

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 7, Grace Christian 1

Wences Baumgartner scored two goals to go along with one assist to help pace the Bobcats. Logan Wilkins had two goals while Ethan Graham contributed one score and two assists. Ashton Kraus and Tyler Kramer each had one goal apiece. Gavin Smith had two assists. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros hauled in two saves.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.