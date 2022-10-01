FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wright makes Mac history; Momence earns late win over IW

Bishop McNamara 58, Aurora Central Catholic 19

Bishop McNamara won its second game in a row to improve to 3-3 on the season. Jaydon Wright ran berserk in the win, breaking the Fightin’ Irish’s season-game touchdown record with eight touchdowns runs (previously held by Jonathan Ward in 2015 with 7) and single-game rushing yard record with 447 yards (previously held by Tyrone Noble with 390 in 1992) on just 24 attempts.

“I feel really humbled and blessed to be a part of McNamara football history,” Wright, the latest in a long line of family members to attend McNamara, said. “I grew up coming to the games, watching my uncles and cousins, and to be able to achieve this wearing my uncle Brian Crossley’s number kind of makes me emotional.

“I hope to continue working and building with our team.”

Deuce Allaway had three completions for 59 passing yards, 19 of which went to Parker Wolf on one catch. Jaxson Provost contributed 40 receiving yards and two interceptions, one of which he took back for a 43-yard touchdown. Landon Provost had a team-high seven tackles and one interception. McNamara will travel to St. Francis at 7 p.m. Friday.

Momence 22, (1A-RV)Iroquois West 17

Momence snapped a two-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Raiders thanks to Erick Castillo’s ability to connect with Marchello Draine for a go-ahead- seven-yard touchdown reception with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter to help the Redskins improve to 2-4 overall.

Castillo completed 18-of-23 pass attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns with zero picks. He also added 16 carries for 42 rushing yards. Brogan Halpin caught eight receptions for 136 yards and a score. Terence Autman had a 25-yard touchdown reception to go along with 21 rushing yards on 17 carries. Momence will travel to Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.

Iroquois West fell to 4-2 overall. Trystyn Schacht ran for 89 yards and a score on 14 carries to help pace the Raiders’ rushing attack. John Alden added 69 rushing yards and a score on six attempts. Sam McMillan completed 3-of-9 passes for 56 yards and an interception. Hunter Hull had a 39-yard reception. Iroquois West will travel to Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coal City 48, Manteno 0

Coal City improved to 4-2 overall this season with a shutout win over Manteno at home. Braden Reilly completed 1-of-4 pass attempts for a 28-yard touchdown to Cason Headley. Chase Cora ran for a team-high 108 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Landin Benson added 59 yards and a score on eight carries of his own. Joseph Widlowski chipped in 51 rushing yards and a score on seven carries. Gavin Carpenter had a four-yard touchdown run. Creide Skubic and Derek Carlson each had interceptions that they took to the house for pick-6’s. The Coalers will travel to Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday.

Manteno dropped to 1-5 overall with the loss. Nolan Worobey totaled 14 yards on nine carries to help pace the Panthers. Niko Akiyama completed 4-of-9 pass attempts for 19 yards and two interceptions. Josh Crane completed all three of his passes for 12 yards. Sevin Keigher hauled in three receptions for 18 yards. Manteno will host Hersher at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone 52, Streator 43

Peotone improved to 4-2 overall with a nine-point win over Streator. Dylan Sroka ran wild, totaling 241 rushing yards with four touchdowns to help pace the Blue Devils. Chase Rivera added 72 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Dawson Piper ran for 79 yards on 18 attempts and James Kuypers had one touchdown.

Peotone will host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lisle 36, Herscher 26

Herscher’s 10-point loss put the Tigers at 1-5 overall this season. Clay Schultz hauled in eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Connor Massie-Devore added 84 yards and a score on two catches. Jaxson Ruder grabbed three receptions for 57 yards. Herscher will travel to Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8

M-CP jumped out to a 38-0 halftime lead before going on to take a 38-point home win to improve to 6-0 on the season. Sawyer Laffoon completed 2-of-5 passes for 73 yards and a score while adding 13 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns to ground to help lead the Bearcats. Tyler Neukomm had a 37-yard touchdown reception to go along with 138 yards and touchdown rush. Neukomm also powered in four three successful two-point conversion rushes. Justin Tilllman also had two successful two-point conversion runs and 37 yards receiving. Chase Clutteur had a fumble recovery for a safety. Milford will host St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. Friday.