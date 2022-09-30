ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls tennis, Kankakee boys soccer win All-City; several advance in golf regionals

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

All-City

Bradley-Bourbonnais 18, Kankakee 12, Bishop McNamara 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais outscored the Kays 10-4 between the semifinal and championship rounds to claim another All-City crown at home.

BBCHS’s Tara DePoister earned the All-City singles championship by claiming a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo in the championship round to help pace the Boilermakers. DePoister also claimed a 6-1, 6-0 straight-set win against Kankakee’s Margaret Mulcahy in the semifinals. Karime Esparza added a 6-1, 6-0 straight-set singles victory against Rachel Perez, of McNamara, in the opening round of singles action.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Vivian Myrick and Cara Fletcher won the All-City doubles championship match against teammates Grace Johnson and Mallory Ninis 6-4, 6-0. Myrick and Fletcher earned their spots in the championship round by defeating Maya Patel and Cassie Vaitierra, of McNamara, 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round of doubles action before besting Kaitlyn Medina and Ximena Molina, of Kankakee, 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. Johnson and Ninis also won their semifinal round 6-3, 6-2 against Brandaya Spencer and Ahmarai Chavez, of Kankakee.

Kankakee’s duo of Medina and Molina earned a third-place finish in doubles action with a straight-set win against teammates Spencer and Chavez in the third place match to help lead the Kays. Mulcahy added a third place finish in singles play with a 6-3, 7-6 win against BBCHS’s Esparza.

Sara Burg paced the Irish with a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Mulcahy in the opening round of singles play.

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 9, Bishop McNamara 1

Kankakee kicked past the Fightin’ Irish by eight goals to win its second consecutive All-City championship dating back to last season. Ricardo Cruz led the Kays with two goals and three assists. Victor Mendoza and Humberto Baez each added two goals. Patto Cruz tallied five assists. Kevin Quinones, Noah Lacy and Bladmir Lopez each chipped in one goal.

Carter Levesque recorded one score and five saves to pace McNamara. Michael Brieske tallied one save in the second half.

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional

Pekin won the eight-team Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional crown with a first-place team score of 312 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished seventh with 353, and Kankakee followed closely in eighth with 356.

Even in defeat, Kankakee managed to advance standout golfer Paul Azzarelli to sectionals as an individual after the junior went on to shoot three over par (38) on the back nine holes to help himself finish in a five-way tie for 13th overall with an 83.

“I’m just happy to battle even without my best work out there,” Azzarelli said. “I got off to a strong start, and then I started to lose it mentally, but I’m happy to finish strong and advance on to sectionals.”

Nearly joining him as an individual moving on to sectionals was Boilermakers freshman Max Lamore, who went on to secure a birdie followed by back-to-back pars on his final three holes in order to give him a shot in a five-man playoff for the last two individual spots competing against Carson Banks, of Rock Island; Carter Stephenson and Michael Kuchar, of Minooka; and Nathan Newman, of Normal.

“I told LaMore on Hole 6 [LaMore started the regional on the back nine] ‘You’re going to need to basically par out or do a little better than par in these final couple of holes,’ and he went out and birdied, par, par to put himself in position to be in the playoff,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head golf coach John Klimchuk said. “… He really came to the forefront at the end, and he played very well at the end of his round.”

LaMore eventually would find himself as the odd man out after Banks and Stephenson managed to par the first playoff hole to advance themselves as individuals, which left Bradley-Bourbonnais with no golfers qualifying for sectionals as an individual.

BBCHS freshman Alex Mann finished one stroke off possible playoff contention with an 87. Sophomore Cody Freitas added an 88, and junior JT Woolman rounded out BBCHS’s top golfers with a 92.

Although the Boilermakers failed to get any of its golfers further in the postseason this year, Coach Kilmchuk said he believes this experience only will benefit his team as it plans to return all six of its top golfers from this season.

“I think this experience will benefit our team greatly going into next season,” Klimchuk said. “Our Top 3 golfers today were two freshmen and a sophomore, and our juniors, Thomas Offill and JT Woolman, finished closely behind them.

“… I’m very optimistic about our future, and I thought as the year went on, we were slowly progressing.”

As for the rest of the Kays outside of Azzarelli, senior Connor O’Malley and junior Tyler Bayston each recorded 89s, and junior AJ Cotter rounded out Kankakee’s top finishers with a 95.

“I think it will definitely benefit them a lot [going forward],” Kankakee head golf coach Donya Tetrault said. “Now they know what to expect and what the competition is like.

“They know what they need to be doing this offseason in order to get better and to be at that next level next season.”

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional

Beecher won the Grant Park Regional crown with a first-place team score of 325 points to qualify for sectionals as a team. Peotone finished fifth overall with 359. Grant Park claimed eighth with 370, and Wilmington finished 12th with 457.

Brandon Moffitt, Jack Hayhurst and Vincent Messana each fired 81s to lead the Bobcats to sectionals. Jackson Reece totaled an 82.

Joe Hasse qualified for sectionals as an individual with an 84 to lead the Blue Devils. Jake Eaheart and Miles Helfin each added 91s. Michael O’Conner shot a 93.

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker turned in the best individual score of the regional with a 77 to earn medalist honors and qualify for sectionals as an individual. Cade Lacer tallied an 88, and Jasper Cansler finished 10 strokes back with a 98. Ian Herz shot a 107.

Shawn James led the Wildcats with a 92, followed by teammates Aaron Burkey (109), Caius Drown (118) and Joey Lewsader (138).

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional

Prairie Central claimed the Watseka Regional crown with a first-place score of 321. Bishop McNamara finished second overall with 348 points to help qualify for sectionals as a team. Dwight also qualified for sectionals as a team by earning third place with 354.

Watseka finished fourth (359), followed by Iroquois West (360) in fifth and Seneca in sixth with 371. St. Anne earned seventh (378), and Milford finished eighth with 382. Cissna Park claimed ninth with 405, and Momence finished 10th with 418. Donovan totaled 426 to earn 11th, and Reed-Custer rounded out the area teams with 427 to earn 12th overall out of 14 teams.

Bishop McNamara advanced to sectionals as a team. Nik Acevedo recorded a team-best 85 to pace the Irish. Nathan Howard finished closely behind with an 86, followed by Johannes Peddinghaus (87) and Eamon O’Brien (90).

Dwight’s squad will join McNamara by competing in sectionals as a team after finishing with a third overall finish. Jack Groves fired a team-best 78 to help lead the Trojans. William Trainor added an 83, and Andrew Gartke contributed a 95. Carlos Castaneda rounded out Dwight’s top shooters with a 98.

Watseka missed the cut for sectionals as a team, but Hagen Hoy and Austin Marcier both managed to qualify for sectionals as individuals by carding 87 (11th overall) and 88 (13th overall), respectively. Lathan Bowling added a 91, and Brayden Ketchum shot a 93.

Iroquois West also missed the cut for sectionals as a squad, but Kyler Meents qualified for sectionals as an individual with a team-best 88. Tyler Read and Kamden Kimmel also qualified as individuals by carding an 89 and 90, respectively. Sam McMillan shot a 93.

St. Anne failed to qualify for sectionals as a team. Max Wendt shot a 90 to earn the final individual spot for sectionals and lead the Cardinals. Tyler Balthazar totaled a 92, followed by Merrick Hess (94) and Michael Savoie (102).

Payton Harwood led the Bearcats with a 91, followed by teammates Adin Portwood (93), Salym Estes (98) and Owen Halpin (100).

Colson Carley totaled a team-best 89 to pace the Timberwolves. Luke Petry carded a 99 and Kahne Clause shot a 108. Dalton McWethy chipped in a 109.

Calvin Bishir totaled the only Momence card below 100 with a 91 to help lead the team. Anthony Carbonaro finished with a 104. Liam Madison shot a 110, which was three strokes better than teammate Gaven Cantrell.

Griffen Walters led the Wildcats with a 104, followed by Carter Ponton (105), Brenden Henneike (108) and Jacob Onnen (109).

Reed-Custer missed the cut for sectional as a team, but Eli Nagel advanced to sectionals as an individual by carding an 85 to help pace the Comets. Kyle Highland shot a 94. Chandler Lowe and Hunter Baxter each had 124s.

IHSA Class 2A Crete Regional

Manteno claimed its second-ever regional championship with a first-place score of 347 team points to advance to sectionals as a team. Jayson Singleton led the Panthers with the second-best overall score with an 82. Brody Shepard fired an 85, followed by Jace Nikonchuk (88) and Wes Dwyer (92).

IHSA Class 2A Burlington Regional

Coal City finished in fifth place with 359 team points, which was 44 strokes off the regional champions Marmion, who claimed first overall with 315. Dylan Brown led the Coalers with an 88 to advance to sectionals as an individual. Ryland Megyeri totaled a 90 before paring a playoff hole to also advance to sectionals as an individual. Luke Crater also shot a 90 but failed to qualify for sectionals in a four-player playoff hole with Megyeri, Matthew Loos and Nic Zurko, of Sycamore, for the final two spots. Ryne Phelan shot a 91.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Elizabeth Wittenborn contributed 14 assists and six digs to help lead the Warriors. Ella Smith had a team-high seven aces. Brianna Denault had 15 digs, and Christa Holohan chipped in five kills.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 1

Cissna Park suffered a 25-13, 21-25, 16-25 third-set tiebreaker loss to drop to 20-3 overall this season. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with 11 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Sinn had a team-high 12 digs. Mikayla Knake added 25 assists and two aces.