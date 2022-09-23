ROUNDUP: Manteno volleyball spikes past Herscher in ICE battle; Rivals Cup continues

VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Herscher 0

Manteno improved to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play after besting Herscher in straight-sets, 27-25, 25-23. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with six digs, five kills and an ace. Makayla Myrick added seven digs and two aces. Ava Pequette totaled five kills, five digs and three aces. Mackenzie Hespen contributed six digs, four kills and one ace.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Peotone 2, Wilmington 1

Peotone claimed a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Wildcats. Brooke Gwiazda recorded 10 kills and one block to help lift the Blue Devils. Marissa Velasco had nine kills, which was two more kills than teammate Mady Kibelkis. Mackenzie Strough finished with a team-high 26 assists.

Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Jaylee Mills added five blocks, four kills and three aces. Breanna Horton chipped in 13 digs while Emma Grace Strong contributed 22 assists and 13 digs.

Watseka 2, Schlarman 0

Watseka improved to 10-7 overall with a 25-14, 25-20, straight-set win over Schlarman . Christa Holohan led the Warriors with 15 assists and four aces. Ella Smith recorded a team-high 10 digs, which was three digs more than teammate Megan Martin. Haylie Peck had seven kills. Lauren Tegtmeyer had two blocks.

Grant Park 2, Tri-Point 0

Grant Park toppled Tri-Point 25-15 in the first set before taking the second set by two points to help the Dragons claim a straight-set victory over the Chargers. Delaney Panozzo totaled 12 digs, nine blocks, six kills and five service points to help pace the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen finished with eight digs, seven kills and three blocks. Elizabeth Voigt had 10 assists and four digs. Paige Tavoletti chipped in seven assists and three digs.

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Beecher claimed a 25-16, 25-9, two-set win over Illinois Lutheran to improve to 8-4 overall. Lola Eckhardt led the Bobcats with a 14-point run with serves, five kills, three digs, two aces and one block. Kayla Eickmann added 17 assists, one dig and an ace. Abby Schrimsher totaled four kills and two blocks. Lily Avelar chipped in five digs, four kills and one ace.

Milford 2, Hoopeston 1

After dropping the first-set 16-25, the Bearcats stormed back to claim a 16-25, 25-12, 25-16, third-set tiebreaker victory. Anna McEwen did most of the damage by totaling 20 kills, 14 digs and four aces to help lead Milford. Hunter Mowrey had 26 digs and 17 points. Jahni Lavicka recorded 32 assists.

Cissna Park 2, Armstrong 0

Cissna Park kept up its winning ways with a 25-12, 25-16, two-set victory to help improve to 15-1 overall this season. Addison Lucht totaled 12 kills to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake added 25 assists while Ava Morrical chipped in six kills. Morgan Sinn and Brooklyn Stadeli each had seven digs.

Coal City 2, Lisle 0

Coal City earned a 25-11, 25-18, straight-set win over the Lions to improve to 13-6 and 6-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action. Addyson Waliczek led the Coalers with 17 setting assists, four digs, three service aces and two kills. Kayla Henline recorded seven setting assists, one dig and a kill. Gwen Wharrie totaled six kills while Kenzie Henline contributed four kills, two digs, one service ace and a block.

Momence 2, Gardner- South Wilmington 0

Momence claimed a 25-19, 25-17, straight-set win over the Panthers. Kaylee VanSwol led the Redskins with nine kills and seven serves. Haylie Smart totaled 20 assists and six serves.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

BOYS SOCCER Rivals Cup

Manteno 3, St. Anne 1

Ben Froeschle, Kash Goranson and Joe Mallaney each scored one goal to help lead Manteno past the Cardinals. Justin Foster and Mason Swanson had one assist apiece. Logan Smith chipped in a couple of great saves. Manteno will host Herscher in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Herscher 4, Tinley Park 0

Jaden Jaimie recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three goals to help lead the Tigers. Luis Parra added another goal to go along with an assist. Joe Osborn had two assists, which was one more than Hunter Haubner. Tucker White tallied five saves to record the clean sheet behind the net. Herscher will face Manteno in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. in Manteno on Saturday.

Grant Park 4, Bishop McNamara 0

Rylan Heldt, Emilio Sandoval, Blake Brown and Owen Reynolds each scored one goal to help lead a balanced Dragons offensive attack. Tyler Hudson and Heldt had one assist apiece. Luke Horn grabbed two saves to help claim the clean sheet behind the net. Grant Park will face Crete-Monee in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. at Peotone on Saturday.

Carter Levesque totaled seven saves to help pace the Irish.

Beecher 2, Chicago Christian 0

Tre Brown scored an unassisted goal to help pace the Bobcats. Gavin Smith added another score of an assist by Logan Wilkins. Jimmy Kypuros grabbed two saves to help record the shutout behind the net. Beecher will face Illinois Lutheran in the semifinals at 9 a.m. in Peotone on Saturday.

Coal City 3, Kankakee (JV) 0

Coal City ended the Rivals Cup with a 1-2 overall record, including a shutout win over Kankakee junior varsity team on Thursday. Luke Hawkins scored two goals to help lead the Coalers. Mataeo Blessing added another score. Trey Buck and Gavin Togliatti had one assist apiece.

Peotone 2, Crete-Monee 0

Peotone advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Richards at 9 a.m. at Manteno on Saturday. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Bolingbrook 0

Bennet Dykstra scored off a free-kick to help lead BBCHS. Michael DeCarlo added another goal off an assist by Luke Daniels. Grant Bahr had a team-high 14 saves, which was eight more saves than Brayden McKuras.

Reed-Custer 4, Momence 0

Danny Kuban recorded a hat-trick to help pace the Comets to a shutout win over the Redskins. Mendi Aliu had one goal and Ryan Bushue and Wyatt Crater each had one assist apiece. Stephen Condreay totaled six saves behind the net to earn the clean sheet.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 178, Beecher 240

Gabby Hubbs turned in a low card of 41 to help lead the Boilermakers. Kate Cailteux totaled a 45, Danica Voss and Madelyn Duchene each shot 46’s.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament

Iroquois West, Milford and Watseka each had individual participants on the girls side of the VVC Tournament.

Layla Holohan led the Warriors with a 99. Jasmine Essington carded a 104. Emma Hasbargen totaled a 125, which was six-strokes better than teammates Kyah Westerfield and Sophie Simpson. Holohan and Essington were both named All-Conference.

Adelynn Scharp led the Raiders with a 94 to help earn the second-best individual score. Jersey Fowler added a 112 and Jaidyn Ashline fired a 134. Scharp was named All-Conference for her efforts.

Kirstyn Lucht recorded a 139 to help pace the Bearcats. Molly Harms added a 141 and Gracie Gregory chipped in a 143.

BOYS GOLF Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament

Watseka 353, Iroquois West 358, Bismarck-Henning 365, Schlarman 367, Milford 378, Oakwood 411, Salt Fork 426, Cissna Park 429, Westville 429, Hoopeston 431

Watseka earned the VVC Tournament championship with a meet-best team score of 353. Austin Marcier fired off a team-best 81 to help pace the Warriors. Hagen Hoy added a 85, which was two-strokes better than teammate Brayden Ketchum. Lathan Bowling shot a 100. Marcier, Hoy and Ketchum were each named All-Conference.

Kyler Meents tuned in a low card of 86 to help lead the second-place Raiders. Evan Izquierdo shot an 88, followed by teammates Tyler Read shot a 91 and Collin Tilstra (93). Meents and Izquierdo were named All-Conference.

Milford earned fifth overall with a team score of 378. Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with a 90. Payton Harwood, Salym Estes and RJ Mann each shot 96’s.

Luke Petry recorded a team-best 102 to help pace the Timberwolves. Colson Carley added a 104, followed by teammates Dalton McWethy (107) and Kahne Clauss (116).

HOLE-IN-ONE

On Sept. 22 Dawson Carr of Dwight recorded a hole-in-one at Dwight Country Club on the par-three ninth hole while using an approach wedge. It was witnessed by Andrew Gartke, Cade Lacer and Evan Suprenant.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln-Way West 114, Bradley-Bourbonnais 73

Samantha Tomic led the Boilermakers with a first-place victory in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.39). Maddy Miller added a win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.11). Avary Tomic won the 100-yard freestyle (59.68 s). Mia Mulder, Abigail Betterton, Samantha Tomic and Avary Tomic won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:59.13).

