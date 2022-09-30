FOOTBALL: Central playoff eligible after win over Dwight

DWIGHT — The Clifton Central football team became playoff eligible Friday, holding off Dwight in a barn burner, 48-36.

Quarterback Luke Shoven tossed four touchdowns and ran for one more touchdown in the win, out-dueling Austin Burkhardt, who led Dwight with a combined 253 yards rushing and receiving to go along with three touchdowns.

With the win, Clifton Central improves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference-North Division. The loss drops Dwight’s record to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the Vermillion Valley North.

Conner Telford tossed a 38-yard touchdown to Burkhardt on the Trojans first drive, giving Dwight a 7-0 lead.

Tristan Schmidt responded with a 80-yard kick return for a touchdown on the next play to knot the game back up at 7-7. Later on in the quarter, running back Jayce Meier rumbled for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Comets the lead back.

Early in the second quarter, Shoven tossed a 54-yard touchdown to Maddex Miner to extend the Comets lead to 21-7.

A few minutes later, Shoven connected with Matthew Luhrsen for a 7-yard touchdown strike, giving Clifton Central a three touchdown lead.

Burkhardt ripped off a 62-yard run on Dwights’ next possession before Caiden Nelson found paydirt from three yards out to make the score 28-14 heading into intermission.

Shoven tossed his third touchdown pass to Schmidt early in the third quarter that was answered with another Burkhardt touchdown on Dwight’s next drive.

Shoven later scrambled for a six-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to make the score 41-22.

Telford threw a ten-yard touchdown strike to Thomas Dochterman in the fourth quarter that was followed by Luhrsen’s second touchdown catch of the night from Shoven.

In the final two minutes, Telford completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Burkhardt to make the game’s final score at 48-36.

Clifton Central’s fifth win makes them playoff eligible for the 22nd time in Hall of Fame coach Brian Spooner’s legendary tenure at the school.

“We’re now playoff eligible with five wins and that’s a good thing,” Spooner said. “That’s always our goal. I think we are clicking on all cylinders offensively, but defensively, we’re struggling right now.

“In order to make a run in the playoffs, we have to play a lot better on the defensive side of the ball. Or else may end up on the wrong side of a high scoring game like this.”

Dwight entered Friday night trending in the right direction, fresh off a 33-28 win over Momence last week, looking to build upon a performance where they racked up 284 rushing yards on offense and forced four turnovers on defense.

The Trojans fought hard once again, producing 394 yards of total offense but ultimately fell to one of the state’s most consistent programs.

“The improvements are promising,” Dwight coach Luke Standiford said. “We’re getting better and are improving. You can see it each week. The kids are responding to adversity very well when faced with challenges.

“They’re able to put some bad plays behind them and keep pushing forward. It’s great to see.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Clifton Central, Shoven finished 15-for-17 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns, while running for 85 yards on 12 carries with a rushing touchdown. Luhrsen caught six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Schmidt had seven receptions for 93 yards and two total touchdowns. Meier ran for 87 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

For Dwight, Burkhardt rushed for 145 yards with a touchdown, and caught three passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Telford was 6-for-9 passing for 136 yards through the air with three touchdowns and one interception, while running 16 times for 77 yards on the ground. Dochterman caught one pass for ten yards and a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets (5-1) host Iroquois West (4-2) Friday at 7 p.m. in a battle between two state ranked teams. Dwight (1-5) will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.