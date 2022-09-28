BOYS SOCCER: Herscher knocks off Manteno

MANTENO — The Herscher boys soccer team erupted for two goals within the first five minutes of the game Tuesday before coasting to a 6-0 road conference win over Manteno in Illinois Central Eight play.

With the win, Herscher’s record improved to 8-6-1 overall and 2-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Manteno’s record fell to 7-9-1 overall with the loss and 1-4 in the ICE conference.

After defeating the Panthers 3-1 in the semifinals of the Rivals Cup on Friday, Herscher wasted little time pulling ahead on Tuesday. Junior James Holohan scored a breakaway goal four minutes into the game, giving Herscher an early 1-0 lead.

Twenty seconds later, Herscher scored again. This time it was Jaden Jaime who found the back of the net, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the match.

“We’ve been on the giving end and on the receiving end of those; it definitely gives you a little bit of a shock,” Herscher coach Alan High said of the quick start. “The first goal will put you on your heels a little bit. A lot can happen in the minutes after a goal.

The Panthers buckled down and kept things at a scoreless draw the rest of the first half, but 10 minutes into the second half, Jaime made a defender miss and scored his second goal of the game to give Herscher a commanding 3-0 lead.

“I thought we passed the ball better in the second half,” Herscher senior defender Carter Hubert said. “We picked up our passing as the game went on and our communication in the back is getting better each game.

“Our defense did a nice job too, we kept the ball on the offense side most of the second half.”

Five minutes later, Luis Parra scored a goal to extend Herscher’s lead to 4-0. Zach Schmidt and Ethan Cox added goals in the final 10 minutes to seal the 6-0 win for the Tigers.

“I thought we played a really good game,” Schmidt said. “We shared the ball and played as a team. That was the key to coming out on top.”

High noted that keeping the pressure on Manteno non-stop was the difference between this game and the last one the two teams played.

“We kept the pressure up,” High said. “Our goal was to pressure them. Manteno is a young squad that will be really tough come the next few years, but we have some older, more experienced players.

“The last game we played them, we struggled to keep the pressure on them and let them come back a little bit on us,” he added. “When you play a young and hungry team like Manteno, if you give them an inch, they’ll take a foot. We did a much better job this game of keeping that pressure on them for an entire 80 minutes.”

With regionals right around the corner, Herscher is trending in the right direction, winning four of its last five games, including a second-place finish at the Rivals Cup this past weekend.

“We’re starting to peak at the right time and are starting to come together as a cohesive unit,” High said. “Everyone knows their roles and is starting to settle down and establish our brand of soccer.”

Manteno celebrated senior night before the game, honoring Grant Smith, Alec Robinson, Josh Cage, Mason Swanson and Jacob Diedrich for their contributions to the program over the past four years.

“Our seniors have been through a lot; when they entered high school, life was normal,” said Manteno coach Justin Emerson. “When the pandemic hit, things changed, but our seniors persevere through it all.

“This is a quiet group, but a group of really hard workers,” he continued. “The ‘lead by example’ mantra they’ve instilled in our younger guys will be beneficial moving forward.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher hosts Peotone at home Thursday while Manteno will travel to Lisle, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.