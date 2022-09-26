ROUNDUP: Cissna Park volleyball tops Watseka to win the Watseka Invitational Tournament championship

VOLLEYBALL 39th annual Watseka Volleyball Invitational

Grant Park 2, Watseka 1

Grant Park claimed the 39th annual Watseka Volleyball Invitational championship with a 15-25, 25-20, 15-5, third-set tiebreaker victory over Watseka in the title game after finishing pool play 2-1 overall. Delaney Panozzo carried the Dragons offensive load by totaling 34 kills, 26 blocks and 25 digs. Brooke Veldhuizen added 33 kills, 26 digs and eight blocks. Paige Tavoletti chipped in 34 assists and 16 digs. Elizabeth Voigt contributed 31 assists. Veldhuizen and Panozzo were each named to the All-Tournament team.

Watseka earned second place after finishing the tournament 3-1 overall. Elizabeth Wittenborn led the Warriors with 74 assists and eight aces combined throughout the tournament. Brianna Denault added 55 digs while Haylie Peck contributed 16 kills. Christa Holohan had 29 kills. Ella Smith chipped in 39 digs, 27 kills and four blocks. Denault and Wittenborn were both named to the All-Tournament team.

Milford 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Milford earned third place with a 25-16, 25-12, straight-set win over the Panthers after going 2-1 in pool play. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey and Anna McEwen were both named to the All-Tournament team.

G-SW finished the tournament 2-2 overall. No individual stats were available for the Panthers. Eva Henderson was named to the All-Tournament team.

Peotone (1-2) and Iroquois West (0-3) also participated in the tournament, but neither team had individual stats. Peotone’s Mady Kibelkis was named to the All-Tournament team.

Reed-Custer Tournament

Cissna Park 2, Chicago De LaSalle 0

Cissna Park improved to 20-1 on the season with a 27-25, 25-23, straight-set win over Chicago De LaSalle in the championship game to win the Reed-Custer Tournament after going 4-0 in pool play. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with a combined 42 kills and six aces throughout the tournament. Mikayla Knake added 115 assists, 25 digs and six aces. Morgan Sinn tallied 31 digs while Brooklyn Stadeli had 37 kills.

BOYS SOCCER Rivals Cup

Peotone 4, Manteno 2

Peotone claimed third-place in the Rivals Cup with a two-goal win over Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils. Niko Balaskas and Will Graffeo were both named to the All-Tournament team.

Manteno earned fourth place in the Rivals Cup. No individual stats were available for the Panthers. Joe Mallaney was named to the All-Tournament team.

Beecher 3, Grant Park 1

Beecher earned fifth place with a two-goal win over the Dragons. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats. Logan Wilkins was named to the All-Tournament team.

Tyler Hudson scored the lone goal to help lead the Dragons. Hudson was named to the All-Tournament team.

Beecher 5, Illinois Lutheran 0

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Grant Park 2, Crete-Monee 1

Tyler Hudson and Ethan Rice had one goal apiece to help lead the Dragons.

Richards 3, Peotone 1

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Herscher 3, Manteno 1

Jaden Jaime recorded two goals and one assist to help lead the Tigers. Kaden Parmley added one goal while Luis Parra and James Holohan contributed one assist apiece. Tucker White grabbed three saves.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Regular season

Serena 8, Reed-Custer 3

Serena snapped Reed-Custer’s three-game win streak. Logan Leckrone led the Comets with two goals. Mendi Aliu had one goal and an assist. Danny Kuban and Christian Koca had one assist apiece. Stephen Condreay totaled eight saves behind the net.

Watseka 7, Blue Ridge 1

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Fisher 6, Watseka 1

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

FRIDAY BOYS GOLF Watseka Invitational

Kankakee 171, Iroquois West 175, Milford 179, Watseka 185, Manteno 188, Grant Park 199, Donovan 206, Cissna Park 226

Paul Azzarelli claimed another medalist honors with a meet low 37 to help lead Kankakee to victory. Tyler Bayston carded a 44, which was one stroke better than teammates Connor O’Malley and Payne Tedford.

Tyler Read fired a team best 40 to help pace the Raiders to a second place finish. Kyler Meents finished with a 42, followed by teammates Collin Tilstra (46) and Evan Izquierdo (47).

Adin Portwood finished fourth overall as in individual by tying his season best with a 41 to help pace the Bearcats. Salym Estes added a 44 and Owen Haplin recorded a season low 47. Payton Harwood shot a 47 as well.

Lathan Bowling led the Warriors with a 41. Hagen Hoy added a 42 and Brayden Ketchum carded a 46. Ethan Snow contributed a 56.

Jayson Singleton recorded a team best 42 to help lead the Panthers. Jace Nikonchuk totaled a 47, which was two strokes better than teammate Logan Bukowski. Wes Dwyer chipped in a 50.

Trey Boecker finished one stroke off medalist honors with a 38 to help pace the Dragons. Evan Suprenant shot a 51 and Ian Herz contributed a 53. Carter Ruggiero rounded out the Dragons’ top golfers with a 57.

Carter Ponton led the Wildcats with a 48. Jacob Onnen added a 49 and Preston Harrington-DeWitt shot a 54. Griffen Walters chipped in a 55.

Colson Carley turned in a low card of 45 to help pace the Timberwolves. Luke Petry carded a 58 and Dalton McWethy finished with a 59. Kahne Clauss shot a 64.

