ROUNDUP: Beecher, Herscher tie in opening game of Rivals Cup; Kankakee, Manteno earn wins

BOYS SOCCER

Rivals Cup

Herscher 2, Beecher 2

Herscher and Beecher tied 2-2 after neither team was able to pull ahead from the 1-1 tie at halftime. Jaden Jaime led the Tigers with two scores. James Holohan had one assist, and Tucker White tallied 15 saves.

Tyler Kramer recorded an unassisted goal to help pace the Bobcats. Logan Wilkins added another score off an assist by Wences Baumgartner. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros had four saves.

Kankakee 6, Bishop McNamara 0

Kankakee opened up the Rivals Cup with a shutout victory against the Irish. Ricardo Cruz led the Kays with two scores. Noah Lacy contributed one goal and an assist. Patto Cruz chipped in four assists to go along with one score. Carlos Lopez and Antonio Campos each had one goal. Kevin Quinones and Dylan Gutierrez each grabbed one save in the net.

Carter Levesque tallied seven saves to help pace McNamara.

Manteno 4, Rich Township 0

Joe Mallaney and Ben Froeschle each totaled one goal and one assist to help the Panthers open their tournament 1-0 in pool play. Alec Robinson and Mason Swanson added one goal apiece. Maverick Kenney grabbed six saves to record the shutout.

Richards 5, Grant Park 1

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Illinois Lutheran 4, St. Anne 2

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Crete-Monee 2, Coal City 1

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Regular Season

Sandburg 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Michael DeCarlo scored the lone goal off an assist by Bryan Aldridge to help lead the Boilermakers. Grant Bahr played phenomenally in goal, totaling 30 saves in the net.

Oakwood 7, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thornwood 0

Kankakee earned a 25-8, 25-8 straight-set win against Thornwood. Mikyla Lawrence totaled 23 assists to lead the Kays. Brianna Lamie had 16 digs.

Wilmington 2, Lisle 0

Wilmington bested Lisle 25-12, 25-16. Emma Grace Strong recorded 11 assists and three kills to lead the Wildcats. Grace Burkey had seven digs and four assists. Jaylee Mills totaled seven kills and three solo blocks. Lexi Liaramatis chipped in 12 digs and two aces.

Beecher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Beecher improved to 6-4 overall with a 25-14, 25-11 straight-set win against G-SW. Lola Eckhardt led the Bobcats with five kills, two digs and two blocks. Bri Schrimsher added eight assists, three digs and one kill. Kayla Eickmann had 15 assists, two digs and two aces. Abby Sippel had nine digs.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Manteno 2, Peotone 0

Manteno claimed a 25-22, 25-19 two-set victory against Peotone. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 10 kills and one block. Marissa Velasco had three kills and one block. Mackenzie Strough totaled 13 assists and four digs.

Herscher 2, Streator 1

Herscher dropped the first set 13-25 before closing out the final two sets 25-22, 25-17 to help best Streator in a third-set tiebreaker. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 10 kills and three aces. Hailey King had six kills, and Allie Kohl chipped in seven assists. Izzy Mendell tallied seven assists, six kills and two blocks.

Grant Park 2, Momence 0

Grant Park made quick work of Momence by taking a 25-11, 25-10 straight-set victory. Brooke Veldhuizen added 15 points, five kills, five aces and three blocks to help lead the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo had six kills and three blocks. Grace Fick totaled eight points and two aces.

Lexi Hamman led the Redskins with six serves, two aces and three kills. Alondra Fierros added six digs and one ace. Haylie Smart contributed five assists.

Watseka 2, Chrisman 0

Watseka improved to 9-7 with a 25-17, 25-14, two-set victory against Chrisman. Ella Smith led the Warriors with six kills and two aces. Brianna Denault added 13 digs, which was seven more digs than teammate Natalie Petersen. Megan Martin had nine kills, and Christa Holohan had a team-high 13 assists.

Cissna Park 2, Westville 0

Cissna Park improved to 14-1 on the season with a 25-14, 25-21 straight-set win against Westville. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with a team-high nine kills. Addison Lucht added seven kills, and Mikayla Knake had 28 assists. Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis had four blocks each. Morgan Sinn tallied 11 digs.

Milford 2, Salt Fork 0

Milford defeated Salt Fork 25-12, 25-18 to improve to 9-3 overall. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 11 kills and 10 digs. Brynlee Wright added 10 kills and five digs. Hunter Mowrey had nine digs and seven kills. Jahni Lavicka recorded 25 assists and eight digs.

Reed-Custer 2, Coal City 1

Reed-Custer bounced back from an 10-25 opening set loss by winning the next two-sets 25-23, 25-18 to earn a comeback victory against the Coalers. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Addyson Waliczek recorded 15 setting assists, nine digs and three kills. Kayla Henline had nine setting assists, eight digs, and two kills. Kenzi Henline chipped in a team-high eight kills to go along with three blocks. Jadyn Shaw had 18 digs, which was five more digs than teammate Addison Gagliardo.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 345, Crete-Monee 446, Rich Township N/A

Kankakee improved to 36-5 overall this season. Paul Azzarelli continued to lead the Kays with a meet-best 70 to earn medalist honors. Payne Tedford contributed an 83, and Jaxson Joiner and Brennen Gessner each shot 96s.

Paris 170, Milford 191, Salt Fork 209, Westville 212, Tri-County 243

Milford moved to 27-11 on the season. Adin Portwood tied his season-low with a 41 to help pace the Bearcats. Payton Hardwood added a 47, and Owen Halpin totaled a 51. Salym Estes shot a 52.

Manteno 175, St. Anne 204

Jace Nikonchuk led the Panthers with a 41, followed by teammates Brody Shepard (44), Carter McCormick (44) and Jayson Singleton (46).

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.