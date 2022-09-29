FOOTBALL: Week 6 capsules

<strong>Rich Township (3-2) at (5A-2)Kankakee (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/WR James “Dink” Stampley, WR Karson King

Preview: The Kays kept things rolling with a 50-point win over Thornwood last week, getting three touchdowns apiece Jyaire Hill and Tony Phillips and a trio of touchdown passes from Larenz Walters. One of those scores went to King, who also became the school’s all-time receptions leader last week. Phillips has scored four times over the last two games and has teamed up with Demere Turner to find running room in the backfield, and this week might be Stampley’s turn to lead the talented group of backs. The defense has a challenge against an improved Raptors offense, but it’s determined after allowing its first touchdown all season last week.

Pick: Kankakee 35, Rich Township 7

<strong>Lincoln-Way Central (2-3) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: DL Victor Rogers, RB/WR/DB Caleb Barclay

Preview: The Boilermakers once again come into this week licking wounds of a tough one-possession loss, and paired with the added adrenaline that will come with Friday’s designation of the homecoming game, there’s no doubt coach Mike Kohl’s bunch of Boilers will come out firing on all cylinders. Rogers is a menace for opposing fronts and will look to get right in the face of junior quarterback Michael Kuehl from right up the middle. That defense could help turn to offense, where Barclay will find himself all over the field with the ball in his hands. It’s grind time in SouthWest Suburban Conference red football, where the Boilers can win out to help ensure a playoff spot and division title.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Lincoln-Way Central 14

<strong>Bishop McNamara (2-3) at Aurora Central Catholic (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Deuce Allaway, DE/LB/RB Cam Link

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish rode Jaydon Wright’s 250 yards and three touchdowns to a romp at Elmwood Park last week and have inspired hopes of postseason play once again. Allaway only needed to throw two passes last week, both touchdowns to Jaxson Provost, and will look to do just as much work on the ground as through the air. The Irish have been battered by injuries that have tested their depth, but Link is someone who has risen up through the depth-testing times with dependable performances on both sides of the ball the past few weeks.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 35, Aurora Central Catholic 7

<strong>Central (4-1) at Dwight (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Central — RB/LB Jayce Meier, WR/DB Jared Saathoff; Dwight — LT Landon Burkhardt, RB/LB Austin Burkhardt

Preview: The Comets have been on fire, winning all four of their games in the month of September, while the Trojans picked up a momentum-building win against defending division champions Momence last week. Someone’s momentum will have to stop on Friday, but with both quarterbacks — Central’s Luke Shoven and Dwight’s Conner Telford — both playing well, both teams will have some spunk behind them. The Comets have been built on Shoven making plays with his big arm, which can give Meier plenty of room to run. For the Trojans, their ability to control the ground game with Telford and Austin Burkhardt will prove vital in their bid for a second-straight win.

Pick: Central 28, Dwight 14

<strong>(1A-RV)Iroquois West (4-1) at Momence (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Iroquois West — WR/DB Rene Hinojosa, OL/DL Jace Pankey; Momence — QB/LB Erick Castillo, OL/LB Calvin Mitchell

Preview: The Raiders saw their chance to stay atop the Vermilion Valley North slip away with a shutout loss to Seneca last week, but this Friday provides them an opportunity to knock off last year’s division champion. Momence was a possession away from a late-game comeback at Dwight, but came up just short and have now entered must-win mode for the rest of the season to salvage a postseason opportunity. Iroquois West has averaged just over two passes a game, but Hinojosa has been efficient, turning half of his four catches into scores. Castillo is just a freshman, but has excelled leading the team’s offense in what could turn into a timeshare with Kud’de Bertram as the season hits its last month.

Pick: Iroquois West 24, Momence 14

<strong>Manteno (1-4) at Coal City (3-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Manteno — QB Niko Akiyama, RB/LB Kai Pon; Coal City — RB/DB Landin Benson, WR/DB Derek Carlson

Preview: The Panthers got their first win of the season in a major way last week, as Akiyama looked like a true difference-maker with his four-score game on the ground against Streator last week. Pon also found paydirt and will likely see more work in a more physical matchup this week against the Coalers. Bensin leads the Coal City backfield and will be the first to get the chance to get the Coaler offense going. Carlson has been a solid piece of the Coal City defense and special teams the past couple years and will challenge Akiyama in the passing game.

Pick: Coal City 28, Manteno 10

<strong>Peotone (3-2) at Streator (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Dawson Piper, WR/DB Rorey Hart

Preview: The Blue Devils knew their middle third of the season would be the most difficult of the year, as proven by back-to-back losses to Wilmington and Reed-Custer. But they have a chance to finish this middle portion victorious against a Bulldogs team that allowed five rushing touchdowns last week. That feeds into the hands of the run-heavy Peotone offense, which has seen Piper take on more of the load as of late. They’ve aired it out a bit more as of late as well, with Hart the main beneficiary out wide.

Pick: Peotone 35, Streator 7

<strong>Lisle (2-3) at Herscher (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/LB Conner Massie Devore, RB/LB Clay Schultz

Preview: The Tigers gave Wilmington all it could handle last week before the Wildcats pulled away late. Tigers do-it-all leader Travis Jones was lost to injury in that matchup, with Massie Devore filling in as the team’s leading tackler at linebacker and a perimeter playmaker on offense. Massie Devore will join Schultz as two of the trusted skill players for quarterback Brock Wenzelman, who will be just as focal in the run game as Schultz. Both teams need this one to stay in playoff contention, but the Tigers need it just a bit more and will have a roaring crowd behind them at Seebach Stadium.

Pick: Herscher 24, Lisle 21

<strong>Pawnee-Lincolnwood (3-2) at Milford-Cissna Park (5-0)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/DE Carter Borgers, TE/LB Chase Clutteur

Preview: The Bearcats are one of just three 8-man football teams that are undefeated through five games and they’ll look to make it 6-0 against a Pawnee-Lincolnwood squad fighting for one of the final spots in the 16-team postseason field. Borgers is one of the trusted targets out wide for Sawyer Laffoon and also gets his share of action on the ground off of jet sweeps and reverses. He’s also carved out a defensive role, where Clutteur’s led the team through the first five weeks with 42 tackles.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 35, Pawnee-Lincolnwood 20