CROSS COUNTRY: B-B boys, girls' Mellin win at Boilermaker Invitational

BRADLEY — Several area cross country teams competed Wednesday at Perry Farm Park at the Boilermaker Invitational. Runners from Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno and Peotone pushed through the tough heat on a grueling three-mile course.

The Boilermakers represented well at their invite, as both the girls’ individual champion and the boys’ team victory went to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Bradley-Bourbonnais secured the individual title on the girls’ side, with Madeline Mellin continuing her string of first place wins in a time of 19 minutes and one second, winning by nearly two minutes.

“It was not the best, but it was fun, because it was a home meet, so I liked running with the team,” Mellin said.

Celeste Richards of Peotone stayed close behind Mellin for almost two miles, before being passed by Dyannara Franco of Bloom. Richards ended in 20:51, earning third place behind Mellin and Franco, who finished in 20:29.

“It was a little bit harder today. … Back-to-back meets are pretty hard,” Richards said. “We had a home meet [Tuesday] and I went a little bit slower [Wednesday], but it was OK.”

The Joliet West Tigers won as a team, but the Boilers weren’t far behind. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 45 points for a second-place finish, 18 behind the Tigers’ 27 points.

“I thought Maddy did a really nice job of taking the lead for our girls today. It was a brand-new course, it’s a challenging course, but I thought she attacked it well,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Alexa Chinn said. “I was excited to see how the rest of our girls followed in behind her.

“Quite a few of us ran as a team today, which is one of our goals — to work together on the course all the way up to the finish.”

<strong>Boilers boys find another victory</strong>

On the boys’ side, Marcellus Mines of Joliet West was champion, with a decisive victory in 15 minutes and 40 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of runner-up Jeremiah Lanum of Bradley-Bourbonnais, who concluded in 16:37. Ethan Piper of Bradley-Bourbonnais chased Lanum to the finish, securing third place in 16 minutes and 42 seconds and helping the hosts hold on to a first-place team finish.

“I think my race was good. I tried to be a little conservative on the first two-and-a-half [miles] and then give it all I had the last half mile,” Lanum said. “As a team, we did [well]. I think we did exactly what we wanted to do, which was win.”

The Boilers managed a team victory by landing five of their runners in the top 10. Lanum and Piper claimed second and third place, and were joined by Josiah Jones (4th), Anthony Embry (7th) and Alex Bonilla (10th).

“I think the boys did really well,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Kyle Eastman said. “They came out, and a couple guys weren’t feeling too great and they just got out and competed.

“It’s the same thing that I’ve been saying — they ran as a team, they worked together as a team, and it showed again today. They won as a team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

On the boys side, Bradley-Bourbonnais came in first with 26 points, 20 points ahead of second-place Joliet West, who finished with 46 points. Bloom came in third with 89, Manteno fourth with 104 points, followed by Kankakee with 132 points, and Crete-Monee with 138 points.

Following Lanum, Bradley-Bourbonnais was led by Piper (16:42), Jones (17:07), Embry (17:48) and Bonilla (18:05).

Manteno’s fourth place effort was led by Logan Ziman (6th, 17:42) and Carter Watkins (13th, 18:34). They were joined by teammates Seth McHugh (20:30), Zac Carrol (20:42) and Kevin Arseneau (21:38).

Kankakee’s Baylor Case continued to lead the Kays, finishing in 19 minutes and 49 seconds. Assisting in the Kays’ fifth-place finish were Asher Chandler (20:09), Sam Yohnka (20:40), Ryan Shepherd (20:54) and Zach Boudreau (21:25).

Peotone’s lone runner on the boys’ side was Aiden Siegel, who finished in 24th place with a time of 20 minutes and 2 seconds.

The girls race was won by Joliet West, who scored a modest 27 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais was the runner-up with 45 points, followed by Kankakee and Crete-Monee, who scored 75 and 95 points, respectively.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Mellin was followed by Mady Dykstra (22:12), Sarah Bouferrache (23:05), Magaly Marin (24:21) and Mikayla Ryan (24:23) followed, working together for a second-place team finish.

Priya Knox was Kankakee’s top finisher, finishing in fourth place in 21 minutes and 54 seconds. Marielle King joined her in 23 minutes and 37 seconds, accompanied by Estefany Mendez (27:34), Kylie Glogowski (29:02) and Gabriela Barron (31:41).

Manteno didn’t have a full team of five athletes competing, but they still sent three athletes into the race. Julie Ott (23:53) led the Panthers, accompanied by teammates Abby Johnson (24:15) and Olivia Willis (33:35).

Peotone didn’t field a complete team on the girls side, either. Celeste Richards was joined by teammate Olivia Pena, who finished in 23 minutes and 52 seconds.