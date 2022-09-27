ROUNDUP: Herscher volleyball tops Central; Kankakee boys golf claim meet victory

VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Central 0

Herscher claimed a 25-12, 25-23, straight-set victory over the Comets to improve to 7-13 overall on the season. Isabella Mendell led the Tigers with five kills, three aces and one block. Allie Kohl added five assists while Ella Gessner chipped in three kills, one ace and a block.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Momence 2, Peotone 1

Momence bounced back from a nine-point, first-set loss by claiming a 16-25, 28-26, 25-20, third-set tiebreaker victory over Peotone. Georgi Johnson led the Wildcats with nine serves, three kills and two blocks. Kaylee VanSwol added 17 serves and 30 digs. Lexi Hamann totaled a team-high 10 kills. Haylie Smart contributed 10 serves, four kills and 12 assists.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Milford 2, Tri-Point 0

Milford earned a 25-9, 25-12, straight-set win over the Chargers to improve to 14-4 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 164, Manteno 174

Kankakee improved to 46-6 overall with a 10-stroke win over the Panthers. Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli earned another medalist honors with a meet-low 39 to help pace the Kays to victory. Brennen Gessner shot a 40. Tyler Bayston added a 42, which was one stroke better than teammate Connor O’Malley.

Brody Shepard paced the Panthers with a 40, followed by teammates Jace Nikonchuk (43), Jayson Singleton (44) and Wes Dwyer (47).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 178, Reed-Custer 230

Max LaMore fired a team-best 41 to help lead the Boilermakers. Alex Mann totaled a 45. JT Woolman, Cody Freitas and TJ Prude each recorded 46’s.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Illinois Lutheran 178, Milford 192, Oakwood 206, Donovan 208, Hoopeston 212

Milford improved its record to 27-10 overall. Owen Halpin led the Bearcats with a low card of 42. Salym Estes added a 46 and Adin Portwood and Payton Harwood each contributed 52’s.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Watseka 187, Cissna Park 253

Watseka improved to 24-11 overall this season. Hagen Hoy led the Warriors with a 43 to help claim medalist honors. Austin Marcier finished right behind Hoy with a 44. Ethan Snow finished with a 49, which was two strokes better than teammate Tucker Milk.

Kahne Clauss totaled a 56 to help pace the Timberwolves. Dalton McWethy and Colson Carley added 57’s and Noah Frank chipped in an 83.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 7, Central 1

Rylan Heldt poured in a team-high three goals to help lead the Dragons past the Comets. Tyler Hudson added one score and two assists. Owen Reynolds contributed one goal and an assist. Brock Brown and Emilio Sandoval each had one score. Luke Horn grabbed one save to earn the clean sheet behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Beecher 6, St. Anne 1

Beecher improved to 16-3-1 on the season. Logan Wilkins recorded a hat trick to help lead the Bobcats with three goals. Wences Baumgartner added one goal and an assist. Tyler Kramer and Ethan Graham had one score apiece. Nate Diachenko chipped in a team-high two assists. Jimmy Kypuros hauled in four saves.

Reece Curtis scored the lone goal to help lead the Cardinals. Fred Burton recorded an assist. Jonathan Chagoya tallied nine saves while Logan Anderson grabbed 12 saves.

Rich Township 1, Reed-Custer 0

Goalkeeper Stephen Condreay tallied seven saves to help pace the Comets.

First Baptist Danville 3, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

HOLE-IN-ONE

John Stanley of Tinley Park recorded a hole-in-one on the second hole at Oak Springs Golf Club on August 31. He used a hybrid four iron in order the sink the shot. It was witnessed by Ken Feldmeier, Bob Englert and Russ Borrowdale III.

— Daily Journal staff report