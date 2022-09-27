SOFTBALL: Reed-Custer middle school makes history with first-ever state title

Coming off a regional title during last year’s IESA playoffs, Reed-Custer’s eighth grade middle school head softball coach Lynn Zoltani and her squad came into this season with the expectation of resolving “unfinished business” as it tried to make its first-ever appearance in the IESA Class 2A state finals tournament.

Having a majority of its starters from last year’s squad returning this season, the Comets had plenty of experience to rely on when it opened its Class 2A postseason run with a 1-0 victory over Wilmington in the regional semifinals before besting Ottawa Marquette 7-1 to help claim the its second straight regional crown.

From there, Reed-Custer continued its winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Beecher in the sectional title game, leaving them to qualify for its first-ever IESA Class 2A State Tournament in program history.

Reed-Custer opened the state finals with a convincing 12-4 win over Westville in the first round followed by a 5-3 victory over West Central in the semifinal round, which gave them the opportunity to face Metamora in the state title game this past Saturday at Champions Field in Normal.

When it was all said and done, it was the Comets who eventually were able to pull away in extra innings by securing three runs in the top of the 12th inning before holding off the Redbirds in the ensuing bottom half inning to help themselves claim a 4-1 victory to earn this year’s IESA Class 2A State championship, the first state title in its program history.

“To me, I’ve been coaching 23 years total for this program — 15 years as a head coach — and so to experience this it’s amazing,” Zoltani said of her team. “I can’t even explain how I feel…I knew this group could do it.

“We started the year with the quote, ‘We have unfinished business,’ and then now we can say we finished the business.”

In order to handle their business in the title game, the Comets had to have a bend-but-don’t-break mentality after Metamora forced a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning off an RBI double to help force extra innings.

Feeling the pressure with the momentum shifting towards the Redbirds, the Comets had to buckle down in the bottom of the eighth inning when Reed-Custer’s starting pitcher, Reese Brown, miraculously got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam with a monumental strikeout that helped her squad keep their postseason dreams alive.

“I was really nervous at that time,” Zoltani said. “Brown has been in those situations before in other games and she always came out of it.

“She’s a very smart pitcher and knows what she wants to throw...so when we got out of that jam I was amazed.”

The huge punch out by Brown afforded Reed-Custer the chance to continue battling it out with the Redbirds for the next three innings — to which neither team could produce a single run. It wasn’t until the top of the 12th inning when Comet leadoff hitter, Amber Syc, helped spark a three-run top half of the inning with a leadoff single.

Following Syc’s single down the third base line, Mackenzie Foote barreled up a game-changing two-run homerun over the center field fence that helped swing the momentum back into the Comets’ corner.

“It felt really good to hit that [homerun] because everyone was kind of starting to flatline,” Foote said. “So hitting that to be able to put us up a couple of runs felt really good.”

Sophie Moyers would then follow suit with a single before scoring two batters later after her teammate Kirstin Klein recorded an RBI double on a line drive to center field to help Reed-Custer regain control with a three-run lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Up 4-1 and just three outs away from its first-ever state championship, Brown went on to retire three straight Metamora hitters after surrendering a leadoff single in the bottom of the 12th inning to help finish the business.

“It means a lot to me to be able to win the state championship,” Brown said. “Especially since Reed-Custer softball has never made it to state before, so I’m glad I got to experience it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Foote went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets. Brown pitched 167 pitches, giving up seven hits and one earned run with five strikeouts to help earn the complete-game victory on the bump. Klein recorded an RBI double and a single in five plate appearances. Kamryn Wilkey, Caysie Esparza and Syc each contributed one hit apiece.