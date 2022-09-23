ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls golf swings past McNamara; Grant Park takes down Kankakee in Rivals Cup

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 178, Bishop McNamara 240

Brynn Devine and Madelyn Duchene each recorded 40’s to help lead the Boilermakers past the Irish. Gabby Hubbs added a 45 and Danica Voss carded a 46.

Lia Coy fired a team-best 47 to help pace the McNamara. Lydia Nugent finished with a 61, which was three-strokes less than teammate Ava Brockell. Olivia Contreras chipped in a 68.

Tri-County Conference Tournament

Dwight/G-SW claimed second place in the conference tournament with a team score of 445. Sophie Anderson earned medalist honors with a season-low 95 to help lead the Trojans. Ashley Thompson added a 114, which was three-strokes better than teammate Bella Dinelli. Mary Clare Phillips shot a 119.

Anderson was named first-team All-Conference.

BOYS SOCCER Rivals Cup

Grant Park 2, Kankakee 1

Grant Park put together its best win of the season by kicking past the Kays by one score during pool play of the Rivals Cup. Rylan Heldt and Tyler Hudson each scored one goal to help pace the Dragons. Owen Reynolds had a assist and Luke Horn grabbed nine saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Manteno 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Joe Mallaney and Kash Goranson each scored one goal to help lead Manteno. Ben Froeschle added two assists while Jacob Diedrich, Gannon Adamson and Teddy Schutters all combined for a clean sheet behind the net.

Herscher 4, Chicago Christian 0

Jaden Jaime scored two goals and an assist to help lead the Tigers to a shutout victory over Chicago Christian. Kaden Parmley and Luis Parra contributed one goal and one assist apiece. Tucker White grabbed six saves.

Beecher 3, Tinley Park 0

Beecher held a 1-0 lead at halftime before winning by three scores. Ethan Graham, Ethan Rydberg and Wences Baumgartner each contributed one goal to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer had an assist and Jimmy Kypuros hauled in one save to earn the clean sheet behind the net.

St. Anne 1, Rich Township 0

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Peotone 3, Coal City 0

No individual stats were available for Peotone or Coal City.

Richards 7, Bishop McNamara 0

Carter Heinrich totaled fives saves to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Michael Brieske added four more saves.

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 177, Donovan 208, Tri-Point N/A

Hagen Hoy fired an 42 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Warriors. Austin Marcier finished right behind with a 43, followed by teammates Brayden Ketchum (44) and Ethan Snow (48).

Jacob Onnen carded a team-low 46 to help pace Donovan. Griffin Walter added a 50 while Ty Miller and Carter Ponton chipped in 51’s.

Tri-Point did not field a full team to qualify for team scoring. Cole Bruner led the Chargers with a 49. Coltyn Dohe shot a 54.

VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Central 0

Beecher earned a 25-15, 25-17, straight-set win over Central to improve to 7-4 overall. Kayla Eickmann led the Bobcats with 12 assists, four digs and one kill. Abby Sippel had five digs, two aces and one assist. Lola Eckhardt added six kills, four aces and one block. Lily Avelar recorded seven digs, one block and a kill.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Wilmington 2, Dwight 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-9-27, 25-16, two-set win over the Trojans. Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with six kills, six digs, one block and an ace. Jaylee Mills added five digs, four kills, three blocks and an ace. Breanna Horton had eight digs and four assists. Grace Burkey chipped in eight digs and seven assists.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

— Daily Journal staff report