FOOTBALL: Kays use hot start, second-half surge to romp Thornwood

KANKAKEE — It’s been a month since Kankakee’s funky 2-0 loss at Nazareth Academy that started the season, and although the Kays’ defensive unit finally showed it was human by allowing its first touchdown of the season in Friday’s home game with Thornwood, the team continued its gradual improvement by winning its fourth-straight game with a running clock by striking down a 56-6 victory upon the Thunderbolts.

The four-game winning streak now has the Kays at 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

“We’re not where we need to be but we’re getting there,” Kays coach Derek Hart said. “[Quarterback] Larenz [Walters] is getting better at making plays and our running game is obviously getting better each week.

“Each week we’re just trying to get better at something else.”

The running game made its mark early on when Demere Turner took the third play of scrimmage 42 yards to put the Kays inside Thornwood territory for the first of many times Friday night, eventually setting up a six-yard rushing touchdown for Tony Phillips.

In a rotation centered around Turner, Phillips and James “Dink” Stampley, it was Phillips’ turn to take center stage, leading the Kays’ rushing attack with 113 yards and a three touchdowns on six carries.

With the added offensive option of Walters, who threw for three touchdowns, and a bevy of skilled receivers, Phillips noted that he and his equally talented backfield mates support each other and that the team is starting to hit on all cylinders as the continue to spread the ball around.

“We tell each other to go hard every play, every chance we’ve got,” Phillips said. “Everybody’s gotta step up as the next man up and everyone’s getting better, everyone’s getting carries and everyone’s getting touches.”

The Kays quickly pounced again when Walters hit Karson King for a 49-yard touchdown as part of King’s team-high 113 receiving yards to make it a 16-0 game eight minutes in.

After penalties stalled the next two Kankakee drives, they were set to punt it right back to Thornwood for a third-straight time before Jyaire Hill housed a fake punt for a 78-yard touchdown, only to be called back and exchanged for another Walters punt.

But the Kays finished the first half on a high note when Walters and Hill linked up for a 14-yard touchdown that was followed by a Stampley conversion to make it a 24-0 lead at the intermission.

That late charge before the break continued out of it when linebacker Kennyan Chandler picked off a tipped pass on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. One play later, Phillips dashed through the left side of the line untouched for a 21-yard score that made it a 32-0 affair 20 seconds into the third.

“I was impressed, with the way the second quarter went, how we bounced back after halftime; the defense came up big and then Tony broke one for us,” Hart said. “It just shows how explosive we are on offense when we block the right people, run the right way and do the right things.”

Walters and Hill connected for their second touchdown to start the running clock and make it a 40-0 game with four minutes left in the third, with Phillips busting loose for an 89-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter and Hill taking a kickoff 85 yards to the endzone in what became the final play from scrimmage following a 60-yard Thunderbirds touchdown.

Hill, who has assumed one of the leadership roles of the team through his stellar play the last season and a half, said the team has made a strong effort to create a tighter bond and fill the tiny gaps that separated them from a state championship last season, with performances like Friday showing how those efforts are paying dividends.

“We had a lot of family events, team events, getting closer with our communication,” Hill said. “We’ve been trying to get even closer and more comfortable.”

The defense may have surrendered its first points of the season late in the game, but the performance Hart saw from his unit was nothing short of stellar overall. Prior to the 60-yard strike, the Thunderbirds had been held to negative offensive yardage, finishing the night with 51 yards from scrimmage.

“They’ve been playing well all season and set the tone early,” Hart said. “We had a couple linemen banged up and some younger guys stepped in and the Chandler brothers (linebackers Kennarius and Kennyan) bring it every time and stepped in, making plays for us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walters was 10-for-14 passing for 218 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Phillips’ 113 yards and three touchdowns both led the backfield. Turner added 61 yards on nine carries. King had six catches for 113 yards and a score and Hill caught both of his receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Stampley caught two passes for 31 yards.

Kennarius Chandler and Josiha Mason had a sack apiece for the Kays in addition to Kennyan Chandler’s interception to pace the defense.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays host Rich Township at 7 p.m. Friday.