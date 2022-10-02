FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais holds off Lincoln-Way Central

Despite being outscored 15-0 in the second half Bradley-Bourbonnais held on for a 28-23 win on its homecoming over Lincoln-Way Central to improve to 3-3 overall to better position itself for playoff contention with a three-point win over the Knights.

“I’m excited about [remaining in the playoff hunt] and it makes it an interesting Week 7 here against Andrew (4-2),” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl said. “Our kids have battled all year and it’s been a fun group to be around led by our seniors.

“It was definitely a fun way to end our homecoming week.”

Ethan Kohl continued to air it out by completing 21 of his pass 28 attempts for 284 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Neal May hauled in 138 of those yards and a score on a team-high 11 receptions. Caleb Barclay had 76 rushing yards on 16 carries to go along with two receptions for 18 yards. Tyran Bender had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Allen chipped in three catches for 22 yards.

“Kohl was really super accurate with his arm and his receivers made some great catches,” coach Kohl said of his teams’ offense Friday night. “We haven’t dropped many balls this year and that’s a credit to our wide receivers.

“It’s not just one or two kids, we spread the ball around.”

BBCHS will host Andrew at 7:30 p.m. Friday.