2-Minute Drill: Separating from the pack

As week five of the season closed, area squads began to get a true glimpse of where they stand in their conference races, as well as what playoff aspirations are within reach.

Now that we’ve made it more than halfway through the season, some of our top teams have started to separate themselves from the rest of the pack as they head toward the final stretch of regular season games. Meanwhile, other local teams are scratching and clawing their way to put themselves in position to reach the required five wins for playoff consideration.

The IHSA released its updated playoff standings on Monday after last weekend’s results (and some forfeits this week), and as it stands, eight area teams would qualify for the playoffs if they started today — Kankakee (5A), Coal City (4A), Reed-Custer (3A), Peotone (3A), Wilmington (2A), Central (2A), Iroquois West (1A) and Milford-Cissna Park (I8FA) — while Bradley-Bourbonnais (7A) and Bishop McNamara (2A) currently find themselves as the odd men out sitting one spot out of the top-32 in their respective classes.

Teams with 1-4 marks face must-win situations from here on out while two- and three-win teams such as BBCHS and McNamara will continue to fight towards the required five wins for consideration.

Sprinkling in some tight conference races, week six of the prep football grid is surely one that won’t disappoint. But first, let’s recap what happened last week.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores for week 5:

<ul><li>(5A-2)Kankakee 56, Thornwood 6</li><li>Bishop McNamara 49 Elmwood Park 14</li><li>Homewood-Flossmoor 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17</li><li>(2A-1)Wilmington 56, Herscher 20</li><li>(3A-3)Reed-Custer 41, (3A-RV)Peotone 0</li><li>(4A-RV)Coal City 31, Lisle 0</li><li>Seneca 35, (1A-9)Iroquois West 0</li><li>Central 53, Watseka 0</li><li>Manteno 38, Streator 22</li><li>Dwight 33, Momence 28</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 48, Alden-Hebron 20</li></ul>

<strong>Still Riding High</strong>

Coming into week five, Reed-Custer and Wilmington were the only two local IHSA undefeated teams remaining and much like they’ve done all season, they each claimed dominant wins in blowout fashion.

Arguably the most potent offense, led by senior quarterback Jake McPherson and wideout Lucas Foote, the Comets managed to cruise right through its stiffest test of the season against a ranked Peotone squad by the tune of a running clock. McPherson and Foote each accounted for three total touchdowns to help the Comets boast to a perfect 5-0 record while averaging an area-best 59 points per game.

Unlike Reed-Custer who likes to air it out, the Wildcats once again proved why it has one of the best rushing attacks within the entire state as it totaled 414 rushing yards while controlling the time of possession for a total of 35-of-48 minutes in their 36-point blowout over the Tigers. Colin James continued his quest to finish as the area’s leading rusher by totaling 182 yards and a score on 14 carries while Kyle Farrell added 142 yards and four scores.

As the Illinois Central Eight Conference gets ready for the gauntlet of divisional play, the Wildcats have plans on once again remaining at the top of the standings, but a premier matchup with the Comets at home this week could change that if the Comets have anything to say about it.

<strong>Outside Looking In</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais once again found themselves on the wrong side of a one-possession game against Homewood-Flossmoor this past Friday after surrendering a go-ahead touchdown run from three yards out with as little as three minutes remaining, which effectively set the Boilermakers to 2-3 overall with all three loses coming by a combined eight points.

Despite suffering its third one-possession loss in the last four weeks, quarterback Ethan Kohl continued to show why he’s one of the area’s best passers by adding 172 yards and a score to his resume, which puts him as the area’s second leading passer with 980 yards. If Kohl can continue to air it out to his skill players Tyran Bender, Neal May and Caleb Barclay, this offense could pair well with a defense that only allowed 17.8 points per game through the first five weeks and sneak its way back into postseason contention with a road win over Lincoln-Way Central this Friday.

The Boilermakers aren’t the only team that finds itself barely out of postseason reach as Bishop McNamara now has put itself back into contention after bouncing back from a shutout home loss to West Chicago with a 49-14 road victory over Elmwood Park last Friday to earn its second win of the season.

After being held mostly in check throughout the first four games of the season, Fightin’ Irish running back Jaydon Wright finally had his break out performance by totaling 251 rushing yards and three scores on 22 carries against the Tigers en route to a 35-point victory. This win helped put McNamara one-spot out of the playoffs if the regular season ended today. If Wright can continue to build off his best game of the season, perhaps the Irish can sneak their way into the postseason under first-year head coach Shawn Lade.

<strong>Shoutout of the week</strong>

Coming off a valiant effort in a 32-27 five-point loss to Oakwood two Friday’s ago, Dwight head coach Luke Standiford and his squad could have very easily mailed in the rest of the season after opening 0-4 while being outscored 153-54 during that stretch.

With the offense struggling to produce points on a consistent basis all season, the Trojans came out in its week five home matchup against Momence with a vengeance by jumping out to a 14-0 halftime lead thanks to Conner Telford’s ability to score using his legs, not his arm, to find pay dirt twice on runs from three and four yards out.

His ability to run under center alongside Austin Burkhardt, who ran for a team-high 152 yards and two scores on 21 attempts, helped Dwight chew enough clock to hold off a late Momence offensive surge that scored two touchdowns within the final six minutes to make it a one-possession game.

Congratulations to the Trojans and coach Standiford on a well-deserved first win of the season, one that came against a Redskins squad that toppled them 34-6 last season.