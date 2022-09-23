FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Boilermakers fall late at Homewood-Flossmoor; Wilmington pulls away from Herscher

Homewood-Flossmoor 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17

The Boilermakers led with as little as three minutes to go, when the Vikings scored from three yards out to set the Boilers to a 2-3 record in Friday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover.

Tyran Bender caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Kohl, who went 10-for-22 for 172 yards and the score. Neal May threw a 29-yard touchdown to Caleb Barclay, who caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. May added four catches for 35 yards. Josh Clifton booted a 20-yard field goal.

The Boilermakers host Lincoln-Way Central at 7:30 p.m.

(2A-1)Wilmington 56, Herscher 20

Wilmington outscored Herscher 21-0 in the second half to help pull away late and improve to 5-0 on the season and tie a school record with a 24-game winning streak.

Kyle Farrell found the endzone four times and had 142 yards on 13 carries. Colin James added 14 carries for a game-high 179 yards and a touchdown. JT Mandac ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Ryder Meents completed 5-of-7 pass attempts for 33 yards and a touchdown. Meents also had 44 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Reid Juster chipped in a 13-yard touchdown reception.

Herscher dropped to 1-4 overall with the 36-point loss to the Wildcats. Brock Wenzelman completed 12-of-22 attempts for 126 yards with a touchdown and an interception to help lead the Tigers. He also added 50 yards and a score on the ground off seven carries.

Jaxon Ryder had a team-high 51 rushing yards. Clay Schultz had 42 yards and a touchdown on five carries to go along with 29 receiving yards and 7.5 tackles. Conner Massie Devore hauled in two catches for 54 yards and a score.

Wilmington (5-0; 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) travels to Braidwood for a meeting with Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. Friday. Herscher (1-4, 0-3) will host Lisle at the same time.

(4A-RV)Coal City 31, Lisle 0

Coal City improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the ICE with a shutout win over the Lions, outscoring their conference foes 28-0 in the second half. Landin Benson had 195 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Chase Cora added a five-yard touchdown.

Braden Reilly’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Braiden Young was the first play of that dominant second half for the Coalers. Reilly went 5-for-11 for 108 yards and the touchdown. Young hauled in two of those passes for 90 yards and the score.

The Coalers host Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop McNamara 49 Elmwood Park 14

The Fightin’ Irish had a running clock victory lined up by halftime and improved to 2-3 on the season, including a 1-2 mark in the Metro Suburban Conference.

Jaydon Wright ran wild for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Parker Wolf ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah Payton had a 24-yard touchdown run. Deuce Allaway and Jaxson Provost connected for a pair of touchdowns through the air that totaled 63 yards.

McNamara returns to action Friday at Aurora Central Catholic at 7 p.m.

Central 53, Watseka 0

Central improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley North Division with a shutout home victory over the Warriors. Jayce Meier led the Comets with 185 rushing yards and three scores on 13 attempts. He also added an interception for a touchdown.

Luke Shoven completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Cooper Moyer had 50 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Giona Panozzo had a 21-yard touchdown run. Matthew Luhrsen had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Watseka dropped to 1-4 (0-1) after totaling 70 yards of offense. Brady Walwer had two carries for 18 yards to help pace the Warriors. Quinn Starkey had a 21-yard pass. Aidan Morris chipped in 12 rushing yards on four carries.

The Comets will host Dwight and Watseka will head to Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dwight 33, Momence 28

Dwight claimed its first win of the season with a five-point victory over Momence and started its VVC North season 1-0. Conner Telford totaled 60 yards and three scores on the ground off 16 carries to help lead the Trojans. Austin Burkhardt added a team-high 152 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts. Caiden Nelson chipped in 61 yards on 13 carries. Evan Cox had a team-high eight tackles.

Momence fell to 1-4 (0-1). Kud’de Bertram completed all three of his pass attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown and added 40 rushing yards. Eric Castillo went 8-for-12 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Marchello Draine caught a 52-yard touchdown from each quarterback and totaled four catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Terence Autman blocked a punt for a touchdown and had a team-high 45 rushing yards. Brogan Halpin had three catches for 41 yards and Andre Hampton had an interception.

Dwight hosts Central and Momence hosts Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 48, Alden-Hebron 20

Milford-Cissna Park jumped out to a 28-8 halftime lead before besting Alden-Hebron by 28-points to help improve to 5-0 on the season. Tyler Neukomm led the Bearcats with 231 rushing yards and four scores on 24 attempts. He also added a 79-yard kickoff return for a score.

Sawyer Laffoon completed 14-of-19 pass attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Tillman contributed a team-high 105 receiving yards and a score to go along with a 55-yard rush. Carter Borges chipped in 57 yards on three catches. Noah Phelan had two receptions for 20 yards and a score.

Milford-Cissna Park will host Pawnee at 2 p.m. next Saturday.