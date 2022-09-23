BOYS GOLF: Boilers team, Kankakee's Azzarelli earn All-City titles

BOURBONNAIS — Paul Azzarelli hadn’t given golf a go until the junior at Herscher High School took up the sport and joined the school’s golf team, a co-op with Kankakee, two years ago.

It hasn’t taken long for Azzarelli to realize his gift.

In Thursday’s All-City boys golf meet at Aspen Ridge in Bourbonnais, it was Azzarelli who saw little resistance from the field, firing an even par round of 70 to best Bishop McNamara’s Nik Acevedo.

The standout Kay fired a 36 on the front nine before ending his 18-hole round with a 34 on the back nine to earn medalist honors.

Despite the seemingly smooth sailing based on his score card, Azzarelli noted plenty of challenges that stood between himself and Thursday’s All-City individual crown.

“It was a really windy day, the pins were in some tough spots and the greens were really fast,” Azzarelli said. “I thought I putted the ball well on the back nine.

“I started to find my feel toward the end and was hitting it pretty well,” he added. “I hit a few really clean shots from about 100 yards that set up some birdies.”

After showing excellent flashes last season, including helping lead the Kays’ to last year’s All-City team crown, Azzarelli has found a new level to his game this fall, consistently finding himself at the top of area leaderboards. The individual title at All-City is his second impressive local crown in as many weeks, as he outdueled Grant Park’s returning state qualifier, Trey Boecker, in last week’s Grant Park Invitational.

“I would wake up and play golf every morning in the summer, and then sometimes I would be there all day, working on things and learning the game,” Azzarelli said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement from when I first started last year.

“And then outside of the practice, I’ve also gained a lot of experience from playing in more tournaments. All of it has helped me get better.”

Boilers use late surge to take team title

All three teams held a lead at some point on the back nine, but it was Bradley-Bourbonnais, led by 80s from Thomas Offill and Alex Mann, who held on for the All-City championship. JT Woolman (85) and Max LaMore (87) rounded out the scoring for the Boilers to give them a team total of 332, two shots better than second-place Kankakee (334) and nine shots better than Bishop McNamara (441).

“This was one of the closest All-City matchups I can remember in my 18 years of coaching,” said Boilers coach John Klimchuk. “It was very competitive and the swing in the lead between all three schools was going back and forth, and in the final nine holes, each team was winning at some point.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais has now won nine of the past 11 city championships, but recaptured the plaque from Kankakee, who dethroned the Boilers last year.

“It takes a team to accomplish winning something like this,” Klimchuk said about the All-City championship. “Kankakee’s Azzarelli had a great round and is an outstanding all-around player.

“He did a great job in these conditions, but we had four guys really step up for us and that was the difference,” Klimchuk added. “It takes four guys as a team to get the job done, so we’re grateful to have done that and pull this thing out by two strokes against two great local teams.

“It was an outstanding team effort today; we had a couple juniors step up and come through for us in Thomas Offill and JT Woolman, they had really solid rounds,” he added.” And then our freshmen, Alex Mann and Max LaMore, have continued to improve and have also been really solid for us all year. They did a great job tonight as well.”