BOYS SOCCER: Herscher falls to Richards in Rivals Cup championship

MANTENO — Herscher had an exceptional run of games at the Rivals Cup before being forced to settle for second place after a 3-0 loss to Richards in Saturday’s championship game at Manteno High School.

The Tigers advanced to the title match with a 3-1 win over Manteno earlier that morning after finishing pool play with a 2-0-1 record, following shutout wins over Tinley Park (4-0) and Chicago Christian (4-0) and a 2-2 tie with Beecher.

Herscher’s Tucker White and Richards’ Michael Stasik both made some incredible saves in the net during the first half to create a 0-0 tie going into halftime. Then the Bulldogs poured in three goals, including two within the first 15 minutes of the 30-minute second half to help pull away and earn the tournament victory.

“I’m really proud of the boys, and I’m really proud with how they performed today,” Richards head coach Rafa Slomba said. “They deserved to win the Rivals Cup championship ... It shows how all their hard work has paid off so far.”

Richards forward and this year’s Rivals Cup Most Valuable Player, Ahmed Dhalai, did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Bulldogs in the win. After senior teammate Musa Mohhamad opened the scoring in the third minute of the second half, Dhalai juked out multiple defenders for a ricochet score to help his squad go up 2-0 with 16 minutes remaining before he added the match’s final touch with another late score with 12 seconds left. Herscher was making a last ditch effort to get onto the scoreboard.

Unlike Richards, who seemingly had the ball bounce its way all evening, the Tigers weren’t so fortunate with their own opportunities, mostly in part due to Stasik’s ability to make some remarkable saves.

Herscher had two prime chances to score and force a 2-2 tie, but both of them were rejected by Stasik. The first one came when junior midfielder Jaden Jaime nearly scored on a free kick from about 20 yards out, but Stasik made a leaping jump save. The second one occurred midway through the second half when Luis Parra had a corner kick blocked, which then deflected right to Jaime for a shot on goal and was again scooped up by Stasik.

“If they are going to give an MVP to anyone it should have been their goalkeeper,” Herscher head coach Alan High said. “He made two absolutely world class saves and if he doesn’t make those two saves, it’s a 2-2 game and that third goal doesn’t happen because we aren’t sitting all the way up the field.”

As a result of their valiant efforts throughout the tournament, the Tigers managed to pull themselves above .500 with a 7-6-1 overall record heading into their final six games of the regular season.

“Going 3-1-1 in the tournament is pretty good,” High said. “We’ve been playing a lot of [IHSA Class] 2A and 3A competition at the beginning the of year and so now getting into the 1A schedule it will help prepare us for the postseason.

“Playing a really good [Class] 2A Richards school will only helps us get better for what we want to do in the postseason.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Tucker White made six saves to help lead the Tigers.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher (7-6-1) will head to Manteno (7-8-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.