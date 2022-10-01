FOOTBALL: Comets control Wilmington; end Wildcats' 24-game winning streak

BRAIDWOOD — Not even Reed-Custer football coach Gavin Johnston could have dreamt what the final scoreboard on Comet Stadium in Braidwood read on Friday night at the end of the Comets’ biggest regular season game in program history, a meeting with defending IHSA Class 2A State champion Wilmington.

As the marching band surrounded the Comets on their home turf and blared the school fight song, the scoreboard behind them read Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 5.

“I didn’t envision it going like that, but I’ll definitely take it,” Johnston said.

Behind a dominant defense and a continuation of the state’s highest-scoring offense, the Comets, the third-ranked team in the Class 3A AP Poll, shocked everyone outside of Braidwood with their running clock victory over the top-ranked team in Class 2A.

The Comets improved to 6-0 and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference while the Wildcats fell to 5-1 (3-1).

The 50-point outburst, their fifth in six games, was par for the Comets’ offensive course, but in the eyes of quarterback Jake McPherson, so was the stellar performance of a Reed-Custer defense that forced five three-and-outs, two turnovers on downs, two fumbles and didn’t surrender a first down all game.

By the time the final horn sounded, the Comets had held Wilmington’s vaunted double wing ground attack to 101 yards on 37 attempts, just 2.7 yards per attempt.

“I feel like it’s more overshadowed in the media, but in practice all week we definitely give [the defense] credit, for sure,” McPherson said. “They definitely should be recognized more for what they’re doing. … You can’t just make that stuff up.”

The defense forced its first three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, handing the ball to an offense that struck almost immediately when McPherson found Lucas Foote on the fifth play of a drive that began at their own 23-yard line for a short pass near midfield, before Foote turned and ran unscathed for a 68-yard touchdown and then flipped the script with a 2-point conversion pass to give the home team an early 8-0 lead they never looked back from.

Foote, who entered Friday with 10 total touchdowns, added two more Friday in his first season of more than six quarters of varsity football after missing almost all of the last two years due to injury.

“It’s been tough the last couple years watching everyone play,” Foote said. “But my coaches make it easy and keep confidence in me, and I just have to thank my teammates.”

A trio of 15-yard infractions forced the Comets to kick back off from their own 6-yard line, allowing the Wildcats to find the scoreboard on a 41-yard Reid Juster field goal to make it 8-3 with 5:26 on the clock in the first.

But that’s the closest the Wildcats would get. Jace Christian capped off a six-play, 81-yard drive with a one-yard plunge that was followed with a Foote conversion run for a 16-3 lead a minute and six seconds later.

Juster pinned the Comets at their 2-yrad line with a 51-yard punt, setting up a Wilmington safety when Kyle Farrell fell on a botched snap in the endzone, giving the Wildcats their final points on the night with just less than two minutes left in the first.

From there, the Comets kept their foot on the gas on both sides of the ball. Foote tacked on a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns while Christian caught another of his own from McPherson before Josh Bohac and Nick Cieslak each scored 21-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half.

“It’s a lot of mouths to feed and they all want the ball every play, but it’s a good problem to have,” Johnston said. “Coach [offensive coordinator Nick] Klein does a good job of stressing to the defense that anyone can get the ball at any time and make a play.”

That flurry of firepower, paired with what will likely go down as the best defense in program history, created the perfect potion to hand Wilmington its first loss since before the COVID-19 pandemic, snapping a 24-game winning streak that was tied for the longest in the history of a storied Wildcats program.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re 5-1 and that’s what we’re gonna talk to kids about,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents, whose career record against the Comets dropped to 27-3, said. “We had a tough night tonight, no doubt, but the sun will come up tomorrow and that’s what I love about football.

“We’re not used to this — it’s a different taste in our mouths and one we hope to forget — but my hat’s off to Reed-Custer and good luck to them in the future.”

That taste left in Wilmington’s mouths is a much more flavorful one for the Comets, who packed the stands and surrounding areas in one of the most prideful nights the Reed-Custer community has seen.

“I’m just so happy for our kids and community — what a turnout we had,” Johnston said. “I told the kids after the game this isn’t just for us, it was for the town of Braidwood.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Foote tallied 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, 72 yards and a touchdown on three catches and also completed a 45-yard pass. McPherson was 7-for-10 passing for 117 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and added 58 yards on nine carries.

Christian had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries in addition to his 15-yard touchdown catch. Bohac had 72 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Cieslak had 53 yards and a score on five carries. Brandon Moorman had three catches for 71 yards and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Colin James had 59 yards on 16 carries for the Wildcats. Farrell recorded the Wilmington safety and had 13 carries for 30 yards. Juster had an interception and a 41-yard field goal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets host Streator at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Wilmington will visit Lisle.

Bradley-Bourbonnais evened its record at 3-3 with a 28-25 win over Lincoln-Way Central on its homecoming and Kankakee won its fifth-straight game with a 34-8 win over Rich Township.

For more, see page B2.