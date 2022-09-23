FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer blanks Peotone, moves to 5-0

PEOTONE — Prior to the start of last fall’s prep football season, the Reed-Custer football team had never started a season with a 5-0 record.

After Friday’s 41-0 win at Peotone, the Comets have now done it twice in a row.

Jake McPherson and Lucas Foote each accounted for three touchdowns and the Comets outgained Peotone 485-49 in total yards in a win that improved the Comets standing to 5-0 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, qualifying them for their seventh playoff appearance in program history.

The Blue Devils saw their record drop to 3-2 (1-2).

“Peotone is a good football team and we knew they were a team we couldn’t overlook,” said Reed-Custer football coach Gavin Johnston. “We had not had a battle like this yet this year.

“It was the first time we had to make adjustments at halftime,” he added. “It was the first time a lot of our starters played in the second half, which was good, because we know we’re going to have to do that down the road.”

With 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, McPherson tossed a 36-yard touchdown to the 6-foot-4 Foote to give the Comets a 6-0 lead and kickstarting an offense McPherson said was somewhat frustrated with a slow start by their own standard.

“We were disappointed we didn’t score on our opening drive,” McPherson said. “We had three or four penalties hold us back, so after that first drive, our offensive unit talked some things over and settled down.

“I saw that the defense was running cover zero and my best receiver (Foote) was one-on-one with a corner. I’ll take that matchup all day.”

One minute into the second quarter, McPherson struck again, this time with his feet as he scampered for a 50-yard touchdown to make the score 14-0.

“Peotone was overplaying the sweeps a little bit, so we wanted to flash something in their face and let me come under,” McPherson said of his big run. “My offensive line and blockers did all the work on that play; the line created the push up front and then Foote made a really good second-level block on that touchdown run.”

Foote added a rushing touchdown of his own on a 10-yard run before halftime, stretching Reed-Custer’s lead to 22-0.

Late in the third quarter, Foote caught his second touchdown from McPherson the same way he caught his first, on a jump ball in the corner of the endzone to make the score 28-0.

“We went trips right and isolated Foote on the backside,” McPherson said of the play call. “And he goes up for the ball and wins every time. He makes it look easy.”

In the fourth quarter, Josh Bohac turned the corner on a sweep and ran 40 yards for a touchdown. Rex Pfeifer added a one-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to make the score 41-0 and continue the Comets’ scorching start to the season.

Through the first five games, the Comets offense has scored 295 points while only the defense has only surrendered 13 points, with the defensive unit catching Johnston’s eye for their ability to keep Peotone’s stellar ground game at bay to just 20 yards on the ground and the Blue Devils to 49 yards as an offense.

“Our defense played with great team speed; we feel like we can run down anything sideline to sideline,” Johnston said. “We had a lot of kids that stepped up and made plays out there.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson finished 9-for-11 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns,while adding 126 rushing yards on 10 attempts with one touchdown. Bohac rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 67 yards. Foote caught four passes for 54 yards and two receiving touchdowns and rushed for nine yards and ran for one touchdown. Pfeifer chipped in 54 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Rorey Hart led Peotone with five catches for 25 yards. James Kuypers went 6-for-13 passing for 16 yards and Dawson Piper went 3-for-5 for 13 yards. Chase Rivera totaled 17 rushing yards on seven carries.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Reed-Custer hosts Wilmington Friday at 7 p.m. and will look to snap the Wildcats’ 24-game winning streak. The Blue Devils visit Streator at the same time.